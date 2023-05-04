Ukraine-Russia war – live: White House denies US involvement in Kremlin drone attack
Zelensky also says Kyiv is not responsible as Moscow retaliates with strikes
The White House has denied Russia’s claims that the United States is behind a drone attack on the Kremlin in Moscow.
John Kirby, White House national security spokesman, said there was “no involvement by the United States in this”.
“Whatever it was did not involve us,” he told MSNBC in an interview. “We had nothing to do with this.”
The US does not encourage or enable Ukraine to strike outside its borders, he added.
It comes after Russia earlier accused Ukraine of behind behind the attack, with Volodymyr Zelensky also denying responsibility.
The Ukrainian president said: “We don’t attack Putin, or Moscow, we fight on our territory.”
Following the attack in Moscow, Russia attacked multiple cities in Ukraine with drones and missiles.
Putin’s forces hit the Black Sea city of Odesa with Iranian-made drones while drones and missiles were also launched against Kyiv for the third time in four days.
Ukraine’s military said that in Odesa, three drones — inscribed “for Moscow” and “for the Kremlin“ rained down on the city.
Russia’s claims of US involvement in drone attack are false, White House says
Russia’s claims that the United States is behind a drone attack on the Kremlin are false, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.
“I can assure you that there was no involvement by the United States in this. Whatever it was did not involve us,” Kirby told MSNBC in an interview. “We had nothing to do with this.”
The United States does not encourage or enable Ukraine to strike outside its borders, he added.
Kirby said it was still unclear what exactly happed at the Kremlin.
“We still don’t really know what happened” and Washington is still assessing the situation, Kirby said.
Russia earlier on Thursday accused the United States of being behind an attack at Moscow’s Kremlin aimed at killing Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov “is just lying there,” Kirby said.
Artists to Russia: ‘Our Fire is Stronger Than Your Bombs’
As Ukrainian artists Jenya Polosina and Anna Ivanenko watched missiles descend on their country, the two decided to use their creativity to push back against Russia‘s invasion. Working in the early days of the war from bunkers or sometimes without electricity and water in Kyiv, they and other artists started drawing.
Some of their war posters are now on display in New Hampshire. In the exhibit entitled “Our Fire is Stronger Than Your Bombs,” posters from Ivanenko show children studying in a bomb shelter and Ukrainians fleeing the country soon after the war started. Polosina’s drawings celebrate a female gymnast and a young mathematician who were killed in missile strikes.
“We understood that it’s a good pill, a good medicine for not panicking, for keeping yourself together. So, we started drawing,” Ivanenko told The Associated Press from the studio in Kyiv she shares with Polosina. They are among eight artists who contributed 20 posters to the exhibit at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics in Manchester that opened Monday. The posters were shown previously at Dartmouth College and still can be seen as part of a digital exhibit.
Artists to Russia: ‘Our Fire is Stronger Than Your Bombs’
An exhibit has opened in New Hampshire detailing the war in Ukraine through the eyes of eight Ukrainian artists
Eurasian foreign ministers gather in India on regional security
Foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation gathered in India on Thursday to discuss regional security matters, including adding Iran and Belarus to a union of nations seen as a counterweight to Western influence in Eurasia.
The SCO is a political and security union of countries spanning much of Eurasia, including China, India and Russia. Formed in 2001 by Russia, China and ex-Soviet states in Central Asia, the body has been expanded to include India and Pakistan.
The expansion of the group to include Iran and Belarus was one of the main items on the agenda of the one-day meeting to be held in the Indian coastal resort state of Goa on Friday, an Indian foreign ministry official said.
The foreign ministers, including Russia‘s Sergei Lavrov and China’s Qin Gang, will prepare the ground for an SCO summit in India in July that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are expected to attend in person.
Iran and Belarus are expected to be inducted into the SCO at the New Delhi summit, an Indian foreign ministry official said. Kuwait, Myanmar, the United Arab Emirates and Maldives are likely to be granted the status of dialogue partners ahead of full membership, the Indian foreign ministry official added.
Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was also on hand for Friday’s foreign ministers’ gathering, the first senior Pakistani leader to visit India in nine years amid longstanding tensions between the large, nuclear-armed South Asian rivals.
However, there are no plans for Bhutto-Zardari to meet Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar separately and his visit was not expected to lead to a breakthrough in strained Indian-Pakistani relations.
“During my visit, which is focused exclusively on the SCO, I look forward to constructive discussions with my counterparts from friendly countries,” Bhutto-Zardari tweeted before arriving in Goa.
Relations between India and Pakistan have been fraught for decades and they have fought three wars, two of them over the Muslim-majority Himalayan region of Kashmir, which they both claim in full but rule in part.
India, which holds the chair of both the G20 major economies and the SCO this year, is treading a diplomatic tightrope as it faces Western criticism of its growing trade with Russia, which invaded Ukraine last year, amid its border tensions with China.
Jaishankar said he had a “detailed discussion” with Qin on Indian-Chinese relations. “Focus remains on resolving outstanding issues and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” he tweeted, without elaborating.
Indian-Chinese relations have deteriorated since mid-2020, when Chinese and Indian troops clashed along their long, disputed Himalayan frontier and 24 people were killed. The situation has since calmed.
Ukraine's Zelensky will meet king during Dutch visit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet King Willem-Alexander during his visit to The Netherlands, Dutch media outlet ANP said, citing sources.
During his visit, president Zelensky already met Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte and Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo.
U.S. calls Russian claim that Washington was behind drone attack 'ludicrous'
The United States dismissed Russia’s allegation on Thursday that Washington was behind what it said was a drone attack on the Kremlin, saying Moscow’s assertion was a lie.
“Obviously it’s a ludicrous claim,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby said hours after Russia blamed the United States for what it called an attack aimed at killing president Vladimir Putin.
“The United States has nothing to do with it. We don’t even know exactly what happened here, but I can assure you the United States had no role in it whatsoever,” Mr Kirby said on CNN.
Mr Kirby said the United States does not encourage or enable Ukraine to strike outside its borders, and does not endorse attacks on individual leaders. Ukraine has denied launching any drones on the Kremlin.
Watch: Donald Trump claims he would end Russian invasion of Ukraine 'in 24 hours'
In pictures: President Zelensky visits The Hague
Ukraine’s Zelensky convinced Putin will face court justice
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday he was convinced that Russian president Putin would face an international war crimes court when Ukraine wins the war that has been raging for over a year.
In a speech titled “No Peace without Justice for Ukraine“ given in The Hague, the city that hosts the International Criminal Court, Zelensky said that Putin “deserves to be sentenced for these criminal actions right here in the capital of the international law.”
“And I’m sure we will see that happen when we win. And we will win,” he said. The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for Putin for alleged war crimes in Ukraine, relating to the abduction of children.
The ICC cannot prosecute the crime of war aggression itself. Zelensky’s speech was an appeal for a full-fledged tribunal to prosecute that overarching crime, a heart-felt plea for a special tribunal for aggression.
“If we want true justice, we should not look for excuses and should not refer to the shortcomings of the current international law but make bold decisions that will correct that shortcomings that unfortunately exist in international law.”
Zelensky’s speech came a day after he denied that Ukrainian forces were responsible for what the Kremlin called an attempt to assassinate Putin in a drone attack on Moscow.
The Kremlin promised retaliation for what it termed a “terrorist” act.
White House: Russian claims U.S. is behind drone are false
Russia‘s claims that the United States is behind a drone attack on the Kremlin are false, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.
Kirby also told MSNBC the United States does not encourage or enable Ukraine to strike outside its borders. Russia accused the United States of being behind an attack aimed at killing Russian President Vladimir Putin.
What we know about the drone attack on Kremlin: False flag operation or Putin’s humiliation?
Viral videos of two drones exploding over the Kremlin, the residence of the president in Moscow and symbol of Russian power, have set off a frenzied cycle of claims and counterclaims, with the suggestion that Ukraine attempted to assassinate Vladimir Putin sparking both shock and skepticism.
Russia has accused Ukraine of carrying out what it called a “planned terrorist act” in an attempt to eliminate Mr Putin, saying two unmanned aerial vehicles deployed in the mission were neutralised by the Kremlin’s defence systems.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has denied the allegations, saying “we don’t attack Putin” and “we fight on our territory”.
Shweta Sharma reports:
What we know about the blast Russia claims was a Putin assassination attempt
Drone attack has sparked Russian calls for elimination of Zelensky, as experts say it could be pretext to escalate violence in Ukraine
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies