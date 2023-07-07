Ukraine-Russia war – live: Kyiv claims new gains made against Putin’s troops near Bakhmut
Update from Kyiv signals its counteroffensive is gradually making progress
Ukrainian troops have advanced by more than a kilometre in the last day against Russian forces near the eastern city of Bakhmut, a military spokesperson said on Friday.
His comments were the latest by Kyiv signalling that the counteroffensive it launched in early June is gradually making progress although Russian accounts of fighting in the Bakhmut sector differ from Ukraine’s.
“The defence forces continue to hold the initiative there, putting pressure on the enemy, conducting assault operations, advancing along the northern and southern flanks,” Serhiy Cherevatyi told Ukrainian television.
“In particular, over the past day, they have advanced more than one kilometre (0.62 mile).”
Elsewhere, the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko said there were “no war heroes” following Wagner’s attempted coup in Moscow after Vladimir Putin was hailed a hero by Russian state TV.
Mr Lukashenko, ally to the president, told the BBC: “I think that no one came out of that situation a hero.
“Not Prigozhin, not Putin, not Lukashenko. There were no heroes. And the lesson from this? If we create armed groups like this, we need to keep an eye on them and pay serious attention to them.”
In photos: Ukraine-Russia war, as conflict nears 500-day mark
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will broach the 500-day mark this weekend, as the conflict rages on with no end in sight.
While the fighting has fallen largely into a stalemate — there has been no significant movement in battle lines control in months — the war continues to take a heavy toll on the lives and livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of people. And the stakes are only getting higher.
This selection of photographs shows some of the most crucial moments of the war:
Read the full story here:
Russia’s war in Ukraine is set to reach the 500-day mark this weekend, a grim milestone for a conflict that rages with no end in sight.
Ukraine reports new advances near eastern city of Bakhmut
A spokesperson for the Ukrainian armed forces general staff said Ukrainian forces had had “partial success” near the village of Klishchiivka, just southwest of Bakhmut.
Ukrainian military analysts have said that securing Klishchiivka would help Ukraine take back the shattered small city of Bakhmut, which was captured by Russian forces in May after 10 months of heavy fighting.
Russia‘s RIA news agency cited a Russian army source as saying earlier this week that Moscow’s forces had repelled a Ukrainian attack on Klishchiivka and were mopping up remaining Ukrainian troops in the area.
Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield situation.
Putin ally Lukashenko says there were no heroes after Wagner mutiny
EU takes a major step in approving plans to boost its anemic ammunition production to help Ukraine
The European Union took a major step early Friday in approving plans to boost its anemic production of ammunition and missiles within the 27-nation bloc, to both defend itself and quickly help Ukraine in trying to push back the invasion by Russia.
The EU presidency announced early Friday that the member states and the EU Parliament reached a deal “to urgently mobilise” half a billion euros from its budget for an Act in Support of Ammunition Production.
The deal follows up the decision by EU leaders in March to boost urgently needed ammunition deliveries to Ukraine, which were then sought to start a counteroffensive against Russian forces.
ASAP was part of the plan to send Ukraine 1 million rounds of artillery ammunition within the next 12 months.
The EU had already approved plan for a fast-track purchasing procedures when it approved funds Friday to ramp up production in EU facilities and factories.
“This is yet another proof of the EU’s unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine, strengthening the EU’s defense, technological and industrial base, and ultimately ensuring the long-term security and defense of EU citizens,” said Defense Minister Margarita Robles of Spain, which currently holds the EU presidency.
“Facing a war on European soil, we can no longer afford to neglect our defense as we have done over the last three decades. We urgently need to adapt our budgetary priorities,” said EU Parliament member Michael Gahler.
Why the US is willing to send Ukraine cluster munitions now
The US has decided to send cluster munitions to Ukraine to help its military push back Russian forces entrenched along the front lines.
The Biden administration is expected to announce today that it will send thousands of them as part of a new military aid package worth $800m, according to people familiar with the decision who were not authorized to discuss it publicly before the official announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The move will likely trigger outrage from some allies and humanitarian groups that have long opposed the use of cluster bombs.
Proponents argue that Russia has already been using the controversial weapon in Ukraine and that the munitions the US will provide have a reduced dud rate, meaning there will be far fewer unexploded rounds that can result in unintended civilian deaths.
More here.
Live: Ukrainian president Zelensky meets Czech PM in Prague
Zelensky asks Nato leaders to take concrete steps on membership
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky called on Nato leaders to take concrete steps towards Ukrainian membership at a summit next week.
Mr Zelensky said that Ukraine needed much more than the general statement that the door to Nato was “open”.
Ukraine is seeking a clear indication from Nato at an 11-12 July summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, that it can join the military alliance when the war ends.“
We are talking about a clear signal, some concrete things in the direction of an invitation. We need this motivation. We need honesty in our relations,” Mr Zelensky said.
“We need some kind of signal, a clear one,” he said in response to journalists’ questions. “That Ukraine will be in the alliance. Not that the door is open – this is not enough.”
Inside Vladimir Putin’s luxury armoured train
New pictures have revealed the inside of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s luxury armoured train.
The images, released by Dossier Center, a website that tracks the activity of those linked to the Kremlin, depict a personal beauty salon, medical suite and even a gym complete with state-of-the-art equipment including a hyperextension machine and a step platform.
The hammam features a “fancy shower” including an “aroma foam” mode with a price tag of £3.75m, with the train also featuring anti-ageing machines, a lung ventilator, a defibrillator and a patient monitor designed to assess pulse, temperature and other parameters.
Eleanor Noyce has more.
Russia expels Finnish diplomats, shuts down consulate
Russia yesterday announced the expelling of nine Finnish diplomats and shutting down of Finland’s consulate in St Petersburg in retaliation for Finland expelling nine Russian diplomats last month.
Russia’s foreign ministry said it summoned Finland’s ambassador to Russia, Antti Helantera, and relayed its “strong protest in connection with the confrontational anti-Russian policy pursued by the Finnish authorities”.
The statement also noted that “the parameters of Finland’s accession to Nato create a threat” to Russia’s security, and “encouraging the Kyiv regime to (go to) war and pumping it with Western weapons means clearly hostile actions against our country”.
More here.
Zelensky to hold talks with Erdogan today
President Volodymyr Zelensky will hold talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan today during his latest leg of a tour to push Ukraine’s bid to join Nato.
The talks in Istanbul come on the eve of the 500th day since Vladimir Putin’s invasion, with Mr Zelensky admitting the Ukrainian counteroffensive was progressing slowly.
“But nevertheless, we are advancing, not retreating, like Russians,” Mr Zelensky told reporters. “We now have the initiative.”
