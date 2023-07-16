✕ Close Belarus claims Wagner mercenary forces are training its troops

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A large convoy carrying fighters from the Wagner private army was spotted entering Belarus from Russia yesterday, Ukrainian and Polish officials said.

“Wagner is in Belarus,” Andriy Demchenko, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian border agency, said, adding that the movement of “separate groups” from Russia had been observed in Belarus.

The Belarusian defence ministry released a video on Friday, showing what it said were Wagner fighters instructing Belarusian soldiers at a military range near the town of Osipovichi.

Poland’s deputy minister coordinator of special services, Stanislaw Zaryn, said Warsaw also has confirmation of Wagner fighters’ presence in Belarus.“There may be several hundred of them at the moment,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, an Estonian intelligence chief said Ukraine is on the brink of a major breakthrough in its counteroffensive against Russia after destroying Kremlin command posts and making gains near Bakhmut.

“All this shows that Ukrainians are close to greater success,” Margo Grosberg, of the Estonian Defence Forces, told local broadcaster ERR.

Elsewhere, a top Russian commander appears to have been sacked for voicing concerns about the Kremlin’s war strategy in a sign of growing divisions between officers on the front line and the country’s military leadership.