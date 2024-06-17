✕ Close Zelensky says China trying to undermine Ukraine peace summit

Russia is suffering a high attrition rate in its bid to capture Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city and its nearby regions, as its troops confirm massive losses.

Only 12 out of 100 soldiers were found alive after a Russian unit – fifth company of the 1009th regiment – came under Ukrainian fire and drones in nearby Vovchansk city, said one of the soldiers Anton Andreev, reported The Guardian.

“They just chop us up. We are sent under machine guns, under drones in daylight, like meat. And commanders just shout ‘forward and forward’,” he said in a video message, the report added.

The heavy losses have also forced Russia to withdraw its troops from the Kharkiv frontline, said Ukrainian military officials.

Away from the frontline, Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine would hold peace talks “tomorrow” if Russia pulls out of all Ukrainian territory.

“Russia can start negotiations tomorrow if they pull out of our territories,” he said, stating that Moscow’s presence at negotiations would demonstrate its willingness for peace.