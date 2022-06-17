✕ Close Ukrainian official shares footage of Wagner Base destroyed in the Donbas on Friday

The head of the UK’s armed forces says Russia has already “strategically lost” the war in Ukraine and is now a “more diminished power”.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said Vladimir Putin had lost 25 per cent of Russia’s land power for only “tiny” gains.

While Russia may achieve “tactical successes” in the coming weeks, he said any notion that the war had been a success was “nonsense”.

Meanwhile, civilian casualties in Russia’s war on Ukraine have breached the 10,000 mark, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said late on Thursday after updating its tolls.

A total of 10,046 civilian casualties have been recorded in the besieged country, out of which 4,481 were killed and 5,565 injured, the UN body said.

It added that Ukraine has recorded most casualties in the eastern Donbas region, where 2,611 civilians have been killed.

Ukraine’s eastern region is embroiled in fierce fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops as officials say that the battle for complete control of the key city of Sievierodonetsk is still underway.