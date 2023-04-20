Ukraine-Russia war – live: Zelensky adviser joins in alien memes after mysterious flash of light seen over Kyiv
Nasa denies bolt of light was caused by one of its satellites
Putin visits Russian troops in Ukraine’s Kherson and Luhansk regions
A bright flash of light seen over Kyiv last night has prompted a flurry of online speculation, with Russia, satellites, UFOs and even aliens blamed.
A video of the incident taken around 10pm showed a sudden beam of light illuminating a residential area, while another clip showed a flaming object crashing to the ground.
Presidential adviser Andriy Yermak took to Twitter and shared a UFO emoji without any further context. The comments under the tweet showed memes and cartoons of aliens and UFOs.
Kyiv has blamed the flash on a crashing Nasa satellite, but the US space agency has denied involvement and said there had been some confusion over an earlier announcement about bringing a retired satellite out of orbit.
On the war front, intelligence estimates show Russia controls about 87.9 per cent of Bakhmut as the battle for the mining city with little strategic value continues.
And a Ukrainian military spokesperson said Russian allegations that it had blown up four civilian buildings in Bakhmut were a “provocation”.
Mysterious flash of light over Kyiv sparks rumours of aliens, UFO
Speculations were rife in Ukraine after the night sky of the war-hit nation saw a flash of mysterious lights, prompting chatter of UFOs and aliens on social media.
Preliminary visuals showed the sky suddenly illuminated by a bright light, while another clip showed a flaming object crashing to the ground.
Shortly after, people took to social media to share several memes about aliens and unidentified flying objects.
The Kyiv city military administration said it was a crashing Nasa satellite based on preliminary information.
The Ukrainian air force, responsible for trying to down missiles and drones fired by Russia, said a satellite or a meteorite could be responsible.
“Please do not use official air force symbols to create memes for the enemy to enjoy!” it said in a message.
Minutes earlier, presidential adviser Andriy Yermak had posted an emoji of a UFO.
However, Nasa denied the reports of a crashing satellite and said that there appeared to be some confusion over an earlier announcement the agency had made about bringing a retired satellite out of orbit in the early hours yesterday morning Kyiv time.
Putin evolves military group after heavy losses, claims UK
Russia has likely formed a new group of forces which was visited by Vladimir Putin on Tuesday after possibly facing heavy losses, the British defence ministry said.
It referred to the press release by the Kremlin on Mr Putin’s visit to southern Ukraine.
“Using the Russian spelling of Ukraine’s Dnipro river, the release described the president as having visited the ‘Dnipr Group of Forces’,” the ministry said.
It noted that this is one of the first references to the existence of a Dnipr Group of Forces (DGF).
“Russia uses the term ‘group of forces’ in a specific way, indicating a large, task-organised operational formation,” the MoD said.
“Early in the invasion, the Russian force was organised into groups of forces each aligned to their home military districts in Russia, for example, the Western and Central Groups of Forces. The existence of an apparently new DGF suggests that the original force organisation has evolved, probably due to heavy losses,” it said.
The defence ministry has said that DGF’s mission is likely to defend the southern sector of the occupied zone, and especially the south-western flank which is currently marked by the Dnipro river.
In photos: Ukraine frontline near Bakhmut
Videos showing unexplained beam of light over Kyiv flood social media
People living in Ukraine and beyond took to social media to share and discuss videos of the mysterious beam of light seen over the sky in Kyiv last night.
The incident has sparked curiosity in a city that has become used to looking to the skies in fear of a more obvious threat – Russian missile strikes.
Locals said the authorities had to sound an air raid alert over Kyiv for the first time in days yesterday after the incident.
“Something happened in Kyiv sky tonight. The whole city is at a loss, what it was. UFO” said the Ukrainian ambassador to Austria.
“Update: NASA says not its satellite. Appears to have been a meteor falling over Kyiv last night,” Ukraine-based journalist Christopher Miller said today.
Russia's Bolshoi ballet drops 'Nureyev' after 'LGBT propaganda' law
Moscow’s Bolshoi theatre has dropped a contemporary ballet about the legendary Russian dancer Rudolf Nureyev from its repertoire following the expansion of a ban on “LGBT propaganda”.
A law passed in November not only widened an existing prohibition on material considered to promote an LGBT lifestyle but also restricts the “demonstration” of LGBT behaviour.
This makes any portrayal of homosexuality - such as Nureyev’s relationships with men after his defection from the Soviet Union in 1961, which the ballet touches on - almost impossible.
The ballet, choreographed by Kirill Serebrennikov, has had a troubled history in Russia, where President Vladimir Putin has long promoted conservative values as part of a nationalist agenda backed by the Russian Orthodox Church.
It premiered in December 2017, several months late, after the then-culture minister reportedly called it gay propaganda, and has not been performed since 2018. Performances scheduled for 2022 were abruptly cancelled after Serebrennikov publicly blamed Russia for the conflict in Ukraine.
“‘Nureyev’ was removed from the repertoire in connection with the law ... where issues related to the promotion of ‘non-traditional values’ are stipulated absolutely unequivocally,” Vladimir Urin, general director of the Bolshoi, told a news conference on Wednesday.
US sending $325m in more military aid to Ukraine
The US is sending Ukraine about $325m in additional military aid, including an enormous amount of artillery rounds and ammunition as the launch of the spring offensive against Russian forces approaches, the Pentagon said yesterday.
The US has declined to say exactly how much munitions will be sent to Ukraine, but the latest package resembles other recent deliveries, which included rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, and howitzers, as well as an array of other missiles and anti-tank ammunition.
It will all be pulled from Pentagon stocks, so it can go quickly to the front lines.
Mozart's Requiem to raise funds for charity’s ‘amazing’ work in Ukraine
A former opera singer has organised a Mozart requiem to raise funds for a charity which provides medical professionals with the skills to work in hostile environments after being inspired by its “amazing” founder’s work.
Fiona MacDonald, a trustee of the Wilfred Owen Association and founder of military charity Bravehound, alongside members of McOpera – a collective of musicians from the Scottish Opera Orchestra – are to hold the requiem at 6pm on April 30 at Glasgow Cathedral, with funds raised going towards the David Nott Foundation’s work in Ukraine.
Russia controls about 88% of Bakhmut — intelligence assessment
The intelligence estimates show Russia controls about 87.9 per cent of Bakhmut as the battle for the mining city with little strategic value continues.
This comes as the Ukrainian general staff said that there is hevy fighting underway within Bakhmut with the Ukrainian forces repelling Russian ground attacks southwest of the town in Stupochky.
In the past day, Ukrainian and Russian troops engaged in 34 combat clashes in Bakhmut, the Ukrainian eastern group of forces spokesperson Colonel Serhiy Cherevaty said.
While Russian milbloggers have claimed that Wagner group is making significant progress in the urban warfare points, the US-based think-tank points out that the ground advances are not 90 per cent as claimed by Donetsk People’s Republic advisor Yan Gagin.
It is likely that Russian forces are using FAB air-dropped bombs to destroy Ukrainian fortified areas in Bakhmut, as claimed by a Russian milblogger.
The battle for Bakhmut — spanning about nine months now — is the longest and the bloodiest battle in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, dubbed “meat-grinder” which has witnessed heavy casualties on both sides.
In pictures: Zelensky visits troops in northwestern Ukraine
Zelensky to address Mexico’s Congress today
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is set to virtually address Mexico’s Congress today, said two people familiar with the matter.
The speech is due to take place around midday today, sources said.
Mr Zelensky has continued his outreach efforts with allies to seek arms aid as it fights off Russian invasion.
He will address the lower house of Congress on an invite from a congressional friendship group between Mexico and Ukraine, according to the sources. There are other similar groups in the Mexican Congress, including one for Russia.
Mexico’s government has said it takes a neutral position on the war, even as some supporters of Ukraine have criticised the country’s leftist president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for taking issue with European arms shipments to Kyiv.
However, Mexico has voted alongside the United States and other Western powers on a number of major UN resolutions.
