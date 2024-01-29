Ukraine-Russia war - live: Kyiv ‘uncovers mass weapons fraud worth £32m’

✕ Close Moment Russian plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war appears to crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Employees from a Ukrainian arms firm conspired with defense ministry officials to embezzle almost $40 million earmarked to buy 100,000 mortar shells for the war with Russia, Ukraine’s security service reported.

The SBU said late Saturday that five people have been charged, with one person detained while trying to cross the Ukrainian border. If found guilty, they face up to 12 years in prison.

The investigation comes as Kyiv attempts to clamp down on corruption in a bid to speed up its membership in the European Union and NATO. Officials from both blocs have demanded widespread anti-graft reforms before Kyiv can join them.

Earlier, Ukraine’s head of navy has said his country could win the war more quickly it if had permission to fire British and other Western weapons against targets deep inside Russia,

Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa told Sky News the war would have been very different had Ukrainian forces been able to use Western munitions without restrictions from the very start.

“We must have the capabilities to make sure that Russia will give up forever the thought of even looking in Ukraine’s direction, including at sea,” he said.