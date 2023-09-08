Ukraine-Russia war – live: Kyiv launches drone attack on Crimea as Putin’s forces strike Zelensky’s hometown
Putin’s forces strike Zelensky’s hometown with missile as Kremlin-installed official says Kyiv tried to hit Crime in drone attack
Russia’s war in Ukraine
Ukraine launched a drone attack on the Russian-occupied Crimea region on Friday morning, a Kremlin-installed official has said.
Sergei Aksyonov, head of the peninsula’s administration, said Russian air defences down a hostile aerial drone in the north of the region.
The claim could not immediately be independently verified.
It comes after Russia carried out a missile strike on the cental Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih - Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown.
Earlier, Zelensky’s top aide slammed SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for shutting off Starlink’s satellite network over Crimea to aid Russia by thwarting a Ukrainian attack.
A new biography claims Elon Musk ordered SpaceX engineers to cut off Ukrainian access to Starlink satellites near the Crimean coast to prevent a surprise drone attack on Russian warships.
The billionaire told the author that he feared a strike on occupied Crimea would amount to a “mini-Pearl Harbour” and lead to a Russian nuclear retaliation, Mr Isaacson wrote.
Ukraine reports successes in counteroffensive for second day in a row
Volodymyr Zelensky thanked and singled out military units in the east and south for their actions against Russian troops in his nightly address as other officials reported some breakthroughs in a counteroffensive to reclaim Russian-occupied territory.
The general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces described a “partial success” near the eastern city of Bakhmut, long a focal point of fighting.
Mr Zelensky provided few details of operations. “Thank you soldiers for very, very effective results in destroying the occupiers,” he said. “And results are precisely what Ukraine needs now from everyone.”
Ukrainian troops were making gradual progress in their southward advance to the Sea of Azov, the armed forces said.
The general staff report said: “As a result of its assault operations, the defence forces have achieved a partial success south of Bakhmut, pushing the enemy out of and reinforcing their own positions.”
Deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar told national television that Ukrainian forces were pressing their drive near southward from the village of Robotyne, captured last week.
Maliar said that on the southern front, where Ukrainian forces are trying to sever a land bridge established by Russia between the Crimean peninsula Russia annexed in 2014, and the occupied east, “events are developing rapidly.”
Russian accounts of the fighting said their troops had beaten back Ukrainian attacks near Bakhmut.
Ukraine targets Crimea in drone attack - Russian installed official
Russian air defences have downed a hostile aerial drone over northern Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed head of the peninsula’s administration, said on Friday.
More to follow...
Ukraine condemns Russian ‘sham elections’ in Ukrainian occupied territories
Ukraine’s foreign ministry on Friday condemned "sham elections" being staged by Russia in occupied Ukrainian territories, saying they were "worthless" and would have no legal standing.
The ministry called on Ukraine’s international partners to denounce the votes and not to recognise the results.
The voting for Russian-installed legislatures in four regions only partly controlled by Russia began on Friday and is set to conclude on Sunday.
Russia holds elections in occupied Ukrainian regions in an effort to tighten its grip there
Russian authorities are holding local elections this weekend in occupied parts of Ukraine in an effort to tighten their grip on territories Moscow illegally annexed a year ago and still does not fully control.
The voting for Russian-installed legislatures in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions begins Friday and concludes Sunday. It has already been denounced by Kyiv and the West.
"It constitutes a flagrant violation of international law, which Russia continues to disregard," the Council of Europe, the continent’s foremost human rights body, said this week.
Kyiv echoed that sentiment, with the parliament saying in a statement that the balloting in areas where Russia "conducts active hostilities" poses a threat to Ukrainian lives. Lawmakers urged other countries not to recognize the results of the vote.
For Russia, it is important to go on with the voting to maintain the illusion of normalcy, despite the fact that the Kremlin does not have full control over the annexed regions, political analyst Abbas Gallyamov said.
"The Russian authorities are trying hard to pretend that everything is going according to plan, everything is fine. And if everything is going according to plan, then the political process should go according to plan," said Gallyamov, who worked as a speechwriter for Russian president Vladimir Putin when Putin served as prime minister.
Russian missile strikes Ukrainian police building, one killed - interior minister
A Russian missile slammed into a police building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Friday, killing a policeman and injuring many more people, interior minister Ihor Klymenko confirmed.
The police administrative building was destroyed and rescue workers pulled several people out of the rubble after the attack on president Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown, Klymenko said on the Telegram messaging app.
He put the number of wounded at 25. In a later update, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said about 40 had been wounded.
"A policeman was killed as a result of a Russian attack," Klymenko said in an Telegram post accompanied by photos showing a building that had been reduced to rubble and rescue workers carrying away a man on a stretcher.
Proximity of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Danube ports stirs fear in NATO member Romania
The discovery of drone debris on Romanian territory this week has left some local residents fearing that the war in neighboring Ukraine could spread into their country, as Russian forces bombard Ukrainian ports just across the Danube River from NATO-member Romania.
Moscow aims to disrupt Ukraine’s ability to export grain to world markets with a sustained campaign of attacks targeting Ukrainian Danube ports, and has attacked the port of Izmail four times this week, Ukrainian officials say.
Across from Izmail, pieces apparently from a drone were found near the Romanian village of Plauru, Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar said Wednesday. It was unclear if Romanian authorities had determined when or from where the drone was launched, and Tilvar said the debris didn’t pose a threat, but the development has left citizens in the European Union nation feeling uneasy.
Daniela Tanase, 46, who lives in Plauru with her husband and son, told The Associated Press that the drone strikes on Izmail this week have woken her up, and that villagers "are scared" of the persistent Russian attacks.
"In the first phase (of the war) things were calmer, but now it has come to our territory," she said. But added: "For now, we haven’t thought of leaving the area — we hope it will pass."
Ukraine drone strike map reveals key places where Kyiv is taking the war to Russia
As drone strikes continue to rain down on Russian soil, Vladimir Putin’s bloody war has reached his own doorstep.
The strikes are now daily and on Tuesday the Russian defence ministry said its air defence systems destroyed two drones over the Kaluga and Tver regions, which border the Moscow region, as well as one closer to the capital, over the Istra district.
A map reveals where the most recent strikes have hit. Maryam Zakir-Hussain reports:
Zelensky’s advisor warns attacks on Moscow ‘will increase’
China’s Vice Premier to visit Russia
China’s Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing will visit Vladivostok, Russia, Sept. 10-12, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.
Russian missile attack kills one and injures nine, Ukraine claims
A Russian missile attack killed one person and injured nine others in Kryvyi Rih, the home city of Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the regional governor said.
Oleh Lysak said on Telegram that the missile hit an administrative building in the southern Ukrainian city on Friday morning.
Russia defends ‘sham’ elections held in Ukraine
The Russian embassy in the US has defended elections taking place in occupied parts of Ukraine including Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia.
It comes after Antony Blinken, the US state secretary, condemned them as “sham elections” and “illegitimate”. And earlier this week, the UK’s Ministry of Defence reported Moscow had handpicked candidates, meaning the elections would be “unfree”
