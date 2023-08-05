✕ Close Drone footage shows moment Russian ship is attacked

Senior officials from some 40 countries including the United States, China and India have begun talks in Saudi Arabia that Kyiv and its allies hope will lead to agreement on key principles for a peaceful end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The two-day meeting is part of a diplomatic push by Ukraine to build support beyond its core Western backers by reaching out to Global South countries that have been reluctant to take sides in a conflict that has hit the global economy.

Russia is not attending, though the Kremlin has said it will keep an eye on the talks.

It comes after a Russian oil tanker attacked in the Black Sea overnight was hit by a Ukrainian maritime drone carrying 450 kg of explosives, it is claimed.

The attack briefly halted traffic on the Kerch, the 12-mile bridge linking Moscow-annexed Crimea to Russia, as well as ferry transport. Friday night’s attack was the second sea attack involving drones in one day.

Ukraine said its sea drones also struck a major Russian port Friday and damaged a warship in an attack that underlined Kyiv’s growing naval capabilities as the Black Sea becomes an increasingly important battleground in the war.