The White House has denied Russia’s claims that the United States is behind a drone attack on the Kremlin in Moscow.

John Kirby, White House national security spokesman, said there was “no involvement by the United States in this”.

“Whatever it was did not involve us,” he told MSNBC in an interview. “We had nothing to do with this.”

The US does not encourage or enable Ukraine to strike outside its borders, he added.

It comes after Russia earlier accused Ukraine of behind behind the attack, with Volodymyr Zelensky also denying responsibility.

The Ukrainian president said: “We don’t attack Putin, or Moscow, we fight on our territory.”

Following the attack in Moscow, Russia attacked multiple cities in Ukraine with drones and missiles.

Putin’s forces hit the Black Sea city of Odesa with Iranian-made drones while drones and missiles were also launched against Kyiv for the third time in four days.

Ukraine’s military said that in Odesa, three drones — inscribed “for Moscow” and “for the Kremlin“ rained down on the city.