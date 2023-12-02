Russia-Ukraine war - live: Blow for Putin as Kyiv destroys major train route between Moscow and China
The SBU set off several explosions inside the Severomuysky tunnel of the Baikal-Amur highway
Kyiv suffers ‘largest ever’ drone attack by Russia leaving ‘five wounded’
Kyiv’s security services sabotaged a major railway connection between Russia and China, according to Ukrainian officials.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) set off several explosions inside the Severomuysky tunnel of the Baikal-Amur highway in Buryatia, Russia, which is used to supply Moscow’s military.
Four explosive devices went off while a cargo train was moving inside the tunnel. Later, another train was blown up whcih destroyed four carriages.
“This is the only serious railway connection between the Russian Federation and China. And currently, this route, which Russia uses, including for military supplies, is paralyzed,” the official told Politico.
It comes as Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu claimed Russia was advancing in all directions on the frontline in Ukraine.
While the claim cannot be verified and is likely to be exaggerated, it speaks to a fear among western military experts that Russia could begin to make gains in 2024 owing to a deeper arsenal of weapons and personnel compared with Ukraine.
Ukrainian president Volodmyr Zelensky vowed that his country’s forces will “not back down” despite a difficult counteroffensive and a recent spate of Russian attacks.
Ukraine’s war with Russia complicated by winter, Zelensky says
Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday 30 November that the war with Russia was in a new stage, with winter expected to complicate fighting after a summer counteroffensive that failed to produce desired results. Despite setbacks, however, the president of Ukraine said his nation wouldn’t give up. “We have a new phase of war, and that is a fact,” Zelensky said, speaking in Kharkiv after a morale-boosting tour of the region. “Winter as a whole is a new phase of war. “Am I satisfied? Look, we are not backing down, I am satisfied.”
Ukrainian official predicts Kyiv airport soon to reopen
Ukraine has become progressively stronger over the past year and will soon be able to reopen Kyiv’s international airport, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff said on Friday.
Andriy Yermak made the pledge while addressing diplomats at Boryspil International Airport outside the capital.
“This return to the elements of peace is possible because Ukraine has grown stronger,” Yermak told the diplomats in remarks posted on Zelensky’s website.
“We are now capable of providing security for this site. Thanks to our defence forces and our friends, your countries. I am certain that the symbolic boarding cards that you were given when you came in today will soon turn into real ones.”
Yermak’s deputy, Andriy Sybiga, told the gathering that the airport was the first major site to be closed in Ukraine as Russian troops poured over the border on Feb. 24, 2022 and would be the first to be reopened once conditions permitted.
Yermak had invited the diplomats to discuss elements of Zelenskiy’s 10-point peace plan, which calls for a withdrawal of Russian troops, recognition of Ukraine‘s 1991 borders and the establishment of a tribunal to examine war crimes.
US issues fresh sanctions over shipment of Russian oil above price cap
The United States on Friday imposed additional sanctions related to the price cap on Russian oil, targeting three entities and three oil tankers as Washington seeks to close loopholes in the mechanism designed to punish Moscow for its war in Ukraine.
The US Treasury Department in a statement accused those targeted on Friday of using price cap coalition services while carrying Russian crude oil above the agreed price cap.
It marks Washington’s latest sanctions action cracking down on the shipment of oil above the Russian price cap as the United States seeks to enforce the punitive measures it has imposed on Russia over the war in Ukraine, which has killed or wounded tens of thousands and reduced cities to rubble.
“Enforcement of the price cap on Russian oil is a top priority for the United States and our Coalition partners,” Treasury deputy secretary Wally Adeyemo said in the statement.
“By targeting these companies and their ships, we are upholding the dual goals of the price cap by restricting Russia’s profits from oil while promoting stable global energy markets.”
The Treasury Department on Friday also issued a general license authorizing limited safety and environmental transactions involving those targeted, including transactions necessary for the safe docking and anchoring of the blocked vessels, until 29 February.
