Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin’s troops redeployed to Bakhmut as Kyiv makes ‘tactical gains’
Redeployment to Bakhmut region comes amid doubts about commitment of Wagner forces there
Russia has “high likely” redeployed troops to the key battle town of Bakhmut after Ukraine forces made tactical gains there, Britain’s Ministry of Defence has said.
It comes amid doubts about the commitment of fighters in Bakhmut belonging to the Russian mercenary group Wagner, whose leader has become increasingly critical of the Kremlin.
Elsewhere, Volodymyr Zelensky has landed in Japan for the G7 summit, marking his first high-level visit to Asia since Russias’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.
His visit comes after a massive boost for Ukraine’s war effort, with US President Joe Biden telling G7 leaders that Washington supports joint allied training programs for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.
Zelensky arrives in Japan
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy landed Saturday in Hiroshima for diplomatic talks with the leaders of the world’s most powerful democracies who have tightened sanctions meant to punish Moscow and change the course of its 15-month invasion of Ukraine.
Japan says Zelenskyy’s decision to visit Hiroshima stems from his "strong wish" to participate in talks that will influence his nation’s defense against Russia.
An EU official, speaking on condition of anonymity to brief reporters on the deliberations, said Zelenskyy will take part in two separate sessions Sunday. The first session will be with G7 members only and will focus on the war in Ukraine. The second session will include the G7 as well as the other nations invited to take part in the summit, and will focus on "peace and stability."
Peace will become ‘closer today’ - Zelenksy
Peace will become “closer today”, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenksy said ahead of his visit to Japan for the G7 summit.
Mr Zelenksy touched down in Hiroshima earlier for the gathering of the world’s largest economies in meetings set to be dominated by Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine last February.
“Japan. G7. Important meetings with partners and friends of Ukraine,” Mr Zelenksy said in a tweet. “Security and enhanced cooperation for our victory. Peace will become closer today.”
White House: Biden to discuss Ukraine with Brazil’s Lula, India’s Modi
US President Joe Biden aims to speak this weekend with Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, about Ukraine and the "sacrosanct" issue of sovereignty and territorial integrity, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Saturday.
Lula and Modi are attending a summit of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations in Hiroshima at the invitation of Japan, this year’s host of the G7, which also includes the US., Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada.
Asked if Biden would pressure or urge the two leaders to toughen their approach on China and Russia, Sullivan said, "I think pressure is just the wrong word. I mean, that’s not how President Biden operates with these key leaders with whom he has deep relationships, like President Lula and President Modi."
Instead, Biden would "look for the opportunity to speak with both of them about the constructive role that each country can play in supporting the most basic and fundamental element of any outcome, which is sovereignty and territorial integrity, which is sacrosanct in the (United Nations) Charter," Sullivan told reporters in Hiroshima.
Putin redeploying several battalions to Bakhmut as capture remains key war aim – UK MoD
Russia has highly likely redeployed up to several battalions to reinforce the Bakhmut sector in the last four days, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said today.
“Russia’s leadership likely continue to see capturing Bakhmut as the key immediate war aim which would allow them to claim some degree of success in the conflict,” the ministry said in its latest intelligence update on the continuing war.
It added that the amped up redeployment of several troops “follows Ukrainian tactical gains on the flanks of the contested Donetsk Oblast town through mid-May and publicly aired doubts about the commitment of Wagner Group forces to continue fighting in the sector”.
“With Russia likely maintaining relatively few uncommitted combat units in Ukraine, the redeployment represents a notable commitment by the Russian command,” the MoD said.
Britain says Russia will ‘pay the price’ for Ukraine invasion
Rishi Sunak has issued a warning to Vladimir Putin that he and other Western leaders are “not going away”, at the start of the G7 summit in Japan.
The prime minister said Russia’s president must understand that Western allies of Ukraine are “steadfast” in their support for the country’s resistance against his invasion.
“My message to Putin is straightforward. We’re not going away,” Mr Sunak told Sky News at Hiroshima’s Seifukan tea house shortly before the start of the summit.
Read the full story here:
Britain says Russia will ‘pay the price’ for invasion as fresh sanctions unveiled
The prime minister launched a new wave of sanctions against Vladimir Putin as he warned that Western leaders are ‘not going away’
Russia puts International Criminal Court prosecutor on wanted list
Russia has listed International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Ahmad Khan on a wanted list following an ICC arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin over the forced deportation of Ukrainian children, independent Russian media publication Mediazona reported.
Mr Khan’s photo and personal information are visible on the Interior Ministry’s database, listed as “wanted on felony charges”, the report added.
In early March, the ICC slapped arrest warrants for Mr Putin and Russia’s Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, holding themm “allegedly responsible” for the illegal transfer and deportation of children from Ukraine and the occupied territories to Russia during its full-scale invasion of the country since last February.
Fallen debris sparks fire in Dnipro, official says
A fire has been caused by falling debris in the Dnipro district of the capital, Kyiv mayor Vitalii Klitschko said.
“Fire on the roof of a 9-story building in one of the housing complexes in the Dnipro district. All services work on site. Information about the victims has not yet been received,” he said.
Zelensky will reach G7 summit on French government plane, report claims
Volodymyr Zelensky will reach the Hiroshima G7 summit aboard a French government plane, reported CNN citing a diplomatic source.
It is not immediately clear when the Ukrainian war-time president will arrive in Hiroshima but he is expected to reach today, according to a statement by the Japan government.
This comes a day after Mr Zelensky reached Jeddah to attend the Arab League summit also aboard a French government plane, the French ambassador to Saudi Arabia said.
Kyiv destroys all drones launched overnight, official claims
The Ukrainian air defences have managed to shoot down all Russian drones launched overnight, the Kyiv city military administration said.
Air defenses in Kyiv intercepted all Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russia, as per the preliminary information overnight on May 20, officials said.
Revealed: Boris Johnson’s first words to Zelensky on night of Russia attack
Volodymyr Zelensky told Boris Johnson “I hope this is not the last time we speak” at the dawn of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the former PM’s comms chief.
Those were among the first words the pair shared during a 4am interaction on the night of the advance in February 2022, Guto Harri said, describing it as a “man-to-man thing” between the PM and the Ukrainian president.
Former GB News presenter Mr Harri told his Unprecedented podcast on Thursday that the two leaders were on the phone within minutes of Mr Johnson being woken to be told the news.
Revealed: Boris Johnson’s first words to Zelensky on night of Russia attack
Mr Johnson’s advisor Guto Harri described events as being ‘harrowing’ and ‘sobering’
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies