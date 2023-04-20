Ukraine-Russia war – live: Zelensky adviser joins in alien memes after mysterious flash of light seen over Kyiv
Nasa denies bolt of light was caused by one of its satellites
Putin visits Russian troops in Ukraine’s Kherson and Luhansk regions
A bright flash of light seen over Kyiv last night has prompted a flurry of online speculation, with Russia, satellites, UFOs and even aliens blamed.
A video of the incident taken around 10pm showed a sudden beam of light illuminating a residential area, while another clip showed a flaming object crashing to the ground.
Presidential adviser Andriy Yermak took to Twitter and shared a UFO emoji without any further context. The comments under the tweet showed memes and cartoons of aliens and UFOs.
Kyiv has blamed the flash on a crashing Nasa satellite, but the US space agency has denied involvement and said there had been some confusion over an earlier announcement about bringing a retired satellite out of orbit.
On the war front, intelligence estimates show Russia controls about 87.9 per cent of Bakhmut as the battle for the mining city with little strategic value continues.
And a Ukrainian military spokesperson said Russian allegations that it had blown up four civilian buildings in Bakhmut were a “provocation”.
Mysterious flash of light over Kyiv sparks rumours of aliens, UFO
Speculations were rife in Ukraine after the night sky of the war-hit nation saw a flash of mysterious lights, prompting chatter of UFOs and aliens on social media.
Preliminary visuals showed the sky suddenly illuminated by a bright light, while another clip showed a flaming object crashing to the ground.
Shortly after, people took to social media to share several memes about aliens and unidentified flying objects.
The Kyiv city military administration said it was a crashing Nasa satellite based on preliminary information.
The Ukrainian air force, responsible for trying to down missiles and drones fired by Russia, said a satellite or a meteorite could be responsible.
“Please do not use official air force symbols to create memes for the enemy to enjoy!” it said in a message.
Minutes earlier, presidential adviser Andriy Yermak had posted an emoji of a UFO.
However, Nasa denied the reports of a crashing satellite and said that there appeared to be some confusion over an earlier announcement the agency had made about bringing a retired satellite out of orbit in the early hours yesterday morning Kyiv time.
US sending $325m in more military aid to Ukraine
The US is sending Ukraine about $325m in additional military aid, including an enormous amount of artillery rounds and ammunition as the launch of the spring offensive against Russian forces approaches, the Pentagon said yesterday.
The US has declined to say exactly how much munitions will be sent to Ukraine, but the latest package resembles other recent deliveries, which included rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, and howitzers, as well as an array of other missiles and anti-tank ammunition.
It will all be pulled from Pentagon stocks, so it can go quickly to the front lines.
Mozart's Requiem to raise funds for charity’s ‘amazing’ work in Ukraine
A former opera singer has organised a Mozart requiem to raise funds for a charity which provides medical professionals with the skills to work in hostile environments after being inspired by its “amazing” founder’s work.
Fiona MacDonald, a trustee of the Wilfred Owen Association and founder of military charity Bravehound, alongside members of McOpera – a collective of musicians from the Scottish Opera Orchestra – are to hold the requiem at 6pm on April 30 at Glasgow Cathedral, with funds raised going towards the David Nott Foundation’s work in Ukraine.
Russia controls about 88% of Bakhmut — intelligence assessment
The intelligence estimates show Russia controls about 87.9 per cent of Bakhmut as the battle for the mining city with little strategic value continues.
This comes as the Ukrainian general staff said that there is hevy fighting underway within Bakhmut with the Ukrainian forces repelling Russian ground attacks southwest of the town in Stupochky.
In the past day, Ukrainian and Russian troops engaged in 34 combat clashes in Bakhmut, the Ukrainian eastern group of forces spokesperson Colonel Serhiy Cherevaty said.
While Russian milbloggers have claimed that Wagner group is making significant progress in the urban warfare points, the US-based think-tank points out that the ground advances are not 90 per cent as claimed by Donetsk People’s Republic advisor Yan Gagin.
It is likely that Russian forces are using FAB air-dropped bombs to destroy Ukrainian fortified areas in Bakhmut, as claimed by a Russian milblogger.
The battle for Bakhmut — spanning about nine months now — is the longest and the bloodiest battle in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, dubbed “meat-grinder” which has witnessed heavy casualties on both sides.
In pictures: Zelensky visits troops in northwestern Ukraine
Zelensky to address Mexico’s Congress today
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is set to virtually address Mexico’s Congress today, said two people familiar with the matter.
The speech is due to take place around midday today, sources said.
Mr Zelensky has continued his outreach efforts with allies to seek arms aid as it fights off Russian invasion.
He will address the lower house of Congress on an invite from a congressional friendship group between Mexico and Ukraine, according to the sources. There are other similar groups in the Mexican Congress, including one for Russia.
Mexico’s government has said it takes a neutral position on the war, even as some supporters of Ukraine have criticised the country’s leftist president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for taking issue with European arms shipments to Kyiv.
However, Mexico has voted alongside the United States and other Western powers on a number of major UN resolutions.
EU is still largest importer of Russian oil due to loophole in sanctions, report claims
The European Union is still the largest importer of oil products from Russia among the countries that have imposed some of the strictest sanctions on Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine, new data has revealed.
It is because the EU indirectly imported oil from countries that have become the main buyers of energy from Moscow undermining its own sanctions.
Five “laundromat” countries that export Russian crude to the EU were identified by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) in its new report.
Shweta Sharma reports:
EU is still largest importer of Russian oil due to loophole in sanctions, report says
EU and G7 ‘fail to lower the price cap to level that would truly deny Russia excess profits from oil exports’
Watch: Russian spy vessel in North Sea approached by Danish journalists
Ukraine's top prosecutor speaks of 'evil' Russian atrocities
Russia’s invading forces are deliberately using rape, torture and kidnapping to try and sow terror among civilians in Ukraine, the top prosecutor in Ukraine told U.S. lawmakers in graphic testimony Wednesday.
Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that nearly 80,000 cases of war crimes have been registered in Ukraine since the war began in February 2022.
European Commission could enforce Ukrainian grain imports ban in five states
The European Commission aims to enforce a ban of Ukrainian imports of grains and oilseeds until 5 June in five EU states neighbouring Ukraine provided the states withdraw individual bans they have enforced, Romania’s agriculture minister said.
“The measure can be taken within 48 hours after states withdraw their unilateral measures,” minister Petre Daea told reporters late on Wednesday after talks with European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis and ministers from Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia. Further talks will follow.
The four countries have all banned Ukrainian grain imports as central and eastern European states come under domestic pressure to shield local farmers. Romania has introduced restrictions but stopped short of a ban.
