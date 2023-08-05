Russia-Ukraine war – live: Peace talks begin in Saudi Arabia - but without Moscow
Attack on SIG vessell near Kerch Bridge comes after Ukraine sea drones struck major Russian port on Friday
Drone footage shows moment Russian ship is attacked
Senior officials from some 40 countries including the United States, China and India have begun talks in Saudi Arabia that Kyiv and its allies hope will lead to agreement on key principles for a peaceful end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The two-day meeting is part of a diplomatic push by Ukraine to build support beyond its core Western backers by reaching out to Global South countries that have been reluctant to take sides in a conflict that has hit the global economy.
Russia is not attending, though the Kremlin has said it will keep an eye on the talks.
It comes after a Russian oil tanker attacked in the Black Sea overnight was hit by a Ukrainian maritime drone carrying 450 kg of explosives, it is claimed.
The attack briefly halted traffic on the Kerch, the 12-mile bridge linking Moscow-annexed Crimea to Russia, as well as ferry transport. Friday night’s attack was the second sea attack involving drones in one day.
Ukraine said its sea drones also struck a major Russian port Friday and damaged a warship in an attack that underlined Kyiv’s growing naval capabilities as the Black Sea becomes an increasingly important battleground in the war.
Inside Russia’s torture chambers as investigators warn Kherson cells ‘tip of iceberg’
Harrowing new accounts of Ukrainians being tortured during Russia’s eight-month occupation of Kherson are “just the tip of the iceberg”, an international team investigating the alleged war crimes has warned.
The acts described by those detained in dozens of makeshift detention centres – including the use of sexual violence as a common tactic among Russian guards, and genital electrocution – are “evocative of genocide”, the team of lawyers and prosecutors said this week.
The UN’s special rapporteur on torture, Dr Alice Jill Edwards, told The Independent that similarities in the accounts of victims across several different regions of Ukraine “expose a deeper concern that torture and intimidation are a policy and strategy of the Russian state”.
Andy Gregory reports.
Inside Russia’s torture chambers as investigators warn Kherson ‘tip of iceberg’
Similarities in accounts from different Ukrainian regions ‘expose deeper concerns that Russia is using torture as a strategy’, UN special rapporteur tells The Independent
Zelensky addresses Game4Ukraine charity match
Football legends and celebrities have gathered at Chelsea’s football ground, Stamford Bridge, and taken to the pitch to raise money for war-torn Ukraine.
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the crowd shortly before kick-off, before a minutes silence for all those killed in the conflict.
The Game 4 Ukraine is raising money to help rebuild the infrastructure and facilities damaged by the Russian invasion of the country.
The Blue Team, or Team Shevchenko is managed by Chelsea Women boss Emma Hayes and includes a number of players from Chelsea including Ricardo Carvalho, Michael Essien, and Claude Makelele, along with current Ukranian player Mykhailo Mudryk.
The Yellow Team, or Team Zinchenko is managed by Arsene Wenger contains a number of former Arsenal legends among other including Robert Pires, Jens Lehmann and Gilberto Silva. They will play alongside Cluj Ukranian winger Yevhen Konoplyanka and former player Yevhen Levchenko.
Moment drone boat 'hits Russian tanker' near Crimea captured in dramatic footage
Ukrainian mother who lost an eye in ‘attempted assassination’ is Playboy cover star
A Ukrainian mother who lost an eye in a suspected assassination attempt has appeared as the cover star on the first Playboy printed since the Russian invasion.
Iryna Bilotserkovets, whose husband is an aide to Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko, posed with an eye mask and metal bikini after being caught in a gun attack just three days after Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.
The mother of three was driving home with her children through a neighbourhood in Ukraine when her car was hit by several bullets.
Game 4 Ukraine: When is kick off, how to watch and who is playing
At Stamford Bridge on Saturday a number of football legends and celebrities will take to the pitch to raise money for war-torn Ukraine.
The first Game 4 Ukraine will be played in front of fans, with the money designated to help rebuild the infrastructure and facilities damaged by the Russian invasion of the country.
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky will address the crowd, before a minutes silence for all those killed in the conflict, and the mascots will be displaced children.
The Game 4 Ukraine is due to kick off at 6 pm BST on Saturday 5 August at Stamford Bridge in London, will music and lights continuing until after 9pm.
Saudi diplomacy helped bring China to the table
Western officials and analysts said Saudi diplomacy had been important in securing China’s presence at the talks.
Under de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MbS, the kingdom has sought a bigger role on the world stage and has pushed to expand ties with major powers outside the old framework of its relationship with the United States.
Riyadh has worked with Moscow in recent years on oil market policy and, along with Turkey, it helped mediate a prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia last year. Zelenskiy attended an Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia last year where MbS voiced readiness to help mediate in the war.
Saudi Arabia has also built a closer relationship with China over the past year, giving an effusive welcome to Chinese President Xi Jinping when he visited Riyadh in December, and seeking to join the China-led Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
In March, Beijing brokered a resumption of ties between Saudi Arabia and its arch regional foe Iran.
Kristian Coates Ulrichsen, Middle East fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute, said China’s attendance sent a signal of support for Saudi Arabian diplomacy that built on other areas of recent Chinese-Saudi cooperation.
“Chinese participation in the talks is a boost to the Saudi narrative that their convening power and ability to leverage relationships is qualitatively different to Western parties,” he said.
However, China’s presence does not indicate it will ultimately agree to the results sought by Ukraine and its allies, said Yun Sun, director of the China programme at the Stimson Center in Washington.
“Participating in a meeting only suggests the willingness to listen and discuss. It by no means suggests that China has to agree to anything in the end,” Sun said.
China sending special envoy to talks
The world’s top oil exporter Saudi Arabia, which has maintained contacts with both sides since Russia invaded Ukraine last February, has played a role in convening countries that did not join earlier meetings, Western diplomats have said.
China, which did not attend a previous round of talks in Copenhagen, is sending Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui, Beijing said on Saturday. China has kept close economic and diplomatic ties with Russia since the conflict began and has rejected calls to condemn Moscow.
“We have many disagreements and we have heard different positions, but it is important that our principles are shared,” he said.
Indian National Security Adviser Shri Ajit Doval has also arrived in Jeddah for the talks, the Indian embassy in Riyadh said on social media on Saturday. Like China, India has kept close ties with Russia and refused to condemn it for the war. It has ramped up imports of Russian oil.
Ukraine seeks progress towards peace at Saudi Arabia talks
Senior officials from some 40 countries including the United States, China and India have begun talks in Saudi Arabia that Kyiv and its allies hope will lead to agreement on key principles for a peaceful end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The two-day meeting is part of a diplomatic push by Ukraine to build support beyond its core Western backers by reaching out to Global South countries that have been reluctant to take sides in a conflict that has hit the global economy.
It is not clear whether the talks are aimed at producing a joint statement however, and the Ukrainian envoy to the meeting said the conversation “will be difficult”.
“But behind us is truth, behind us - goodness,” said envoy Andriy Yermak, head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office, in a television interview published late on Friday.
Saudi state television reported on Saturday afternoon that the talks had begun.
Russia is not attending, though the Kremlin has said it will keep an eye on the talks. Ukrainian, Russian and international officials say there is no prospect of direct peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at present, with the war raging.
Zelensky has said he hopes the talks will lead to a peace summit of global leaders to endorse principles in his plan for a settlement, which demands Russia’s return of all Ukrainian territory and withdrawal of all its troops.
Medvedev warns of retaliatory strikes after Ukraine drone attacks
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has suggested Moscow would launch more strikes against Ukrainian ports in response to Kyiv’s attacks on Russian ships in the Black Sea, and threatened to hand Ukraine “an ecological catastrophe”.
Medvedev, who is deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, a body chaired by President Vladimir Putin, spoke after Ukrainian sea drone attacks on a Russian warship in the port of Novorossiysk, and against a tanker near Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Putin chaired a meeting of the Security Council on Friday which Medvedev attended following the attack on Novorossiysk, in which the Olenegorsky Gornyak, a Russian Navy landing ship, was reported to have been badly damaged.
“Scumbags and freaks understand only cruelty and force. Apparently, the strikes on Odesa, Izmail, and other places were not enough for them,” Medvedev said in a post on his official social media accounts.
Ukraine says tanker strike ‘completely legal’
Vasyl Malyuk, head of Ukraine’s SBU security service, did not directly confirm the latest attack but said any incident with Russian ships or the Crimean bridge was “an absolutely logical and efficient step towards the enemy”.
“Moreover, such special operations are conducted in the territorial waters of Ukraine and are completely legal,” Malyuk said on the Telegram messaging app.
Russia’s Novorossiysk Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying there was no fuel spill from the SIG, as the ship had been carrying only technical ballast. Recovery work was underway with two tugboats nearby.
Rogov posted an audio clip on Telegram in which the SIG requested a tow. He also posted pictures of what he described as shattered fixtures and equipment inside the vessel.
“The SIG tanker ... received a hole in the engine room near the waterline on the starboard side, preliminarily as a result of a sea drone attack,” Russia’s Federal Marine and River Transport agency said in a statement on Telegram.
The Moscow-installed authorities in Crimea said the bridge, which was completed by Russia in 2018 and has come under serious attack twice in the war, was not targeted.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies