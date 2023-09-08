Ukraine-Russia war – live: Zelensky aide slams Elon Musk’s ‘ignorance and ego’ for thwarting Ukrainian drone strike
Civilians and children were killed as result of Musk’s interference, Ukrainian officials say
Russia’s war in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky’s top aide has slammed SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for shutting off Starlink’s satellite network over Crimea to aid Russia by thwarting a Ukrainian attack.
A new biography claims Elon Musk ordered SpaceX engineers to cut off Ukrainian access to Starlink satellites near the Crimean coast to prevent a surprise drone attack on Russian warships.
The billionaire told the author that he feared a strike on occupied Crimea would amount to a “mini-Pearl Harbour” and lead to a Russian nuclear retaliation, Mr Isaacson writes.
“Sometimes a mistake is much more than just a mistake. By not allowing Ukrainian drones to destroy part of the Russian military fleet via Starlink interference, Elon Musk allowed this fleet to fire Kalibr missiles at Ukrainian cities,” Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Mr Zelensky’s office said.
“As a result, civilians, children are being killed. This is the price of a cocktail of ignorance and big ego.”
Meanwhile yesterday Russia warned of “very sad consequences” after the Pentagon announced Ukraine will be armed with depleted uranium anti-tank rounds that can aid its troops in piercing Russian tanks.
Sunak will urge India to ‘call out’ Russia over Ukraine war – report
Rishi Sunak will urge his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to “call out” Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and use its clout to help end the war when the two meet for the G20 summit.
India has a “vital role to play as the world’s largest democracy in calling out Russia’s assault on human rights and indeed democracy itself”, a Downing Street spokesperson said, and added that “we will use meetings with Modi or elsewhere to encourage them to use that influence to bring an end to the brutal invasion.”
Mr Sunak will travel to New Delhi to attend the G20 summit this weekend, in his first official trip to India since taking office last October.
The two leaders are expected to hold bilateral talks on the margins of the G20 event and will discuss progress in the trade deal the two countries are trying to negotiate, reported The Financial Times.
Mr Sunak will use the opportunity to discuss progress towards circumventing Russia’s Black Sea grain blockade with G20 leaders, according to an earlier report.
Volodymyr Zelensky's top aide has ripped into SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for interfering in the war by shutting off Starlink's satellite network over Crimea to aid Russia by thwarting a Ukrainian attack.
“Sometimes a mistake is much more than just a mistake. By not allowing Ukrainian drones to destroy part of the Russian military fleet via Starlink interference, Elon Musk allowed this fleet to fire Kalibr missiles at Ukrainian cities,” Mykhailo Podolyak said on social media after details of Musk’s alleged interference and aid to Russia were made public through his new biography.
“As a result, civilians, children are being killed. This is the price of a cocktail of ignorance and big ego,” the adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president said.
“However, the question still remains: why do some people so desperately want to defend war criminals and their desire to commit murder? And do they now realise that they are committing evil and encouraging evil?” in an indirect question to the SpaceX CEO.
The South Africa-born billionaire asked “How am I in this war?” during an interview with Walter Isaacson.
“Starlink was not meant to be involved in wars. It was so people can watch Netflix and chill and get online for school and do good peaceful things, not drone strikes,” Musk said, according to Isaacson’s book.
He told the author that he was worried a Ukrainian attack on Russian vessels would lead to a nuclear war with Russia.
He had initially offered Starlink terminals to the country when Western nations came together to support Ukraine against the Russian invasion, but the billionaire eventually withdrew his help, leaving Ukrainian soldiers in a disadvantaged position.
Volodymyr Zelensky used an address on Thursday to praise three military units for “very, very effective” action against Russian troops on the front in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Ukraine’s president provided few details in his nightly address, but said one national guard unit was fighting in the east and two in the south - the focal points of Kyiv’s three-month-old counter offensive.
“Thank you soldiers for very, very effective results in destroying the occupiers,” Zelenskiy said. “And results are precisely what Ukraine needs now from everyone.”
UN trying to improve Russia’s grain and fertiliser exports to pressure Moscow
The United Nations is reportedly “actively engaged” in trying to improve Russia’s grain and fertiliser exports in a bid to convince Moscow to again allow the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain.
Secretary-general Antonio Guterres said on Thursday: “We believe that it’s necessary to create a system of mutual guarantee.”
Speaking at a conference in Jakarta, he said: “Guarantee that the Russian Federation is able, indeed, to overcome difficulties that still exist, even if many have been solved and, at the same time, guarantees that we that we will have the restoration of the Black Sea initiative.”
Guterres last week sent Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov “a set of concrete proposals” aimed at reviving the Black Sea grain deal, which Russia quit in July - a year after it was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.
Volodymyr Zelensky meets Stephen Fry
Volodymyr Zelensky had a “cordial and friendly” meeting with British actor and humourist Stephen Fry.
A short film released on Twitter shows the pair exchanging gifts and pleasantries.
Fry has been heavily involved in charity work and humanitarian causes.
“Stephen Fry and I had a cordial and friendly meeting,” the president tweeted.
“We talked about a variety of aspects of Ukrainian life: culture, resilience, and our people's bravery.
“I thanked him for supporting Ukraine. We all hope for a just peace to be restored.”
UK to host global food security summit in response to Russian grain monopoly
Downing Street has announced the UK will host a global food security summit in November in response to Russia‘s “stranglehold” on grain exports from war-torn Ukraine.
Rishi Sunak will also highlight the impact that Russian president Vladimir Putin’s decision to collapse the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allowed ships carrying grain to leave southern Ukrainian ports without fear of attack, is having on the world’s poorest.
The Russian president has opted not to attend the New Delhi G20 leaders’ gathering in person but his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to attend.
No 10 has vowed that Mr Sunak will not shy away from criticising Mr Lavrov “to his face” during sessions over the weekend, as the UK Government announced military and financial support to ensure food exports could leave Kyiv.
Speaking ahead of his flight to India on Thursday, the prime minister said: “Once again, Vladimir Putin is failing to show his face at the G20.
“He is the architect of his own diplomatic exile, isolating himself in his presidential palace and blocking out criticism and reality.
“The rest of the G20, meanwhile, are demonstrating that we will turn up and work together to pick up the pieces of Putin’s destruction.
“That starts with dealing with the terrible global consequences of Putin’s stranglehold over the most fundamental resources, including his blockade of and attacks on Ukrainian grain.”
Ukrainian medics complete course in reconstructive surgery
Ukrainian medics have completed a training course in reconstructive surgery that was offered with UK assistance.
The British ministry of defence tweeted: “Ukrainian surgeons have attended a three-day reconstructive surgery course delivered by the UK’s Defence Medical Services (DMS).
“The visiting surgeons learned modern reconstructive techniques to improve the functional recovery of patients back in Ukraine.”
Downing Street defends speed of Ukraine counteroffensive
Downing Street has defended the Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russia after Western officials said it is progressing slower than expected.
Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on Thursday afternoon ahead of the British prime minister heading to the G20 leaders’ summit in India.
Mr Sunak’s official spokesman said: “President Zelensky updated on Ukraine‘s counteroffensive and ongoing military requirements. The prime minister pledged the UK’s steadfast support and commended Ukraine‘s armed forces for their continued progress on the battlefield.”
Asked if the PM shared the assessment of some officials that it was progressing slower than expected, he said: “No.
“It’s not for me to get into the operational progress of the Ukrainian armed forces but I think what’s clear to see is the Ukrainian military are doing an incredible job against a much larger military and should be commended for their efforts.
“It is testament to the bravery of the Ukrainian armed forces and the support they’ve received from around the world, including from the people of the UK.”
