Ukraine news – live: Russian strikes destroy all bridges to embattled Sievierodonetsk
Governor Serhiy Gaidai wrote on the Telegram app that Russia had not taken full control of Sievierodonetsk
All bridges to Ukraine‘s embattled eastern frontline city of Sievierodonetsk have been destroyed as fierce fighting continued in the region.
Governor Serhiy Gaidai wrote on the Telegram app that Russia had not taken full control of the city, and that “a part” of it remained under Ukrainian control.
He added that “some access” to the city remained despite the bridges being destroyed, but that Russian forces now presided over 70 per cent of the city.
Meanwhile, Finnish president Sauli Niinisto said Russia has been using “weapons of mass destruction” in its war against Ukraine.
Speaking on Monday, the Finnish leader said both sides in the war in Ukraine were using heavier weapons, including in Russia's case thermobaric bombs.
“We are supporting Ukraine with increasingly heavy weaponry. And on the other hand Russia has also begun to use very powerful weapons, thermobaric bombs that are in fact weapons of mass destruction,” Mr Niinisto said during security policy talks.
It comes as Amnesty International accused Russia of repeatedly using illegal cluster bombs and unguided missiles in “shocking” attacks on Ukrainians.
Civilians trapped in Sievierodonetsk as Russian forces blow up bridges
A Ukrainian official has said that the Russian forces have destroyed the last routes for the civilians trapped in the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk.
Regional governor Sergei Gaidai said that the last bridge to the city was destroyed, making it impossible for remaining civilians to evacuate and any humanitarian supplies to make it inside the city.
“It is now fully impossible, unfortunately, to drive into the city, to deliver something to the city. Evacuation is impossible,” he said.
Donbas one of most brutal battles in Europe in military history, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the fight ongoing in Donbas, Ukraine’s eastern-most region bordering Russia, will “go down in history” in military records of Europe.
“In the battles in Donbas - and they will surely go down in military history as one of the most brutal battles in Europe and for Europe - the Ukrainian army and our intelligence tactically still beat the Russian military,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.
He said Ukraine was winning “despite the significant advantage of the Russians in the amount of equipment, and especially - artillery systems”.
Mr Zelensky said his fighters have driven out Russian soldiers from Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions.
“A large part of the Kharkiv region was liberated. In total, more than a thousand settlements have been liberated,” Mr Zelensky said on Monday.
He added: “The invasion of the occupiers in the south of Ukraine was stopped. Yes, they still want to destroy Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and the cities of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
“They still have enough strength to shoot from the artillery at Zelenodolsk and Hulyaipole. Odesa remains a target for the Russian fleet…
“But dozens of the attacking attempts of the Russian army have already been thwarted right there in the south. And thanks to the counteroffensive, some communities in the Kherson region have already been liberated,” Mr Zelensky said.
Which weapons are the UK and other countries sending to Ukraine?
Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in February, the UK and Western allies have been providing military aid to help Ukrainian forces resist Moscow’s advances.
After starting cautiously with helmets and flak jackets and then limiting supplies to defensive weapons, Western countries have massively stepped up their response.
Some 40 nations are now joining in delivering missiles, tanks and heavy artillery to help Ukraine’s efforts in countering Russia’s intensified offensive in the eastern Donbas region.
Wallace ‘unaware’ how many UK veterans fighting in Ukraine
Defence wecretary Ben Wallace said he does not know how many UK veterans are fighting in Ukraine.
But he told the Commons he has asked his Ukrainian counterpart the question “on a number of occasions”, while expressing his sympathy with the Ukrainians over the situation, as it is currently at war.
Speaking during a session of defence questions, Labour shadow defence secretary John Healey said: “During the Defence Secretary’s visit to Kyiv in recent days, two Brits fighting with the Ukrainians have faced a Russian show trial, and another has been reported killed.
“How many former British forces personnel are fighting in Ukraine?”
Mr Wallace replied: “The simple reality is we don’t know how many ex-soldiers are fighting in Ukraine.
“Obviously at the beginning of this conflict we all publicly made statements to try and deter people doing that.
“The two former soldiers who have been captured were themselves living in Ukraine or half Ukrainian.
“And obviously I, like others, am saddened by the loss of the other former veteran who was killed, reported killed, recently.
“But as far as individuals who decided of their own volition to go and fight, separate from the United Kingdom, or indeed separate of any of the United Kingdom’s serving personnel, we are unaware of the total number.
“There are estimates, but we are unaware.”
Mr Wallace later added: “I did raise it with my Ukrainian counterpart. We have asked on a number of occasions.
“It is of course for the Ukrainians to answer and find those details, but I do have some sympathy with the Ukrainians - they are fighting a war, and not one or two or three of their citizens are on that front, tens of thousands of those citizens.”
Below is a series of pictures taken inside a bomb shelter where Ukrainian servicemen lived in the Azovstal steel plant, eastern Ukraine, during a visit to Mariupol organised by the Russian military.
According to a statement by the Ukrainian Presidential Office on 6 June, quoting president Zelensky, there may be more than 2,500 prisoners from the Azovstal plant being held captive by Russian forces.
Russia has committed war crimes in Kharkiv through indiscriminate shelling, claims Amnesty
Russia’s indiscriminate shelling of civilian infrastructure – including children’s playgrounds – in the city of Kharkiv is a war crime, Amnesty International has claimed.
Hundreds of Ukrainian civilians have died and scores of others have been maimed in Russian attacks on Kharkiv, the organisation said.
Located close to the border with Russia, the northeast Ukrainian city, which was home to 1.5 million people before Vladimir Putin launched his invasion, has been widely hit by banned cluster munitions and unguided rockets in violation of humanitarian law, according to the new research.
Truss discusses Russia’s blockade on Ukraine grain exports with Blinken
Foreign minister Liz Truss has spoken to US secretary of state Anthony Blinken about Russia’s blockade on grain exports from Ukraine, as well as new legislation to govern post-Brexit trade rules in Northern Ireland.
“Spoke to @SecBlinken. We agreed that Russia must release those subjected to abhorrent show trials & end their blockade on grain exports,” Truss said in a tweet.
“Also discussed our Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.”
Zelensky calls for whole-hearted support from Germany
Ukraine’s president has called on German chancellor Olaf Scholz to show full-throated support for Kyiv, accusing him of being too concerned about the repercussions that it would have for Berlin’s ties with Moscow.
Volodymyr Zelensky’s remarks, made in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF, come amid rumours that Scholz could make his first trip to Kyiv since the start of the war on Thursday.
“We need from Chancellor Scholz the certainty that Germany supports Ukraine,” he said.
“He and his government must decide: there can’t be a trade-off between Ukraine and relations with Russia.”
Kyiv calls on west to speed up arms deliveries
Kyiv has called on the west to fast track its deliveries of heavy weapons to bolster its military defences against the Russian offensive.
Posting on Twitter on Monday, Ukrainian foreign affairs minister Dmytro Kuleba said: “Ukraine has proven it can punch well above its weight and win important battles against all odds: Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv.
“Imagine what Ukraine can do with sufficient tools. I urge partners to set a clear goal of Ukrainian victory and speed up deliveries of heavy weapons.”
Death sentence for Moroccan man in DPR to be appealed, says his father
The father of a Moroccan man sentenced to death by a court in eastern Ukraine on mercenary charges said his son should be treated as a prisoner of war as he is a Ukrainian national who handed himself in voluntarily.
Morocco-born Brahim Saadoun and Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner were found guilty of “mercenary activities and committing actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order” of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).
The three men were captured while fighting for Ukraine against Russia and Russian-backed forces.
The Moroccan fighter received Ukrainian nationality in 2020 after undergoing a year of military training as a requirement to access aerospace technology studies at a university in Kiev, his father Tahar Saadoun said in an email to Reuters.
He handed himself in “voluntarily” and should be treated as a “prisoner of war”, the father said.
The sentence will be appealed, he said.
“We as a family suffer from the absence of contact with the lawyer to exchange legal information and this adds to our ordeal,” he said.
