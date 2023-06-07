Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin’s troops ‘swept away’ in flooding from dam collapse, says Kyiv
‘No one on the Russian side was able to get away’ as flooding expected to peak today
Ukraine: Soviet-era dam destroyed near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Ukrainian troops have witnessed Russian soldiers being swept up in flood waters after the Nova Khakovka dam burst, a military officer in Ukraine’s armed forces said, adding that many Russian troops were killed or injured in the aftermath of the dam collapse.
Many Russian soldiers were also seen fleeing the east bank of the Dnipro River, Capt Andrei Pidlisnyi told CNN.
“No one on the Russian side was able to get away. All the regiments the Russians had on that side were flooded,” the armed forces officer told CNN.
It is likely that Russia deliberately attacked the dam to interfere with Ukraine’s plans for the upcoming offensive, he said.
Nearly 42,000 people remain at severe risk from flooding in Russian and Ukrainian controlled areas along the Dnipro River after the Soviet-era Nova Kakhovka dam collapsed, as the United Nations aid chief warned of “grave and far-reaching consequences.”
Ukrainian officials estimated about 42,000 people were at risk from the flooding, which is expected to peak today.
Russian soldiers swept away in flood waters, says Ukrainian officer
A military officer in Ukraine’s armed forces said that Ukrainian troops witnessed Russian soldiers being swept up in flood waters after the Nova Khakovka dam burst. Many Russian soldiers were also seen fleeing the east bank of the Dnipro River, Capt Andrei Pidlisnyi told CNN.
The officer said many Russian troops were killed or injured in the aftermath of the dam collapse.
“No one on the Russian side was able to get away. All the regiments the Russians had on that side were flooded,” the armed forces officer told CNN.
It is likely that Russia deliberately attacked the dam to interfere with Ukraine’s plans for the upcoming offensive, he said.
The Russians blew up the hydro power plant to “raise the water level to flood the approaches and the left bank of the Dnipro river, as well as the settlements located there”, he said.
This was also done to “make it impossible” for the Ukrainian armed forces to advance in the region in the future, the official said.
Russia likely plotting to blow up nuclear power plant, says Kyiv
Officials in Ukraine have accused Russia of planning to blow up the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after destroying the Nova Kakhovka dam.
“The whole world” should be concerned by how reckless Moscow could be, said Oleksiy Danilov, president Zelensky’s top security official, terming the destruction of the hydroelectric power facility “a fundamentally new stage of Russian aggression”.
“It is a fact there are explosives [at the occupied Zaporizhzhia plant] . . . since Putin had the hydroelectric power plant blown up on his demand, he’s ready to do anything,” Mr Danilov told The Times after an emergency meeting of Ukraine’s national security council.
Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior aide to Zelensky, added that the “world once again finds itself on the brink of a nuclear disaster because the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant lost its source of cooling” from the dam’s destruction.
The Nova Kakhovka dam’s reservoir pumped water to the plant to cool the reactors, which have remained offline since the attack but still require constant cooling.
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, under Russia’s control since the start of the full-scale invasion in February last year, is 90 miles upriver from the dam. It is Europe’s largest nuclear facility.
Extensive flooding as Nova Kakhovka dam largely destroyed, satellite images show
Extensive flooding in southern Ukraine with the region’s Nova Kahkovka dam and hydroelectric station largely destroyed has been captured on satellite images taken yesterday afternoon by Maxar Technologies.
The critical dam, which lies along the Dnipro River in the parts of Ukraine‘s Kherson region now held by Russia, collapsed on Tuesday, flooding a swathe of the war zone along the frontline.
Maxar said the images of more than 2,500 square km (965 square miles) between Nova Kakhovka and the Dniprovska Gulf southwest of Kherson city on the Black Sea, showed numerous towns and villages flooded.
“The Nova Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric plant has been largely destroyed and few structures remain,” Maxar said in a statement.
Ukraine: Soviet-era dam destroyed near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
About 42,000 at risk as floods sweep Kherson a day after dam collapses
Nearly 42,000 people remain at severe risk from flooding in Russian and Ukrainian controlled areas along the Dnipro River after the Soviet-era Nova Kakhovka dam collapsed, as the United Nations aid chief warned of “grave and far-reaching consequences.”
Ukrainian officials estimated about 42,000 people were at risk from the flooding, which is expected to peak today.
The dam breach “will have grave and far-reaching consequences for thousands of people in southern Ukraine on both sides of the front line through the loss of homes, food, safe water and livelihoods,” the UN aid chief Martin Griffiths told the Security Council.
Both nations have blamed each other for the collapse of the massive dam yesterday, which sent floodwaters across a swathe of the war zone and forced thousands to flee.
Russian court sets date for new trial of jailed Kremlin foe Navalny
A Moscow court on Tuesday set the date for a new trial of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny that could keep him in prison for decades.
The Moscow City Court held a preliminary hearing behind closed doors to discuss technical issues related to the trial of the Kremlin‘s arch foe before it begins on June 19.
Navalny’s spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, said that the trial will be held at a maximum security prison 250 kilometers (150 miles) east of Moscow where Navalny is serving a nine-year sentence for fraud and contempt of court.
Russian court sets date for new trial of jailed Kremlin foe Navalny
A Moscow court has set the date for a new trial of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny that could keep him in prison for decades
Destruction of Ukraine dam a ‘new low’ if Russian forces responsible, Sunak says
Destruction of the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine would mark a “new low” in the conflict if Russian forces were found to be responsible, prime minister Rishi Sunak has said.
Mr Sunak said the immediate priority was the humanitarian response to the catastrophe, which has flooded villages, endangered vital crops and threatened drinking water supplies.
Speaking to reporters as he travelled to Washington for talks with US president Joe Biden, the British PM said if it was an intentional act to blow up the dam it would be “the largest attack on civilian infrastructure” since the start of Vladimir Putin’s war.
Destruction of Ukraine dam a ‘new low’ if Russian forces are responsible, Sunak says
Prime Minister said the immediate priority was the humanitarian response to the catastrophe, which has flooded villages and endangered crops.
A dam bursts, but this barbaric attack will not halt Kyiv’s ‘big push’
Ukrainians hope events on the battlefield might precipitate the change in Russia that removes Putin. Askold Krshelnycky meets the troops preparing to move out, and hears what they have planned
This barbaric dam attack will not halt Kyiv’s ‘big push’ | Askold Krushelnycky
Ukrainians hope events on the battlefield might precipitate the change in Russia that removes Putin. Askold Krshelnycky meets the troops preparing to move out, and hears what they have planned
Milley says fighting in Ukraine has increased and cautions it will continue for lengthy time
US Joint Chiefs chairman Gen. Mark Milley said Tuesday that fighting in Ukraine has increased, but he cautioned against reading too much into each day’s operations.
“There’s activity throughout Russian-occupied Ukraine and fighting has picked up a bit,” Milley said in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press at the American Cemetery in Normandy, France — the final resting place of almost 9,400 troops who died 79 years ago, during the allied June 6, 1944, D-Day invasion.
Milley said it was up to Ukraine to announce whether its counteroffensive campaign has formally begun, but he said the Ukrainians are ready for this fight. As time goes on, however, he said that the fighting will vary.
Milley says fighting in Ukraine has increased and cautions it will continue for lengthy time
U.S. Joint Chiefs chairman Gen. Mark Milley says fighting in Ukraine has increased, but he is cautioning against reading too much into each day’s operations
He fled Ukraine under the barrel of a gun. Now his invention could turn the tide of Putin’s war
Gene Avakyan knows what it’s like to grow up during times of tension, Robert Waugh writes
He fled Ukraine under the barrel of a gun. Now his invention could derail Putin’s war
Gene Avakyan knows what it’s like to grow up during times of tension, Robert Waugh writes
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies