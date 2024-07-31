✕ Close Ukraine getting ‘closer and closer’ to becoming Nato member, says secretary general

Russia has launched one of its largest aerial bombardments on the Ukrainian capital since the war began, firing at least 90 attack drones and missiles at Kyiv overnight.

Ukraine’s military officials said the capital was under air raid sirens throughout the night, as the city saw its seventh major attack in July alone.

It comes as the US was reportedly planning to arm all Ukraine-bound F-16 fighter jets with its most advanced weaponry, including aircraft being sent to Kyiv by third countries.

The first batch of dozens of fighter jets is set to arrive in Ukraine later this summer, and will be carrying American air-to-ground missiles, extended long-range guided bomb packs and air-to-air cruise missiles, reported the Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, the Russian defence ministry today claimed that it had captured another settlement in the Donetsk region, though Ukrainian forces are yet to confirm the development.

The village of Pivdenne adjoins Toretsk, a Ukrainian stronghold facing sustained Russian assault.