Ukrainian troops have witnessed Russian soldiers being swept up in flood waters after the Nova Khakovka dam burst, a military officer in Ukraine’s armed forces said, adding that many Russian troops were killed or injured in the aftermath of the dam collapse.

Many Russian soldiers were also seen fleeing the east bank of the Dnipro River, Capt Andrei Pidlisnyi told CNN.

“No one on the Russian side was able to get away. All the regiments the Russians had on that side were flooded,” the armed forces officer told CNN.

It is likely that Russia deliberately attacked the dam to interfere with Ukraine’s plans for the upcoming offensive, he said.

Nearly 42,000 people remain at severe risk from flooding in Russian and Ukrainian controlled areas along the Dnipro River after the Soviet-era Nova Kakhovka dam collapsed, as the United Nations aid chief warned of “grave and far-reaching consequences.”

Ukrainian officials estimated about 42,000 people were at risk from the flooding, which is expected to peak today.