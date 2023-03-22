Ukraine- Russia news – live: UK accuses Putin of ‘disinformation’ over depleted uranium ammo claims
Fewer and fewer steps left before a potential ‘nuclear collision’ between Russia and the West, says Moscow
The UK has accused president Vladimir Putin of stirring deliberate disinformation after he claimed the UK was supplying Ukraine with “weapons with a nuclear component”.
Mr Putin said Russia will “respond accordingly” if Britain sends depleted uranium tank ammunition to the government in Kyiv.
In response, the British defence ministry said: “The British Army has used depleted uranium in its armour piercing shells for decades. It is a standard component and has nothing to do with nuclear weapons or capabilities.”
“Russia knows this, but is deliberately trying to disinform.”
This comes as Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu has said there were fewer and fewer steps left before a potential “nuclear collision” between Russia and the West, reports say.
Moscow would respond to reports that Britain would supply Ukraine with ammunition containing depleted uranium, he said, even after the defence ministry called the depleted uranium a “standard component”.
And, the US has called on Chinese president Xi Jinping to urge Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine if Beijing wants to play a constructive role.
China is not impartial on Ukraine invasion, says US
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby has said that the US does not view China as an impartial player in the continuing war on Ukraine as claimed in the joint statement issued by Moscow and Beijing.
On being asked about the statement which stated that “the Russian side speaks positively of China’s objective and impartial position on the Ukraine issue” and whether China has an impartial position, Mr Kirby answered in a firm no.
“...I don’t think you can reasonably look at China as impartial in any way. They haven’t condemned this in — this invasion. They haven’t stopped buying Russian oil and Russian energy,” he said.
He added: “President Xi saw fit to fly all the way to Moscow, hasn’t talked once to President Zelensky, hasn’t visited Ukraine, hasn’t bothered to avail himself of the Ukrainian objective. And he and his regime keeps parroting the Russian propaganda that this is somehow a war of the West on Russia, that it’s some sort of existential threat to Mr Putin. That’s just a bunch of malarkey. Ukraine posed no threat to anybody, let alone Russia.”
China should urge end of Ukraine invasion to be constructive, says White House
Chinese president Xi Jinping should urge Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine if Beijing wants to play a constructive role for the European nation under siege for more than a year, the White House said.
Suggesting that one way to stop the hostilities in Ukraine is to pull Russian troops out of thewar-hit nation, the White House national security spokesperson said that “short of that, Mr Putin could stop bombing hospitals, could stop bombing schools.”
“He could stop launching Iranian drones into civilian infrastructure. He could stop the forcible deportation of young kids — thousands of them — putting them in filtration camps inside other places inside Ukraine but also inside Russia. He could stop reducing cities like Bakhmut to bricks — to piles of bricks. That is a way to stop the prolongation of hostilities,” Mr Kirby said. He added: “So, now, if China wants to play a constructive role here in this conflict, then they ought to press Russia to pull its troops out of Ukraine and Ukrainian sovereign territory. They should urge president Putin to cease bombing cities, hospitals, and schools; to stop the war crimes and the atrocities; and end the war today. It could happen right now.”
The White House official was speaking about the diplomatic meeting between the Chinese and Russian president in Moscow where the two emerged from two days of talks with warm words of friendship between China and Russia and joint criticism of the West.
However, there was no sign of a diplomatic breakthrough over Ukraine.
Ukraine marks one-year anniversary of first win in Russian invasion, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky cheered on the one year anniversary of Ukraine’s first battle victory in Kyiv.
“Ukraine began to mark the first anniversary of the first victorious battles of the full-scale war - the battles in the north of our country that made the occupier flee,” Mr Zelensky said last night.
He added: “It was on 21 March last year that the Battle of Moshchun, a small village in the Kyiv region, ended, and it was the first major step of our country towards victory in this war.”
“There were other such steps... The Battle of Hostomel. The Battle of Irpin. Fighting in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions. The Battle of Zmiinyi. A fierce confrontation in the south of Ukraine and our unique defence operation that returned freedom to the Kharkiv region,” Mr Zelensky said.
Watch: Putin hails China’s Xi plan to settle ‘acute crisis’ in Ukraine
Latest images from Kishida’s visit to Kyiv
Watch: Putin hits out at British plans to supply Ukraine with weapons containing nuclear components
Russia targets Nobel Peace Prize rights group with raids
Russian authorities on Tuesday raided the homes and offices of multiple human rights advocates and historians with the prominent rights group Memorial that won the Nobel Peace Prize last year.
The wave of searches, after which police took Memorial activists in for questioning, is part of a steady and sweeping crackdown that the Kremlin has unleashed against dissent in recent years. It has intensified after Moscow invaded Ukraine more than a year ago.
