Ukraine could run out of air defence missiles if Russia keeps up its intense long-range bombing campaign, Volodymyr Zelensky warned.

The Ukrainian leader’s warning follows weeks of Russian strikes on the energy infrastructure, towns and cities using a vast arsenal of missiles and drones.

“If they keep hitting [Ukraine] every day the way they have for the last month, we might run out of missiles, and the partners know it,” Zelenskiy said on Ukrainian television.

It comes as a Ukrainian commander claimed their positions have been coming under daily attacks by drones dropping tear gas and other chemicals.

The use of such gas, known as CS and commonly used by riot police, is banned during wartime under the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Ihor, the commander of a Ukrainian reconnaissance team who is deployed near the front-line city of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, told the Daily Telegraph: “Nearly every position in our area of the front was getting one or two gas grenades dropped on them a day.”