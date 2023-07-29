✕ Close Russian drone attacks

Russian missiles have hit an apartment block and a Ukrainian security service building in Dnipro, leaving two children injured, officials have said.

President Vladimir Putin’s forces injured at least nine people, including two teenagers aged between 14 and 17, in the strike on the central city on Friday evening, according to Serhii Lysak, the head of the region’s military administration.

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov said it was the third time the SBU security service building had been targeted. Both buildings were largely empty - the residential building because it had just been completed and units were being put up for sale.

Pictures posted on social media showed part of one building reduced to rubble and debris strewn across a large courtyard.

Russia says it does not target civilian sites.

Its troops have intensified evening and night-time missile attacks on a variety of targets - focusing in particular on port facilities around the city of Odesa after Moscow pulled out of an agreement allowing grain shipments from Ukraine's ports.

Meanwhile, Kyiv has made progress in driving back Russian troops, the commander on the southern front said on Friday, as its counteroffensive appears to be ramping up.