Ukraine Russia war – live: Top general says situation ‘difficult’ for Putin’s troops in rare admission
Ukraine continues effort to retake ‘annexed’ areas from Russia
The new Russian commander in Ukraine has given a rare acknowledgement of Vladimir Putin's troops being under pressure amid a sustained Ukrainian counteroffensive.
"The situation in the area of the 'Special Military Operation' can be described as tense," Sergei Surovikin, the Russian air force general now commanding Moscow’s invasion forces, told state-owned Rossiya 24, using the Kremlin’s permitted terminology for the invasion.
He admitted the situation in Kherson was "difficult", where his forces have been driven back by 20-30km in the last few weeks. "The enemy is deliberately striking infrastructure and residential buildings in Kherson," he said, adding that residents should evacuate the area.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in his nighttime address said that Russia purchasing drones from Iran is a sign of Moscow's "military and political bankruptcy".
Moscow has also been bombarding Ukrainian cities, particularly apartment blocks, with Iranian-made drones. In the wake of the attacks, Kyiv on Monday announced that it’s moving to cut diplomatic ties with Tehran over its supply of “kamikaze” drones to Russia.
Ukraine urges UN to inspect ‘downed Iran-made drones’
Ukraine has written to the UN, inviting its experts to inspect downed Iranian-origin drones used by Russia in violation of a UN Security Council resolution.
Kyiv has accused Moscow of bombarding Ukraine using Iran-made Shahed-136 “kamikaze” drones.
The US, the UK and France are expected to raise alleged Iranian arms transfers to Russia at a closed-door Security Council meeting on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
Zelensky says Russia politically and militarily ‘bankrupt’
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in his nighttime address on Tuesday said Russia’s appeal to Iran for assistance is a sign of its “military and political bankruptcy”.
Russia has been accused of bombing Ukrainian cities with Iran-made “kamikaze” drones.
Mr Zelensky said: “For decades, they [Russia] have been spending billions of dollars on their military-industrial complex, and in the end they went to bow to Tehran to get rather simple drones and missiles”.
“It won’t help them strategically anyway.“It only further proves to the world that Russia is on the trajectory of its defeat and is trying to draw someone else into its accomplices in terror.”
Russian top commander admits ‘situation tense’ for his troops
The new commander of Russian forces admitted his troops were under pressure as Ukraine toughens its attacks to reclaim southern and eastern areas that Moscow “annexed” just weeks ago.
“The situation in the area of the ‘Special Military Operation’ can be described as tense,” Sergei Surovikin, the Russian air force general now commanding Russia’s invasion forces, told the state-owned Rossiya 24 news channel.
He added that the situation is also “difficult” in Kherson, where the Russian troops have been pushed back by 20-30km in the last few weeks.
