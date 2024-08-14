✕ Close Ukraine getting ‘closer and closer’ to becoming Nato member, says secretary general

Ukraine’s military incursion into Russia’s Kursk has stirred a “real dilemma” for Vladimir Putin, president Joe Biden said in his first comments on Kyiv’s operations on Russian soil. On the war front overnight, Ukraine fired at least 117 drones and four tactical missiles on Russian territory, including 37 on Kursk, Russian officials said.

“It’s creating a real dilemma for Putin,” Mr Biden said, adding that US officials are in constant touch with Ukrainians about the military raid.

Ukraine has taken control of 74 settlements in Russia’s region of Kursk and is still advancing, making gains of one to three km in the last 24 hours in its biggest cross-border assault of the war to date.

“Despite difficult and intense battles, our forces continue to advance in the Kursk region, and our state’s ‘exchange fund’ is growing,” Volodymyr Zelensky said, referring to Russian prisoners of war who could be swapped for captured Ukrainian fighters.