Ukraine-Russia war - live: Moscow warns of ‘grave mistake’ as Kyiv fires US-supplied ATACMS missiles
Ukrainian strikes hit Russian airfields in occupied territory, potentially damaging a military helicopter base
Zelensky says Russia trying to incite war in the Middle East
Ukrainian defence forces made first use of a US supplied long-range weapon by striking two Russian military airfields, successfully destroying nine helicopters and an ammunition base.
Russia’s ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, described Washington’s decision to supply the ATACMS as “reckless” and “a grave mistake” that will not alter the war’s outcome.
The Russian parliament has fulfilled the wish of President Putin by completing a bill that shifts Moscow’s legal stance on nuclear testing, to “mirror” the position of the US.
The Kremlin said the move was “the exclusive fault” of the US, while Putin’s entourage were pictured carrying his nuclear briefcase during a visit to Beijing.
This comes as Russian attacks overnight and on Wednesday killed at least five civilians in Ukraine and damaged the power grid in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials have said.
Two civilians were killed in a morning missile strike on a residential building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, and a 31-year-old woman was killed in an attack on the village of Obukhivka in the central region of Dnipropetrovsk, they said.
What are long-range ATACMS missiles?
Ukrainian special forces reported on Tuesday that they had struck two Russian military airfields, following the first-time deployment of long-range ballistic missiles supplied by the US.
The details of the weapons’ delivery has been shrouded in secrecy – unlike previous aid provided to Ukraine from the Biden Administration.
The missiles – which Ukraine has reportedly been petitioning the US to deliver for months – may prove key to helping Ukrainian forces in the months of conflict ahead.
Here’s what we know.
The US quietly delivered long-range missiles to Ukraine. Why the sudden secrecy?
Ukraine says that the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) may prove critical in its operations in the coming months of the ongoing conflict
Ukraine condemns Russia’s move to revoke ratification of nuclear testing
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned steps by Russia to revoke ratification of the 1996 Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, and urged the international community to respond to Moscow’s “provocations”.
It said in a statement on its website that Russia had “already provoked a dangerous imbalance in the global architecture of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation” by suspending participation in the New START Treaty and with the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.
Experts reveal what the winter will bring for the Ukraine war – and why Putin will be banking on Trump
The Ukraine war may remain a “stalemate” throughout 2024, military experts have told The Independent, as hopes fade for a major breakthrough in this year’s counteroffensive against Russia.
Delays in Western military aid handed Moscow time to build heavily fortified defences which have largely held up against months of intense assaults – and constraints in ammunition and weaponry now mean both armies may struggle to sustain the current pace of the war, some analysts believe.
With the prospect of a Middle East conflict likely to further stretch Washington – Ukraine’s largest backer – ahead of a US presidential election in November 2024, Vladimir Putin’s strategy may now be to preserve the current state of the front line and “wait it out”, Western experts say.
Read more here
Experts on what winter brings for the Ukraine war – and why Putin is banking on Trump
Any significant changes now likely to take place off the battlefield, with ‘Putin banking almost everything on a Trump return’, analysts say
ICYMI: Latest MoD intelligence update
In its latest update, the British Ministry of Defence said there had been a “significant increase” in activity from Russian troops on the Kupiansk-Lyman axis in the last two weeks.
“Russian shelling has intensified and elements of the Russian 6th and 25th Combined Arms Armies (CAA) and the 1st Guards Tank Army have conducted attacks, but with limited success,” its update said.
“It is highly likely that this activity is part of an ongoing Russian offensive being conducted on multiple axes in eastern Ukraine. The objective of Russian Ground Forces (RGF) on the Kupiansk-Lyman axis is probably to advance west to the Oskil River to create a buffer zone around Luhansk Oblast.
“RGF have built up combat capacity in the Kupiansk-Lyman direction in recent months. However, Ukrainian forces retain a significant defensive presence on this axis and it is highly unlikely RGF will achieve a major operational breakthrough.”
Theresa May: Traffickers targeting displaced people from Ukraine
Theresa May has appeared on Princess Eugenie's anti-slavery podcast to raise awareness of the fight against modern slavery and warn that traffickers are targeting displaced people from Ukraine.
Mrs May, who is on the advisory board of Eugenie’s charity, has dedicated much of her political career to tackling slavery in the UK and overseas, but warned the situation was getting worse.
The former Tory leader, who launched a new Global Commission for Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking earlier this month, said: “It’s not just the political momentum has gone out, the problem’s got worse. And we saw in the conflict in Ukraine … the traffickers just picking people up.”
Eugenie praised Mrs May for her long-standing work on the issue, telling her: “That is so cool that you were prime minister and this was your biggest thing. I just wanted to say that because that is awesome.”
As Home Secretary, Mrs May introduced the Modern Slavery Act 2015 which brought together existing offences into one law and created new duties and powers to protect victims and prosecute offenders.
Russian move to revoke nuclear-test-ban ratification ‘regrettable'
The head of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) said on Wednesday it was “deeply regrettable” that Russian lawmakers earlier in the day had moved towards revoking ratification of the treaty.
“Today’s decision by the State Duma of the Russian Federation to pass a law revoking Russia’s ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) is very disappointing and deeply regrettable,” CTBTO chief Robert Floyd said in a statement.
French president Macron reaffirms support for Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed his country’s support for Ukraine during a phone call on Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the French presidency said.
Macron’s conversation with Zelensky comes amid speculation that Israel’s war with Hamas may impact Western powers’ support for Ukraine as it fights Russia.
“He assured the Ukrainian president that the proliferation of crises would not weaken French and European support for Ukraine, which will be there for as long as it takes,” said Macron’s office.
Earlier this month, NATO members assured Zelensky that they would sustain military aid to Ukraine as it braces for another wartime winter, even as Western attention focuses on the fallout from Hamas’ attack on Israel.
Ukraine and Romania hold first joint meeting in Kyiv
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky met with Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu in Kyiv to discuss defence assistance and cooperation in grain transit.
Latest pictures from Ukraine
Recap: Seven Ukrainian civilians killed in latest round of fighting
Russian attacks overnight and on Wednesday killed at least seven civilians in Ukraine and damaged the power grid in the north-eastern city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials said.
Four civilians were killed in a morning missile strike on a residential building in the south-eastern city of Zaporizhzhia, and a 31-year-old woman was killed in an attack on the village of Obukhivka in the central region of Dnipropetrovsk, they said.
A man and a woman were also killed in an overnight attack on the southern region of Kherson, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies