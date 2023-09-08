✕ Close Russia’s war in Ukraine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ukraine launched a drone attack on the Russian-occupied Crimea region on Friday morning, a Kremlin-installed official has said.

Sergei Aksyonov, head of the peninsula’s administration, said Russian air defences down a hostile aerial drone in the north of the region.

The claim could not immediately be independently verified.

It comes after Russia carried out a missile strike on the cental Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih - Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown.

Earlier, Zelensky’s top aide slammed SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for shutting off Starlink’s satellite network over Crimea to aid Russia by thwarting a Ukrainian attack.

A new biography claims Elon Musk ordered SpaceX engineers to cut off Ukrainian access to Starlink satellites near the Crimean coast to prevent a surprise drone attack on Russian warships.

The billionaire told the author that he feared a strike on occupied Crimea would amount to a “mini-Pearl Harbour” and lead to a Russian nuclear retaliation, Mr Isaacson wrote.