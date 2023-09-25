✕ Close Zelensky says ‘Russian society has raised a second Hitler’ in attack on Putin

Russia’s air defence systems repelled a drone attack over the Tula region near Moscow, Russia’s RIA news agency reported early on Monday.

Two of Moscow’s major airports, Vnukovo and Domedovo, directed flights to other destinations, the TASS state news agency said.

The incident came after two people were killed and at least eight injured when Vladimir Putin’s forces shelled southern Ukraine’s Kherson region on Sunday.

Kherson governor Oleksandr Prodkudin, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said shelling from the Russian-held eastern bank of the Dnipro River had hit private homes in Beryslav, on the Ukrainian-held west bank. A man was killed in the nearby village of Lvove.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said the country’s forces had repelled Russian attacks on two villages near Bakhmut, where Kyiv has been trying to regain ground lost when the city fell to Moscow’s forces in May.

And North Korea has hit out at South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol after he criticised its cooperation with Moscow following leader Kim Jong Un’s Russia visit, saying it is “natural” and “normal” for neighbours to keep close relations.