Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin suffers loss of 261 troops in 24 hours as Kyiv offensive gains momentum
Ukraine makes gains in south, top commander says
Houses destroyed in Russian missile strike
Ukraine has made gains in the south, one of the country’s top generals has said. General Oleksander Tarnavskyi said in a Telegram post that Ukraine forces had advanced in the Tavria sector.
Tarnavskyi, head of the southern group of forces, said his troops had conducted 1,198 assignments in the past 24 hours and that Russian forces had sustained losses of 261 men and a further 10 being taken prisoner.
Earlier, a UK defence minister said Russian navy ships have been forced to disperse to ports where they “cannot have an effect on Ukraine” inwhat he described as a “functional defeat” for the Kremlin.
James Heappey, speaking at a security event in Warsaw, said the Russian navy had been forced to disperse to ports from which “it cannot have an effect on Ukraine”.
He added that, despite the disappointment among Ukraine’s Western allies about the pace of Kyiv’s land offensive, the naval success was “every bit as important” as the land breakthrough in Kharkiv Oblast region.
Ukraine makes gains in the south - top general
Ukraine has made gains in the south, one of the country’s top generals has said.
General Oleksander Tarnavskyi said in a Telegram post that Ukraine forces had advanced in the Tavria sector.
Tarnavskyi, head of the southern group of forces, said his troops had conducted 1,198 assignments in the past 24 hours and that Russian forces had sustained losses of 261 men and a further 10 being taken prisoner.
ICYMI: Shapps slams Musk’s ‘unhelpful’ Ukraine commentary
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has suggested recent tweets by Elon Musk mocking Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky are “unhelpful”.
The senior Cabinet minister made the comments at a Conservative Party conference fringe event in Manchester, hours after the billionaire entrepreneur used Twitter, now known as X, to take aim at Mr Zelensky’s repeated requests for western support in the battle against Russian troops.
Full report:
Shapps slams Musk’s ‘unhelpful’ Ukraine commentary
The Defence Secretary was responding to recent tweets by the billionaire entrepreneur.
ICYMI: Elon Musk’s mockery of Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky ‘unhelpful’
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has suggested recent tweets by Elon Musk mocking Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky are “unhelpful”.
The senior Cabinet minister made the comments at a Conservative Party conference fringe event in Manchester, hours after the billionaire entrepreneur used Twitter, now known as X, to take aim at Mr Zelensky’s repeated requests for Western support in the battle against Russia.
Mr Shapps, an avid social media user himself, expressed reservations about the owner of X’s recent attitudes to the war.
Full report:
Grant Shapps slams Elon Musk’s ‘unhelpful’ Ukraine commentary
The Defence Secretary was responding to recent tweets by the billionaire entrepreneur
Armenia's parliament votes to join the International Criminal Court, straining ties with ally Russia
Armenia’s parliament voted Tuesday to join the International Criminal Court, a move that further strains the country’s ties with its old ally Russia after the court issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin over events in Ukraine.
Moscow last month called Yerevan’s effort to join the the ICC an “unfriendly step,” and the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Armenia’s ambassador. Countries that have signed and ratified the Rome Statute that created the ICC are bound to arrest Putin, who was indicted for war crimes connected to the deportation of children from Ukraine, if he sets foot on their soil.
Full report:
Armenia's parliament votes to join the International Criminal Court, straining ties with ally Russia
The Armenian parliament has voted to join International Criminal Court, which earlier this year indicted Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes connected to the deportation of children from Ukraine
Putin’s ‘punishment battalions’ full of convicts and drunk recruits: ‘They’re just meat’
Drunk recruits. Insubordinate soldiers. Convicts.
They’re among hundreds of military and civilian offenders who’ve been pressed into Russian penal units known as “Storm-Z” squads and sent to the frontlines in Ukraine this year, according to 13 people with knowledge of the matter, including five fighters in the units.
Few live to tell their tale, the people said.
Full report:
Putin’s ‘punishment battalions’ full of convicts and drunk recruits
Russia is recruiting prisoners into ‘Storm-Z’ squads to bolster their forces in Ukraine. They are often used as cannon fodder
ICYMI: A deal to expedite grain exports has been reached between Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania
Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania have agreed on a plan they hope will help expedite Ukrainian grain exports, officials said Tuesday, with needy countries beyond Europe potentially benefitting from speedier procedures.
The deal means that grain inspections will shift from the Ukraine-Poland border to a Lithuanian port on the Baltic Sea, according to a statement from the Ukrainian farm ministry.
Full report:
A deal to expedite grain exports has been reached between Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania
Officials say Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania have agreed on a plan they hope will help expedite Ukrainian grain exports
ICYMI: Biden tries to reassure allies of continued US support for Ukraine after Congress drops aid request
President Joe Biden convened a call Tuesday with U.S. allies and partners to coordinate future support for Ukraine after Congress passed — and he signed — legislation that kept the U.S. government funded but dropped his request for billions of dollars to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
Details on specifics of the discussion and whether any decisions were made were not immediately available.
Seung Min Kim reports:
Biden tries to reassure allies of continued US support for Ukraine after Congress drops aid request
The White House says President Joe Biden has been in touch with U.S. allies and partners to discuss continued support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia
Former VP Pence to talk national security and foreign policy at AP-Georgetown University forum
Former Vice President and GOP candidate Mike Pence will take questions on national security and foreign policy Tuesday afternoon at Washington’s Georgetown University.
The appearance will be the first in a series of conversations with 2024 Republican presidential candidates on the topic co-hosted by The Associated Press and Georgetown’s Institute of Politics and Public Service.
Full report:
Former VP Pence to talk national security and foreign policy at AP-Georgetown University forum
Former Vice President and GOP candidate Mike Pence will take questions on national security and foreign policy Tuesday afternoon at Georgetown University in Washington D
Shapps should help end dispute at depot that supplies arms to Ukraine, says SNP
The Defence Secretary has been urged to intervene in strikes taking place at a Scottish munitions depot after it was suggested missiles held there could help Ukraine win the war.
In a letter to Grant Shapps, the SNP called for him to resolve an ongoing dispute at DM Beith, North Ayrshire, which has led to a series of ongoing strikes.
It comes as another two-week walkout begins in the row over pay.
Ryan McDougall reports:
Shapps should help end dispute at depot that supplies arms to Ukraine, says SNP
The Defence Secretary has been pressed by trade union GMB and the SNP to help put an end to the ongoing strikes.
ICYMI:Elon Musk mocked by Ukraine’s parliament over tweet taunting Zelensky
Ukraine’s parliament and its speaker have taunted billionaire Elon Musk after he posted a meme on his social media platform mocking President Volodymyr Zelensky‘s pleas for assistance from the West against Vladimir Putin’s forces.
Musk owns SpaceX, which provides Starlink satellite communication services that are vital for Ukraine’s defence effort, but his statements have sometimes angered Kyiv since the full-scale invasion launched by Russia in February last year.
Full report:
Musk mocked by Ukraine’s parliament over tweet taunting Zelensky
The SpaceX founder posted an image of the Ukrainian president containing the caption: ‘When it's been 5 minutes and you haven't asked for a billion dollars in aid’
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies