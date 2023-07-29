Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin missiles hit Dnipro apartment block as children injured
Russian missiles also struck Ukrainian security service building for third time, say officials
Russian drone attacks
Russian missiles have hit an apartment block and a Ukrainian security service building in Dnipro, leaving two children injured, officials have said.
President Vladimir Putin’s forces injured at least nine people, including two teenagers aged between 14 and 17, in the strike on the central city on Friday evening, according to Serhii Lysak, the head of the region’s military administration.
Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov said it was the third time the SBU security service building had been targeted. Both buildings were largely empty - the residential building because it had just been completed and units were being put up for sale.
Pictures posted on social media showed part of one building reduced to rubble and debris strewn across a large courtyard.
Russia says it does not target civilian sites.
Its troops have intensified evening and night-time missile attacks on a variety of targets - focusing in particular on port facilities around the city of Odesa after Moscow pulled out of an agreement allowing grain shipments from Ukraine's ports.
Meanwhile, Kyiv has made progress in driving back Russian troops, the commander on the southern front said on Friday, as its counteroffensive appears to be ramping up.
Ukraine uses North Korean rockets to blast Russian forces, report says
Ukrainian soldiers have been observed using North Korean rockets which they claim were seized by a “friendly” country before reaching Ukraine, according to a new report.
Ukraine’s defence ministry suggested the arms were captured from the Russians, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.
The US has accused North Korea of providing arms to Russia, including alleged shipments by sea, but North Korea and Russia deny conducting arms transactions.
The North Korean weapons were shown by Ukrainian troops operating Soviet-era Grad multiple-launch rocket systems near the destroyed eastern city of Bakhmut, the site of lengthy, brutal fighting, the report said.
Earlier this week, Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu had made a rare visit to Pyongyang to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, the first visit by Moscow's top defence official since the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union.
Zelenskiy holds emergency meetings after Russian missile strikes on Dnipro
President Volodymr Zelenskiy said he had he had convened emergency meetings with the SBU, the interior ministry, emergency services and local officials following the missile strikes on Dnipro on Friday evening.
Posting on social media, he described the hits on an apartment block and a Ukrainian security services building as “Russian missile terror again”.
He said: “We will do everything to bring Russia to full punishment for aggression and terror against our people. These b*****ds will answer. We will do everything for justice.”
Ukraine advances around Bakhmut despite fire from Russia, military say
Kyiv’s troops are pushing through heavy intense artillery fire from Russian forces to advance in the east of Ukraine, the commander of the country’s armed forces has said.
Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi said that despite meeting stiff resistance, Ukraine’s ground forces are making “gradual advances in the direction of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region. The city, which is now occupied by Russian forces, has gained symbolic significance for both Kyiv and Moscow having been the scene for some of the most intense fighting of the war.
“The enemy fiercely clings to every centimetre, conducting intense artillery and mortar fire,” Col Gen Syrskyi said in a statement.
Chris Stevenson reports:
Ukraine’s troops advance around Bakhmut despite intense artillery fire, military say
‘The enemy fiercely clings to every centimetre, conducting intense artillery and mortar fire,’ commander of Ukraine’s ground forces says
Putin will be out of power within a year, predicts ex-spy
A British former spy who wrote a dossier on Russian interference in the US election says he believes Vladimir Putin will be out of power within a year.
Christopher Steele, who ran the Russia desk at MI6 in London between 2006 and 2009, told Sky News the West needed to prepare for the end of the Putin era.
He said scenarios include: Mr Putin dies from illness or is assassinated; he is toppled due to the failure of the Ukraine war; he stands down and endorses a successor; there is a military coup or there is a popular uprising.
"This war must end": African leaders call for peace in meeting with Putin
African leaders pressed Russian president Vladimir Putin yesterday to move ahead with their plan to end the Ukraine conflict and to renew a deal crucial to Africa on the safe wartime export of Ukrainian grain, which Moscow tore up last week.
While not directly critical of Russia, their interventions on the second day of a summit were more concerted and forceful than those that African countries have voiced until now.
They served as reminders of the depth of African concern at the consequences of the war, especially rising food prices.
"This war must end. And it can only end on the basis of justice and reason," African Union commission chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat told Mr Putin and African leaders in St Petersburg.
"The disruptions of energy and grain supplies must end immediately. The grain deal must be extended for the benefit of all the peoples of the world, Africans in particular."
At least 9 injured in missile attack in Dnipro, Ukrainian military official says
A missile strike on Dnipro left at least nine people injured, according to Serhii Lysak, the head of the region's military administration.
Those injured include two teenagers between ages 14 and 17, two women who are around 20 years of age, a 77-year-old woman and four men between 18 and 53 years old.
Doctors said the injured victims are in "satisfactory condition" and will be treated at home, according to Mr Lysak.
ICMYI: How significant are territorial advances made by Ukraine so far?
Ukraine has reported regaining further ground from invading Russian forces along the eastern and southern fronts in July as its counteroffensive continues, following on from the liberation of a number of frontline villages in June.
Speaking during his latest nightly address on Thursday 27 July, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky claimed the recapture of another village.
That came after even his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was forced to admit the Ukrainians were making advances and that the fighting had escalated in recent days.
Joe Sommerlad reports.
Poland’s lawmakers approve divisive law on Russian influence
Poland’s lawmakers voted Friday to approve an amended but divisive law on Russian influences believed to be targeting the opposition and criticised by the US and the European Union.
The law was proposed in May by Poland’s ruling right-wing Law and Justice party and critics see it as primarily targeting opposition leader and former prime minister Donald Tusk, before a parliamentary election scheduled for this fall. Following criticism, president Andrzej Duda proposed urgent amendments to tone it down.
Read more here.
Ukraine’s troops advance around Bakhmut despite intense artillery fire from Russia’s forces, military say
Kyiv’s troops are pushing through heavy intense artillery fire from Russian forces to advance in the east of Ukraine, the commander of the country’s armed forces has said.
Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi said that despite meeting stiff resistance, Ukraine’s ground forces are making “gradual advances in the direction of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region. The city, which is now occupied by Russian forces, has gained symbolic significance for both Kyiv and Moscow having been the scene for some of the most intense fighting of the war.
“The enemy fiercely clings to every centimetre, conducting intense artillery and mortar fire,” Col Gen Syrskyi said in a statement.
Chris Stevenson has more.
ICYMI: Russian and Belarusian players banned from a women's tennis tournament in Prague
Russian and Belarusian players will not be allowed to participate in next week’s Prague Open, the organizers of the women’s tennis event said Friday.
The announcement came a day after police prevented a Russian player from entering the country, organizers said.
Miroslav Malý, the director of the hard-court tournament, didn’t identify the player. Malý said she was the first participant with a Russian passport to arrive in the country.
He said organizers approached other Russian and Belarusian players through the Women’s Tennis Association to tell them not to travel to Prague.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies