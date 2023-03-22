✕ Close Russian SU-35 fighter jet intercepts two US B-52 nuclear bombers over Baltic Sea

The UK has accused president Vladimir Putin of stirring deliberate disinformation after he claimed the UK was supplying Ukraine with “weapons with a nuclear component”.

Mr Putin said Russia will “respond accordingly” if Britain sends depleted uranium tank ammunition to the government in Kyiv.

In response, the British defence ministry said: “The British Army has used depleted uranium in its armour piercing shells for decades. It is a standard component and has nothing to do with nuclear weapons or capabilities.”

“Russia knows this, but is deliberately trying to disinform.”

This comes as Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu has said there were fewer and fewer steps left before a potential “nuclear collision” between Russia and the West, reports say.

Moscow would respond to reports that Britain would supply Ukraine with ammunition containing depleted uranium, he said, even after the defence ministry called the depleted uranium a “standard component”.

And, the US has called on Chinese president Xi Jinping to urge Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine if Beijing wants to play a constructive role.