Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin admits Kyiv’s attacks have intensified ‘significantly’
It comes as think tank says Ukrainian forces ‘have broken through’ defences in Zaporizhzhia region
Vladimir Putin has admitted that Ukrainian attacks have intensified in recent days, as Kyiv ramps up the counteroffensive against Russian troops.
Speaking in St Petersburg at a summit of African leaders, the Russian president admitted that attacks by Ukrainian forces have “intensified significantly”, primarily in the Zaporizhzhia region.
He claimed Ukraine had not enjoyed success on the front lines, despite experts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reporting that Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops “appear to have broken through certain pre-prepared Russian defensive positions” in Zaporizhzhia.
Battles in recent weeks have taken place on multiple points along the 1,500-kilometer front line as Ukraine wages its counteroffensive.
The ISW on Thursday said that Ukraine had launched a “significant mechanised counteroffensive operation in western Zaporizhzhia”, while a Western official said that Mr Zelensky has committed thousands of troops to the region in recent days.
Ukrainian officials have been mostly silent about battlefield developments since they began early counteroffensive operations, though deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said troops are advancing toward the city of Melitopol in the region.
Kyiv is said to have launched a major push against Russian forces in southeastern Ukraine
Kyiv has launched a major push to dislodge Russian forces from southeastern Ukraine as part of its weeks-long counteroffensive, committing thousands of troops to the battle in the country’s southeast, according to Western and Ukrainian officials and analysts.
The surge in troops and firepower has been centered on the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, a Western official said late Wednesday.
The official was not authorised to comment publicly on the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The intense fighting is taking place in areas in the south and east of Ukraine, far from the capital Kyiv, and it was not possible to verify either side’s claims.
The Institute of Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, reported that Ukrainian forces launched “a significant mechanised counteroffensive operation in western Zaporizhzhia region” on Wednesday, adding that they “appear to have broken through certain pre-prepared Russian defensive positions.”
Watch: Russian defence minister meets Kim Jong-un during visit to arms exhibition in North Korea
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu toured an arms exhibition with Kim Jong-un on Wednesday 26 July, during his visit to Pyongyang.
The pair met to discuss military issues and the regional security environment, state media said, illustrating North Korea’s support for Russia’s conflict in Ukraine as the isolated country celebrated the 70th anniversary of an armistice that halted fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War.
Mr Kim showcased some of North Korea’s newest weapons in the arms exhibition and briefed Mr Shoigu on national plans to expand the country’s military capabilities.
Footage shows the pair walking near a row of large missiles mounted on launcher trucks.
Oliver Browning reports:
Russian defence minister tours Pyongyang arms exhibition alongside Kim Jong-un
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu toured an arms exhibition with Kim Jong-un on Wednesday 26 July, during his visit to Pyongyang. The pair met to discuss military issues and the regional security environment, state media said, illustrating North Korea’s support for Russia’s conflict in Ukraine as the isolated country celebrated the 70th anniversary of an armistice that halted fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War. Mr Kim showcased some of North Korea’s newest weapons in the arms exhibition and briefed Mr Shoigu on national plans to expand the country’s military capabilities. Footage shows the pair walking near a row of large missiles mounted on launcher trucks.
EU’s border with Belarus ‘more dangerous’ because of Russia’s military presence, says Polish MP
The European Union’s border with Russian ally Belarus has become more dangerous because of Russia’s military presence there, and securing the frontier is the Polish government’s top priority, Poland’s ruling party leader said Thursday.
Jaroslaw Kaczynski, a deputy prime minister and head of the conservative Law and Justice party, made the comments while visiting the village of Koden on the EU’s border with Belarus. The Polish defence minister was due to meet with troops on the border later in the day.
Amid Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, thousands of Russia’s Wagner mercenaries have deployed to Belarus over the past month, and the Kremlin says it also has moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus
.“We want to say it clearly: We are doing everything that is needed and that is sufficient for us to easily repel any potential provocations or aggressive undertakings,” from the Belarus side, Kaczynski said.
Last year, Poland’s right-wing government built a tall wall along the border with Belarus aiming to stop a swelling wave of unauthorized migration from the Middle East and Africa which it said was organized by Minsk and Moscow in order to destabilize the EU.
Russian helicopter crashes in Siberia, killing 4 people on board and injuring 10
A helicopter crashed in the Siberia region of Russia on Thursday, killing four of the people on board and injuring 10, Russian emergency officials reported.
The Mi-8 helicopter caught fire as it was landing in southern Siberia’s Altai Republic and brushed against a power line, the Altai branch of the Russian Emergency Ministry said. It released a photo showing the chopper’s wreckage.
The branch’s initial statement said the helicopter carried 13 people and six were killed and seven were injured. Officials revised the numbers later in the day, saying a total of 16 people were on board and four died.
It turned out two people who were believed dead had left the crash site on their own and went to the nearest hospital, an updated statement said.
Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing the country’s civilian aviation regulator Rosaviatsia, that the helicopter belonged to a private company and was carrying a group of tourists.
The Mi-8 is a two-engine helicopter designed in the 1960s. It is used in Russia, where crashes have been frequent, as well as in neighbouring countries and many other nations.
UN chief warns ‘handful of donations’ can’t replace Black Sea deal
United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday that a “handful of donations to some countries” won’t correct the dramatic impact of the end of a deal that had allowed the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain for the past year.
Russian president Vladimir Putin has promised free Russian grain “to replace Ukrainian grain.”
Putin admits Kyiv’s attacks have intensified ‘significantly’
Vladimir Putin has admitted that Ukrainian attacks have intensified in recent days, as Kyiv ramps up the counteroffensive against Russian troops.
Speaking in St Petersburg at a summit of African leaders, the Russian president admitted that attacks by Ukrainian forces have “intensified significantly”, primarily in the Zaporizhzhia region.
He claimed Ukraine had not enjoyed success on the front lines, despite experts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reporting that Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops “appear to have broken through certain pre-prepared Russian defensive positions” in Zaporizhzhia.
Battles in recent weeks have taken place on multiple points along the 1,500-kilometer front line as Ukraine wages its counteroffensive.
The ISW on Thursday said that Ukraine had launched a “significant mechanised counteroffensive operation in western Zaporizhzhia”, while a Western official said that Mr Zelensky has committed thousands of troops to the region in recent days.
Ukrainian officials have been mostly silent about battlefield developments since they began early counteroffensive operations, though deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said troops are advancing toward the city of Melitopol in the region.
Ukraine eases its sports boycott policy to compete against some Russians ahead of Olympics
Ukraine has signaled it will no longer bar its athletes from competing against Russians who are taking part in sporting events as “neutral athletes,” a significant easing of its boycott policy a year before the Paris Olympics.
A decree dated Wednesday says Ukrainian athletes and teams will only be required to boycott if competitors from Russia or Belarus are competing under their national flags or other symbols, or have signaled allegiance to either of those countries in another way.
The change in policy could smooth the way for Ukrainians to compete at next year’s Paris Olympics. Ukrainian athletes previously boycotted events which allowed Russians and Belarusians as “Individual Neutral Athletes,” the preferred term of the International Olympic Committee.
Ukraine eases its sports boycott policy to compete against some Russians ahead of Olympics
Ukraine has signaled it will no longer bar its athletes from competing against Russians who are taking part in sporting events as “neutral athletes."
Ukrainian parliament accepts culture minister's resignation - lawmaker
Ukraine‘s parliament voted on Thursday to accept the resignation of Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko, a lawmaker said, a week after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked for his dismissal.
Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of parliament, said on the Telegram messaging app that the chamber had voted overwhelmingly to accept Tkachenko’s resignation and published a photograph showing the outcome of the vote.
Tkachenko quit last week after Zelenskiy called for his government to keep a tight lid on spending during Russia‘s war on his country, and asked his prime minister to consider replacing the culture minister.
Tkachenko had been a proponent of several high-profile and costly projects.
Zheleznyak said parliament would not consider the appointment of a replacement for Tkachenko on Thursday and was unlikely to do so this week.
Putin says Ukrainian attacks in Zaporizhzhia intensified but without success
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Ukrainian attacks had intensified in recent days, primarily on the frontline running through Ukraine‘s Zaporizhzhia region.
Speaking to Russian TV on the margins of a Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg, Putin said that Ukraine had not enjoyed success on any part of the front.
Russia arrests one of its own sailors over alleged plot to attack warship
Russia has arrested one of its own sailors over an alleged plot to carry out a “terrorist attack” against a warship in Russia‘s Black Sea Fleet, the FSB security service said on Thursday.
It said the alleged plot was directed against “a ship...armed with high-precision weapons”. The Black Sea Fleet is headquartered in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
The suspect had been “recruited by a Ukrainian intelligence service” and was caught with two homemade bombs, the FSB said in a statement. He was also suspected of passing state secrets to Ukraine.
Russia has previously brought lesser charges, such as desertion, against some of its own servicemen. But the accusations against the sailor - which include possible charges of terrorism, treason, divulging state secrets and illegally possessing explosives, were of exceptional gravity.
The statement gave no further details and it was not possible to independently verify the incident.
Separately, state media quoted the FSB earlier on Thursday as saying two alleged agents for Ukrainian intelligence had been sentenced by a Russian court to 15 years each in a harsh-regime penal colony for espionage.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies