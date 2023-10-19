Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1697696182

Ukraine-Russia war - live: Moscow warns of ‘grave mistake’ as Kyiv fires US-supplied ATACMS missiles

Ukrainian strikes hit Russian airfields in occupied territory, potentially damaging a military helicopter base

Tom Watling ,Holly Evans
Thursday 19 October 2023 07:16
Comments

Zelensky says Russia trying to incite war in the Middle East

Ukrainian defence forces made first use of a US supplied long-range weapon by striking two Russian military airfields, successfully destroying nine helicopters and an ammunition base.

Russia’s ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, described Washington’s decision to supply the ATACMS as “reckless” and “a grave mistake” that will not alter the war’s outcome.

The Russian parliament has fulfilled the wish of President Putin by completing a bill that shifts Moscow’s legal stance on nuclear testing, to “mirror” the position of the US.

The Kremlin said the move was “the exclusive fault” of the US, while Putin’s entourage were pictured carrying his nuclear briefcase during a visit to Beijing.

This comes as Russian attacks overnight and on Wednesday killed at least five civilians in Ukraine and damaged the power grid in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials have said.

Two civilians were killed in a morning missile strike on a residential building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, and a 31-year-old woman was killed in an attack on the village of Obukhivka in the central region of Dnipropetrovsk, they said.

Recommended

1697691600

What are long-range ATACMS missiles?

Ukrainian special forces reported on Tuesday that they had struck two Russian military airfields, following the first-time deployment of long-range ballistic missiles supplied by the US.

The details of the weapons’ delivery has been shrouded in secrecy – unlike previous aid provided to Ukraine from the Biden Administration.

The missiles – which Ukraine has reportedly been petitioning the US to deliver for months – may prove key to helping Ukrainian forces in the months of conflict ahead.

Here’s what we know.

The US quietly delivered long-range missiles to Ukraine. Why the sudden secrecy?

Ukraine says that the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) may prove critical in its operations in the coming months of the ongoing conflict

Holly Evans19 October 2023 06:00
1697688000

Ukraine condemns Russia’s move to revoke ratification of nuclear testing

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned steps by Russia to revoke ratification of the 1996 Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, and urged the international community to respond to Moscow’s “provocations”.

It said in a statement on its website that Russia had “already provoked a dangerous imbalance in the global architecture of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation” by suspending participation in the New START Treaty and with the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Katy Clifton19 October 2023 05:00
1697684400

Experts reveal what the winter will bring for the Ukraine war – and why Putin will be banking on Trump

The Ukraine war may remain a “stalemate” throughout 2024, military experts have told The Independent, as hopes fade for a major breakthrough in this year’s counteroffensive against Russia.

Delays in Western military aid handed Moscow time to build heavily fortified defences which have largely held up against months of intense assaults – and constraints in ammunition and weaponry now mean both armies may struggle to sustain the current pace of the war, some analysts believe.

With the prospect of a Middle East conflict likely to further stretch Washington – Ukraine’s largest backer – ahead of a US presidential election in November 2024, Vladimir Putin’s strategy may now be to preserve the current state of the front line and “wait it out”, Western experts say.

Read more here

Experts on what winter brings for the Ukraine war – and why Putin is banking on Trump

Any significant changes now likely to take place off the battlefield, with ‘Putin banking almost everything on a Trump return’, analysts say

Holly Evans19 October 2023 04:00
1697680800

ICYMI: Latest MoD intelligence update

In its latest update, the British Ministry of Defence said there had been a “significant increase” in activity from Russian troops on the Kupiansk-Lyman axis in the last two weeks.

“Russian shelling has intensified and elements of the Russian 6th and 25th Combined Arms Armies (CAA) and the 1st Guards Tank Army have conducted attacks, but with limited success,” its update said.

“It is highly likely that this activity is part of an ongoing Russian offensive being conducted on multiple axes in eastern Ukraine. The objective of Russian Ground Forces (RGF) on the Kupiansk-Lyman axis is probably to advance west to the Oskil River to create a buffer zone around Luhansk Oblast.

“RGF have built up combat capacity in the Kupiansk-Lyman direction in recent months. However, Ukrainian forces retain a significant defensive presence on this axis and it is highly unlikely RGF will achieve a major operational breakthrough.”

Jahbed Ahmed19 October 2023 03:00
1697670060

Theresa May: Traffickers targeting displaced people from Ukraine

Theresa May has appeared on Princess Eugenie's anti-slavery podcast to raise awareness of the fight against modern slavery and warn that traffickers are targeting displaced people from Ukraine.

Mrs May, who is on the advisory board of Eugenie’s charity, has dedicated much of her political career to tackling slavery in the UK and overseas, but warned the situation was getting worse.

The former Tory leader, who launched a new Global Commission for Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking earlier this month, said: “It’s not just the political momentum has gone out, the problem’s got worse. And we saw in the conflict in Ukraine … the traffickers just picking people up.”

Eugenie praised Mrs May for her long-standing work on the issue, telling her: “That is so cool that you were prime minister and this was your biggest thing. I just wanted to say that because that is awesome.”

As Home Secretary, Mrs May introduced the Modern Slavery Act 2015 which brought together existing offences into one law and created new duties and powers to protect victims and prosecute offenders.

Katy Clifton19 October 2023 00:01
1697666432

Russian move to revoke nuclear-test-ban ratification ‘regrettable'

The head of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) said on Wednesday it was “deeply regrettable” that Russian lawmakers earlier in the day had moved towards revoking ratification of the treaty.

“Today’s decision by the State Duma of the Russian Federation to pass a law revoking Russia’s ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) is very disappointing and deeply regrettable,” CTBTO chief Robert Floyd said in a statement.

Holly Evans18 October 2023 23:00
1697662832

French president Macron reaffirms support for Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed his country’s support for Ukraine during a phone call on Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the French presidency said.

Macron’s conversation with Zelensky comes amid speculation that Israel’s war with Hamas may impact Western powers’ support for Ukraine as it fights Russia.

“He assured the Ukrainian president that the proliferation of crises would not weaken French and European support for Ukraine, which will be there for as long as it takes,” said Macron’s office.

Earlier this month, NATO members assured Zelensky that they would sustain military aid to Ukraine as it braces for another wartime winter, even as Western attention focuses on the fallout from Hamas’ attack on Israel.

Macron reaffirmed his country’s support for Ukraine in a phone call

(EPA)
Holly Evans18 October 2023 22:00
1697659200

Ukraine and Romania hold first joint meeting in Kyiv

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky met with Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu in Kyiv to discuss defence assistance and cooperation in grain transit.

Holly Evans18 October 2023 21:00
1697655632

Latest pictures from Ukraine

Ukrainian students, who lost relatives due to the Russia-Ukrainian war set flags in their memory

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Members of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine hold posters with portraits of three journalists imprisoned by Russia

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Rescuers search for survivors after deadly strike in Zaporizhzhia

(State Emergency Service of Ukraine)
Holly Evans18 October 2023 20:00
1697653832

Recap: Seven Ukrainian civilians killed in latest round of fighting

Russian attacks overnight and on Wednesday killed at least seven civilians in Ukraine and damaged the power grid in the north-eastern city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials said.

Four civilians were killed in a morning missile strike on a residential building in the south-eastern city of Zaporizhzhia, and a 31-year-old woman was killed in an attack on the village of Obukhivka in the central region of Dnipropetrovsk, they said.

A man and a woman were also killed in an overnight attack on the southern region of Kherson, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Holly Evans18 October 2023 19:30

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in