Russia Ukraine war - live: Iranian troops ‘directly engaged on the ground’ in Crimea, White House says
US government confirms that Russian attacks in Ukraine employed unmanned aerial vehicles purchased from Tehran
Iranian troops are “directly engaged on the ground” in Crimea, supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure and civilian population, the White House has said.
The US government confirmed that Russia employed unmanned aerial vehicles purchased from Tehran in attacks carried out against Ukrainian targets from bases on the peninsula that it annexed in 2014, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.
“We assess that Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea and assisted Russia in these operations,” said Mr Kirby.
He said Russia has now purchased “dozens” of the Iranian-made drones and is “likely” to keep purchasing additional shipments of the unmanned weapons from Tehran.
A Russian fighter jet “released a missile” in the vicinity of a British aircraft over the Black Sea, the defence secretary revealed.
The UK raised objections with Russian defence chiefs, who blamed a technical malfunction, Ben Wallace told MPs. He said it happened in “international airspace over the Black Sea” three weeks ago, on 29 September.
Wallace: ‘Malfunction’ led Russian fighter jet to release missile near UK plane
The Defence Secretary has revealed that a Russian fighter jet recently “released a missile” in the vicinity of an RAF aircraft over the Black Sea.
Ben Wallace told the Commons the incident occurred in “international airspace over the Black Sea” on September 29.
He added that an “unarmed RAF RC-135 Rivet Joint” – a spy plane – was “interacted with” by two Russian SU-27s, one of which “released a missile in the vicinity of the RAF Rivet Joint beyond visual range”.
Iranian troops ‘directly engaged on the ground’ in Ukraine, White House says
Iranian troops are “directly engaged on the ground” in Crimea supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure and civilian population, the White House has said.
