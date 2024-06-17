Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin’s troops suffer in Kharkiv as Zelensky says peace talks ‘tomorrow if Moscow leaves’
Putin not serious about ending the war and wants Ukrainian territory, says EU’s top official
Russia is suffering a high attrition rate in its bid to capture Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city and its nearby regions, as its troops confirm massive losses.
Only 12 out of 100 soldiers were found alive after a Russian unit – fifth company of the 1009th regiment – came under Ukrainian fire and drones in nearby Vovchansk city, said one of the soldiers Anton Andreev, reported The Guardian.
“They just chop us up. We are sent under machine guns, under drones in daylight, like meat. And commanders just shout ‘forward and forward’,” he said in a video message, the report added.
The heavy losses have also forced Russia to withdraw its troops from the Kharkiv frontline, said Ukrainian military officials.
Away from the frontline, Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine would hold peace talks “tomorrow” if Russia pulls out of all Ukrainian territory.
“Russia can start negotiations tomorrow if they pull out of our territories,” he said, stating that Moscow’s presence at negotiations would demonstrate its willingness for peace.
Ukraine employs a flexible defense while waiting for new Western ammo to get to the front
Ukrainian firepower has been improving since U.S. lawmakers approved a much-needed military aid package this spring, though not quickly enough to halt the Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine.
Although the influx of Western munitions has shrunk Kyiv‘s glaring artillery disadvantage, Moscow’s forces are still gaining ground along the snaking front line and will likely continue to do so through the summer, when the drier ground and longer days will only aid their push.
Ukraine is still on the defensive in the Donetsk region, enabling Moscow’s forces to inflict heavy losses during Ukrainian troop rotations and bringing them closer to crucial Ukrainian supply routes.
Peter Pellegrini, a close ally of the populist prime minister, is sworn in as Slovakia's president
Peter Pellegrini was sworn in as the president of Slovakia on Saturday in a ceremony that took place amid heightened security following an assassination attempt on his close ally, populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, a month ago.
Pellegrini called for national unity in his speech at a special session of Parliament that took place at the seat of the Slovak philharmonic, becoming Slovakia’s sixth president since it gained independence after the disintegration of Czechoslovakia in 1993.
“We are one nation, one society, one Slovakia,” he said.
Nations discuss children, nuclear safety at talks on peace in Ukraine taking place without Russia
Countries resumed talks Sunday on how to iron out issues of nuclear safety, prisoner exchanges and exports of food from Ukraine that have arisen due to Russia‘s two-year war there, and ways to bring peace to Ukraine — even though Moscow is not represented.
Leaders from many Western countries and others including Ecuador, Somalia and Kenya were meeting in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock to lay out their visions of what peace could look like in Ukraine one day. Many hope that Russia will join in one day, but say it needs to agree to respect Ukraine’s territory — about one quarter of which it occupies.
Italian Premier Meloni describes Putin's cease-fire offer for Ukraine as 'propaganda'
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni on Saturday dismissed a cease-fire offer for Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin as “propaganda,” as she wrapped up a Group of Seven summit that saw a deal reached for a $50 billion loan to Ukraine.
The loan will be provided by the U.S., U.K., Canada and possibly Japan, Meloni said. The frozen Russian assets to be used as collateral are mainly in Europe, “so Europe is already contributing by identifying the guarantee mechanism,” she added.
The loan agreement was reached at the opening Thursday of the two-day annual meeting of leaders from the G7 countries of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States in southern Italy’s Puglia region.
LGBT soldiers in Ukraine hope their service is changing attitudes as they rally for legal rights
Several hundred LGBT Ukrainian servicemen and their supporters marched in central Kyiv Sunday to demand more rights and highlight their service to their country in its war with Russia.
The servicemembers — many wearing rainbow and unicorn patches on their uniforms — called on the government to grant them official partnership rights. They described the event as a pride march but it did not have the celebratory atmosphere of peacetime events and took place in the rain and under a heavy police guard amid threats from counterprotesters.
The role of LGBT members in the military has been credited with shifting public attitudes toward same-sex partnerships in the socially conservative country.
We rescue Ukrainian children from Russia and see the trauma they suffer
Mykola Kuleba, the founder of Save Ukraine, calls for international action to help bring home children who have been separated from their families by Russia’s invasion:
Putin treats international law like ‘toilet paper’, says Kyiv’s top official as peace summit meets
Vladimir Putin has been criticised for treating international humanitarian law like “toilet paper” as a key peace summit focused on the abduction of thousands of Ukrainian children by Russia begins.
Almost 20,000 children are known to have been forcibly abducted from the occupied territories of Ukraine, though the true figure is believed to be much higher.
The move prompted the international criminal court to issue arrest warrants for both Putin and his children’s right’s commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova.
Kidnapped, abused, humiliated – the Ukrainian children stolen by Russia
In a special investigation, Tom Watling tells the story of five teenagers who were taken into Russia or Russian-occupied territory before eventually being rescued. Many others are still believed to be trapped:
