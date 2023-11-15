✕ Close Ukraine releases footage of damaged Russian ship in Crimea

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that it is proving “extremely difficult to withstand the onslaught” in Avdiivka, a city in the eastern region of Donetsk that has become the epicentre of fighting.

Russia has thrown hundreds of tanks and armoured personnel carriers (APCs) into a mechanised assault on the eastern Ukrainian city, attacking from the eastern flanks.

Though Russian forces have suffered significant losses over the past month, according to multiple reports, they continue to attack with considerable force.

In his nightly address on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky said that despite the losses sustained by Russia, which he claimed are greater than in nearby Bakhmut, a former flashpoint of the frontline, it remains nonetheless “extremely difficult to withstand this onslaught”.

“Each of our warriors holding the positions, each of our warriors performing combat missions there deserves our utmost gratitude. They are true heroes!” he said.

“The more Russian forces are destroyed near Avdiivka now, the worse the overall situation and the overall course of this war will be for the enemy.”