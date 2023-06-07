Ukraine-Russia war news – live: Exploding mines float through floodwater after Kherson dam attack
Ukraine has warned of the danger posed by exploding mines floating in floodwater from the Kakhovka dam disaster.
"Water is disturbing mines that were laid earlier, causing them to explode," deputy prime minister Oleksandr Kubrakov told reporters earlier.
“As a result of the flooding, infectious diseases and chemicals were getting into the water,” he said.
Yesterday, Ukrainians fled to trees and rooftops to escape flooding caused by the collapse of the damm, which Kyiv says was blown up by Russia.
Hundreds of thousands are said to be without normal access to clean drinking water following the breach, described by Ukraine officials as the biggest eco-diaster since Chernobyl.
Foreign secretary James Cleverly met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv this week ahead of the Ukraine recovery conference.
The meeting in the war-torn nation’s capital came amid signs the expected Ukrainian counter-offensive against the Russian invasion may have started.
In a video posted to Mr Zelensky’s Facebook page, Mr Cleverly is heard saying that the UK “will continue backing you and your country until you are victorious”.
Sunak: Ukraine aid will be diverted to Kakhovka dam area
Downing Street has said humanitarian aid to Ukraine will be diverted to the area affected by destruction of the Kakhovka dam.
The PM’s official spokesman said: "We’ve already provided a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, working closely with the UN and the Red Cross.
"My understanding is that some of that aid will be diverted to that area to assist those who are having to leave their homes.
"Of course we will continue to look at what humanitarian support Ukraine needs and provide it if we can."
Warning over exploding mines floating in floodwater
A senior Ukrainian official warned of the danger posed by floating mines unearthed by flooding and the spread of disease and hazardous chemicals on Wednesday as he inspected damage caused by the collapse of the Kakhovka dam.
Visiting the city of Kherson on the Dnipro river, Deputy prime minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said over 80 settlements had been affected in a disaster which Ukraine and Russia blame on each other.
Ukraine has not yet launched counteroffensive - senior security official
Ukraine has not yet launched a planned counteroffensive to win back territory occupied by Russia, and its start will be obvious to everyone when it happens, a senior security official said on Wednesday.
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, dismissed statements by Russian officials who have said the counteroffensive has already begun.
"All of this is not true. When all this will begin, it will be decided by our military," Danilov told Reuters in an interview. "When we start the counteroffensive, everyone will know about it, they will see it."
Danilov said Russian officials had mistaken local Ukrainian advances in some frontline area for the start of the larger operation.
Thousands of people are being evacuated after a major dam was blown up in southern Ukraine – an act of destruction Kyiv blamed on Russia’s desperation to slow a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
The Nova Kakhovka dam – which Moscow’s forces have control of – sits on the Dnipro River, with Ukrainian and Russian troops controlling opposite banks.
Ukraine warns of ‘floating mines’ in floodwater
A senior Ukrainian official warned of the danger posed by floating mines unearthed by flooding and the spread of disease and hazardous chemicals on Wednesday as he inspected damage caused by the collapse of the Kakhovka dam.
Visiting the city of Kherson on the Dnipro river, deputy prime minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said over 80 settlements had been affected in a disaster which Ukraine and Russia blame on each other.
Although it denies blowing up the dam, Moscow has engaged in a campaign of air strikes against Ukraine’s energy system in which Kyiv says infrastructure of other dams has been damaged.
Blaming the dam’s collapse on Russia, Mr Kubrakov said: "They did it in order to free up troops in this direction by flooding this bit of the frontline."
Ukrainian National Police shared a video of a dog being rescued in a flooded area of the Kherson region on Tuesday 6 June.
Large areas were flooded after a major dam in southern Ukraine was destroyed, triggering floods, endangering crops in the country’s breadbasket and threatening drinking water supplies as both sides in the war scrambled to evacuate residents and blamed each other for the destruction.
Ukraine accused Russian forces of blowing up the Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric power station on the Dnieper river in an area that Moscow has controlled for over a year, while Russian officials blamed Ukrainian bombardment in the contested area.
Satellite images have revealed the damage from the massive collapse of a major dam and hydroelectric power plant in southern Ukraine.
The critical soviet-era Nova Kakhovka dam, which lies along the Dnipro river in Russia-held Kherson, was blown up on Tuesday and collapsed soon after, sending water gushing into nearby villages and towns in the region with a 42,000-strong population.
