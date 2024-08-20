Russia-Ukraine war latest: Third Kursk bridge hit as Zelensky says incursion has called Putin’s bluff
A third bridge has been reportedly destroyed near the village of Karyzh in the Glushkovsky district
Ukrainian forces have destroyed a third bridge in Russia’s Kursk border region in as many days, blowing up vital supply lines to Vladimir Putin’s forces defending the area against Kyiv’s surprise cross-border assault.
The bridge, located in the village of Karyzh on the River Seym and runs parallel to the Ukrainian border, is said to have been damaged during an attack late on Sunday night. It is also the last bridge on the Russian river after the previous two bridges have already been attacked.
The assault on Russia’s Kursk region shows the Kremlin’s threats of retaliation were a bluff, Volodymyr Zelensky said last night as he urged Kyiv’s allies to loosen curbs on Ukraine’s use of foreign-supplied weapons.
“The operation ‘no one knew about’ proved that there are no red lines of the Kremlin to be wary of,” Mr Zelensky said.
He said Ukraine would not have had to physically invade Kursk if its allies had not imposed their restrictions on using donated arms to hit deep inside Russia.
Two weeks after the incursion began, Ukrainian forces now control more than 1,250 sq km (483 square miles) and 92 settlements in the Kursk region, Kyiv says.
Fighting still rages in eastern Ukraine despite Kursk incursion
Ukrainian troops are being subjected to dozens of attacks a day by Russian forces around Toretsk and Pokrovsk, two settlements in eastern Ukraine where Moscow is gaining ground, military officials said yesterday evening.
Eastern Ukraine is still seeing intense fighting as Russia looks to capture territory further inside its smaller neighbour, despite Kyiv’s successful incursion into Russia’s Kursk region next door.
Russian troops attacked Ukrainian defenders 21 times over the course of Monday in the Toretsk area, with some of the attacks still ongoing after nightfall, the military said in a statement.
It also said there were 63 skirmishes around Pokrovsk, a logistics hub, yesterday. The Pokrovsk front is the area with the most intense fighting in eastern Ukraine at present, with a record number of clashes reported last week.
Why is Ukraine destroying bridges in Russia’s Kursk?
Russian missiles strike Kyiv for fifth time this month, says military
Russia launched its fifth missile attack on Kyiv this month, Ukraine’s military said this morning with preliminary data showing air defence systems were again successful in repelling the strikes.
The morning strikes likely involved cruise missiles, the military said, adding that the full scope of the attack was not immediately known.
The missile attack followed a drone attack on Kyiv late last night, with preliminary information showing there was no damage or injuries as a result of either of the attacks, Kyiv’s military administration said. The drone attack was successfully repelled, authorities said.
Witnesses said they heard blasts from what sounded like air defence units in operation on Kyiv’s outskirts. The military said that the capital has been under 41 separate air raid alerts this month alone.
Ukraine strikes third bridge in Kursk as part of cross-border attack into Russia
Russia has confirmed that Ukrainian forces have destroyed a third bridge in the Kursk border region in as many days, severing vital supply lines to Moscow’s forces defending the area against Kyiv’s surprise cross-border assault.
The bridge, located in the village of Karyzh on the River Seym, which runs parallel to the Ukrainian border, is said to have been damaged during an attack late on Sunday night.
Russian state media’s top propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov, published a video statement to his channel on the Telegram messenger app, from a representative of Russia’s Investigative Committee, confirming the bridge had been damaged on Monday morning.
It is highly unusual for Kremlin-approved state media reports to disclose information highlighting Russian military failures, and Moscow strictly controls what is and is not published. As with most Russian claims about strikes by Ukraine, the statement claimed the attack hit “residential buildings and civilian infrastructure” without providing any evidence whatsoever.
Tom Watling reports:
Ukraine strikes third bridge in Kursk as part of cross-border attack into Russia
Ukrainian war analysts suggest Kyiv’s troops could look to take hundreds more square miles of the Kursk region
Belarus sends more troops, aircraft, arms to border with Ukraine
Belarus has sent aircraft, air defence forces and arms to its border with Ukraine, a day after president Alexander Lukashenko said he had deployed nearly a third of his country’s armed forces to the region.
Ukraine says it has not seen an increase in Belarusian troops on the border and called Lukashenko’s statements “rhetoric” aimed at pleasing Mr Putin, who used Belarus as a launchpad to start his invasion in Ukraine in February 2022.
“The group has been significantly increased, and at the moment they are on duty at the southern borders of our country,” Belarus’s air force chief Maj General Andrei Lukyanovich told the state-owned CTV broadcaster.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, and radio-technical troops were deployed to the border, Mr Lukyanovich said, according to a transcript provided on CTV’s website.
Belarus was also expecting more military aircraft deliveries from Moscow this year and Minsk is putting its efforts into strengthening its anti-drone systems, the senior Belarusian military official said.
“The fact that drones are the plague of the 21st century is obvious,” he said. “This is a headache, which, I think, we will find the means to counter.”
Days after Ukraine’s surprise incursion into Russia’s territory, Lukashenko - a loyal ally of Vladimir Putin - accused Kyiv of aggressive policies and of sending more than 120,000 of its troops to the border with Belarus.
Ukraine says air defence engaged in repelling Russian air attack on Kyiv
Air defence units were engaged in trying to repel a Russian air attack on Kyiv this morning, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said on Telegram.
Witnesses told Reuters they could hear blasts from what sounded like air defence units in operation. Any casualties due to the aerial attack were not immediately clear.
Cross-border drone and missile attacks by Russia have ravaged Ukraine for nearly 30 months since the start of Vladimir Putin’s invasion.
India’s Modi likely to meet Zelensky in Ukraine after Russia trip
Zelensky calls out Putin’s ‘red line' bluff via Kursk attack
Ukraine’s assault on Russia’s Kursk region shows Kremlin threats of retaliation were a bluff, Volodymyr Zelensky said last night as he urged Kyiv’s allies to loosen curbs on using foreign-supplied weapons.
Mr Zelensky singled out allies who have supplied long-range weapons but told Kyiv they cannot use them deep inside Russia for fear of crossing “red lines” set out by Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Speaking to a gathering of Ukrainian diplomats, he said: “We are witnessing a significant ideological shift – the naive, illusory concept of so-called red lines regarding Russia, which dominated the assessment of the war by some partners, has crumbled apart these days.”
Criticising the limitations set by Ukraine’s allies, Zelensky said his troops could not use the weapons at their disposal to hit some Russian military targets. He urged allies to be bolder in their decisions about how to help Kyiv in the war.
“The world sees that everything in this war depends only on courage – our courage, the courage of our partners. On brave decisions for Ukraine, on courage in supporting Ukraine,” Mr Zelensky said.
The latest assessment by Kyiv says Ukrainian forces now control more than 1,250 sq km (483 square miles) and 92 settlements in Kursk region, while Russia said Ukraine had struck a third bridge in the region, complicating Russian efforts to repel the Ukrainian attack.
