A bright flash of light seen over Kyiv last night has prompted a flurry of online speculation, with Russia, satellites, UFOs and even aliens blamed.

A video of the incident taken around 10pm showed a sudden beam of light illuminating a residential area, while another clip showed a flaming object crashing to the ground.

Presidential adviser Andriy Yermak took to Twitter and shared a UFO emoji without any further context. The comments under the tweet showed memes and cartoons of aliens and UFOs.

Kyiv has blamed the flash on a crashing Nasa satellite, but the US space agency has denied involvement and said there had been some confusion over an earlier announcement about bringing a retired satellite out of orbit.

On the war front, intelligence estimates show Russia controls about 87.9 per cent of Bakhmut as the battle for the mining city with little strategic value continues.

And a Ukrainian military spokesperson said Russian allegations that it had blown up four civilian buildings in Bakhmut were a “provocation”.