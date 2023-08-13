Russia-Ukraine war - latest: Putin may no longer fund Wagner Group, UK says
Britain’s defence ministry suggested Belarus could be the new paymasters of the mercenary group
Huge smoke cloud rises after massive explosion at factory in Moscow
Vladimir Putin may no longer be funding the mercenary Wagner Group, Britain’s defence ministry has said.
The Russian state has acted against some other business interests of Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin after he led a failed mutiny against the country’s army’s top brass in June, the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MOD) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday, concluding: “There is a realistic possibility that the Kremlin no longer funds the group.”
"The second most plausible paymasters are the Belarusian authorities," it said, adding that this would be a drain on Belarus' resources.
The ministry also said the Wagner Group was moving towards downsizing and reconfiguring to save on staff salary expenses at a time of financial pressure.
This comes as Ukraine said its troops have made gains on the southern frontline and claimed to have captured unspecified territories. General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of Ukrainian forces in the south, said the “defence forces are working” in a message on Telegram on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Kyiv said its forces had made progress near Robotyne on the front line in the southern Zaporizhzhia region. But the battlefield reports have not yet been independently verified.
Ukrainian forces seek to pierce Russian lines in south - Russian-installed official
Ukrainian forces are trying to pierce Russian lines in the western parts of Donetsk region where waves of Ukrainian fighters were used to gain a foothold to the east of the town of Staromaiorske, a Russian-installed official said.
Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official in parts of Zaporizhzhia controlled by Moscow, said that there had been intense fighting south of Velyka Novosilka - in that area - as Ukrainian troops try to pierce Russian lines to push down to the coast on the Sea of Azov.
"The enemy managed to enter and gain a foothold in the northern part of Urozhaine after two weeks of the heaviest and bloodiest battles for this settlement," Rogov said, referring to the same part of the frontline.
He said Russian soldiers still controlled the southern part of Urozhaine, adding that Ukrainian forces were clearly aiming to take control of a town further south, Staromlynivka.
Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in June, attempting to retake swathes of territory captured by Russia in the south and east of the country. It has recaptured several villages in the south and some territory around the ruined city of Bakhmut in the east, but has so far not achieved major gains against well-dug in Russian troops.
Moscow says the Ukrainian counteroffensive has failed.
Russia’s emergency service 'reports large fire at warehouse in Moscow region’
Russia's emergency service said on Sunday that a large fire broke out at a warehouse in the town of Ramenskoye in Moscow region, Russian state news agency TASS reported.
"The size of the fire is 1,800 square metres," TASS quoted the statement.
Another state news agency, RIA, reported that the fire broke out at a fertiliser storage.
Videos of the fire posted online show thick black smoke and a flame, seen from hundreds of metres away.
Russian warship fires on dry cargo ship in Black Sea, says Moscow
A Russian warship opened warning fire on a Palau-flagged dry cargo ship in the southwestern Black Sea on Sunday as it made its way to Ukraine, the Russian defence ministry has said.
Russia said its Vasily Bykov patrol ship fired with automatic weapons on the "Sukru Okan" vessel after the captain did not respond to a request to halt for an inspection.
The Sukru Okan was making its way towards the Ukrainian port of Izmail, the defence ministry said.
"To forcibly stop the vessel, warning fire was opened from automatic weapons," the Russian defence ministy said.
The Russian military boarded the vessel with the help of a Ka-29 helicopter.
"After the inspection group completed its work on board, the Sukru Okan continued on its way to the port of Izmail," the defence ministry said.
Shipping databases list the Sukru Okan as a Palau-flagged vessel with a tonnage of 2155 whose home port is Istanbul.
Baby among six killed in Russian shelling of Kherson, says Ukrainian minister
A baby is among the six civilians who were killed when Russian forces shelled two villages in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson on Sunday, Ukrainian authorities have said.
A couple, their 23-day-old child and another man were killed in the village of Shyroka Balka, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said. The couple's 12-year-old son was critically wounded.
Two people were killed and one wounded in the neighbouring village of Stanislav, which Klymenko said was struck 12 times with artillery.
"The terrorists will never willingly stop killing civilians," Klymenko wrote in a Telegram post along with two photos of damaged houses. "The terrorists must be stopped. With force. They don't understand anything else."
Ukraine's military reclaimed the western part of the Kherson region from Russian occupation last November but Kremlin forces have continued regularly shelling the area from across the Dnipro River.
At least three Ukrainian drones launched over Russia, says Moscow
At least three Ukrainian drones have been launched over western regions of Russia on Sunday morning, Moscow’s defence ministry has said.
Russian air defences shot down two drones over the Belgorod region and another over the Kursk region, it said.
Drone air strikes deep inside Russia have increased since a drone was destroyed over the Kremlin in early May. Civilian areas of the capital were hit later in May and a Moscow business district was targeted twice in three days earlier this month.
Polish minister says reinforcement at the border with Belarus is due to hostile rhetoric and actions
Poland’s defence minister said on Saturday that the country has increased the number of troops protecting its border with Belarus as a deterrent amid “destabilising” actions by its pro-Russian neighbour.
Mariusz Blaszczak met in Jarylowka, in eastern Poland, with some of the troops recently deployed close to the Belarus border.
He insisted that the increased military presence is purely a deterrent move, not a hostile act, as Minsk and Moscow are claiming.
“There is no doubt that the Belarus regime is cooperating with the Kremlin and that the attacks on the Polish border are intended to destabilise our country,” Mr Blaszczak said.
More here:
Polish minister says reinforcement at the border with Belarus is due to hostile rhetoric and actions
Poland’s defense minister says his country has increased the number of troops protecting its border with Belarus as a deterrent amid “destabilizing” actions by its pro-Russian neighbor
One killed, six wounded in Donetsk, says Russian-installed official
A civilian was killed and six people were wounded, including a 12-year-old girl, following intense Ukrainian shelling in Donetsk, including cluster munitions, a Russian-installed official in the eastern Ukrainian region said on Saturday.
One civilian was killed in a district of the city of Donetsk, while the six wounded people were in Makiivka, which lies east of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, the Russian-appointed head of the region, said on his Telegram channel.
“In total, the enemy fired 127 rounds of ammunition at peaceful cities and regions in the republic,” Mr Pushilin said, referring to the Donetsk People’s Republic as Moscow calls the region it said last year it was annexing.
Mr Pushilin said cluster munitions were among the artillery used. Both sides have used cluster munitions in the course of Russia’s 17-month-old invasion of Ukraine. Kyiv received cluster munitions from the United States last month and vowed to only use them against concentrations of enemy soldiers.
Reuters could not independently verify the information out of Donetsk, which had been partly controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014.
Russia, which early last year launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that it calls a “special military operation,” says Ukrainian forces shell the Russian-controlled parts of the Donetsk region on a daily basis.
