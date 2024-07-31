✕ Close Ukraine getting ‘closer and closer’ to becoming Nato member, says secretary general

Ukraine’s air force has repelled one of Russia’s largest long-range drone attacks of the war overnight, shooting down all 89 drones launched at Kyiv.

The attack primarily targeted Kyiv and the surrounding region, and local authorities said more than 40 drones were shot down.

The capital’s military administration said no civilian or critical infrastructure took a direct hit, but debris damaged the roofs, windows and facades of 13 private residences in the region.

“This is one of the most massive attacks by Shahed-131/136 strike drones,” the air force said.

Some 11,500 residents sheltered for safety in metro stations in the night as the drones came in several waves from “all possible directions”.

This comes as the Russian military has begun a third round of drills with tactical nuclear weapons.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the drills will feature units of the central and southern military districts armed with Iskander short-range missiles.

They will practice receiving nuclear weapons from storage and deploying them to designated launch areas.

The drills are intended to maintain troops’ readiness for combat missions. Tactical nuclear weapons include bombs, warheads for short-range missiles and artillery munitions and are meant for use on a battlefield.