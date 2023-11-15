Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelensky admits Kremlin ‘onslaught’ on Avdiivka is ‘extremely difficult’
More than a hundred Russian tanks and military vehicles are believed to have been destroyed in Avdiivka
Ukraine releases footage of damaged Russian ship in Crimea
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that it is proving “extremely difficult to withstand the onslaught” in Avdiivka, a city in the eastern region of Donetsk that has become the epicentre of fighting.
Russia has thrown hundreds of tanks and armoured personnel carriers (APCs) into a mechanised assault on the eastern Ukrainian city, attacking from the eastern flanks.
Though Russian forces have suffered significant losses over the past month, according to multiple reports, they continue to attack with considerable force.
In his nightly address on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky said that despite the losses sustained by Russia, which he claimed are greater than in nearby Bakhmut, a former flashpoint of the frontline, it remains nonetheless “extremely difficult to withstand this onslaught”.
“Each of our warriors holding the positions, each of our warriors performing combat missions there deserves our utmost gratitude. They are true heroes!” he said.
“The more Russian forces are destroyed near Avdiivka now, the worse the overall situation and the overall course of this war will be for the enemy.”
EU industry commissioner insists one million ammunition target will be met
Following the German defence minister’s claim that the goal to supply Ukraine with one million rounds of ammunition will not be reached, the EU commissioner for industry insisted they would.
At a summit of defence in Brussels, Thierry Breton told reporters that the target would be reached,
“I’m responsible for ammunition production capacity so I can confirm that the target of producing more than a million rounds of ammunition a year, which we set ourselves and which they hope to achieve from spring onwards, will be met,” he said.
From Gaza to Ukraine, China to the EU: The major issues piling high in David Cameron’s in tray
The former prime minister is re-entering frontline politics during a tumultuous time. Chris Stevenson looks at what he will need to tackle first and where his instincts may take him.
Russian UN envoys shoot back at Western criticism of its Ukraine war and crackdown on dissidents
Western countries on Monday repeatedly called on Russia to end domestic repression of dissident voices and end its war in Ukraine — and human rights violations related to it — as Russia came under a regular review at the U.N.’s top rights body.
A delegation from Moscow, led by State Secretary and Deputy Justice Minister Andrei Loginov, defended Russia’s right to ensure law and order by restricting some forms of protest or voices that might threaten domestic security. He also said Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine had “no relation to the subject matter” at issue in the review.
Monday’s 3 1/2-hour hearing in Geneva was part of an exercise known as the universal periodic review, or UPR, which all U.N. member states face about every four or five years in connection with the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council.
EU struggles to produce and send the ammunition it promised to Ukraine
European Union nations acknowledged on Tuesday that they risk failing to provide Ukraine with the ammunition they pledged to help Kyiv stave off the Russian invasion and win back its territory.
Early this year, EU leaders promised to provide 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine’s front line by spring next year in what would have amounted to a serious ramp-up of production. But the 27-nation bloc, for over half a century steeped in a “peace, not war” message and sheltering under a U.S. military umbrella, is finding it tough to come up with the goods.
“The 1 million will not be reached, you have to assume that,” said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, ahead of a meeting of EU defense and foreign affairs ministers in Brussels.
Why Russia retracted state media reports on its Ukraine frontline movements
The fog of misinformation around the war in Ukraine thickened on Monday after Russia’s state news agencies claimed Vladimir Putin was withdrawing troops from the Dnipro river frontline – and then immediately retracted the update.
The potentially significant bulletins were available for about 10 minutes, after which two state news outlets withdrew them without any follow-up.
The agencies – TASS and RIA Novosti – said that the Russian Ministry of Defence had announced relocations of troops to an unspecified “more advantageous positions” east of the Dnipro river.
Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users
A Russian court on Tuesday fined Google for failing to store personal data on its Russian users, the latest in a series of fines on the tech giant amid tensions between Russia and the West over the war in Ukraine.
A magistrate at Moscow‘s Tagansky district court fined Google 15 million rubles (around $164,200) after the IT company repeatedly refused to store personal data on Russian citizens in Russia.
Google was previously fined over the same charges in August 2021 and June 2022 under a Russian law that obliges foreign entities to localize the personal data of their Russian users.
Ukraine warns Putin is stepping up assault on Avdiivka as Zelensky reveals where fighting is fiercest
War-time president Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed the areas where Ukraine’s forces are facing a “challenging” time repelling Russian troops as air bombardments intensified over a strategic city in the east.
Ukrainian forces repelled a total of eight attacks on the battered, strategic city of Avdiivka by Vladimir Putin’s troops in the past 24 hours, said Ukraine’s military spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun.
It was earlier reported that Mr Putin was going to make a third attempt at capturing the city known for its large coking plant after failing twice before.
“Fighting is still going on. Over the last two days, the occupiers have increased the number of air strikes using guided bombs from Su-35 aircraft,” said Mr Shtupun.
“The enemy is also bringing in more and more infantry. But when they tried to deploy armoured vehicles the day before yesterday two tanks and 14 other vehicles were burned out,” he said.
Ukraine warns Putin is stepping up assault on Avdiivka as Zelensky reveals hotspots
Kyiv says 3,000-4,000 Russian troops killed and 7,000-8,000 hurt in Putin’s push for Avdiivka
Giuliani ally in Ukraine charged with treason
A Ukrainian MP who previously helped Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani allegedly find dirt on Joe and Hunter Biden has been charged with treason.
Oleksandr Dubinsky was charged after he allegedly joined an organisation formed by the chiefs of Russia’s Military Intelligence (GRU), Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) said in a statement on Monday.
The SBU claimed that the organisation aimed to “take advantage of the tense political situation in Ukraine and discredit our state in the international arena.”
Giuliani ally in Ukraine charged with treason
Oleksandr Dubinsky has branded the investigation a ‘political persecution’
