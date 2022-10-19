✕ Close Smoke billows from buildings in Kyiv after multiple kamikaze drone strikes reported

The new Russian commander in Ukraine has given a rare acknowledgement of Vladimir Putin's troops being under pressure amid a sustained Ukrainian counteroffensive.

"The situation in the area of the 'Special Military Operation' can be described as tense," Sergei Surovikin, the Russian air force general now commanding Moscow’s invasion forces, told state-owned Rossiya 24, using the Kremlin’s permitted terminology for the invasion.

He admitted the situation in Kherson was "difficult", where his forces have been driven back by 20-30km in the last few weeks. "The enemy is deliberately striking infrastructure and residential buildings in Kherson," he said, adding that residents should evacuate the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in his nighttime address said that Russia purchasing drones from Iran is a sign of Moscow's "military and political bankruptcy".

Moscow has also been bombarding Ukrainian cities, particularly apartment blocks, with Iranian-made drones. In the wake of the attacks, Kyiv on Monday announced that it’s moving to cut diplomatic ties with Tehran over its supply of “kamikaze” drones to Russia.