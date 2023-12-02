✕ Close Kyiv suffers ‘largest ever’ drone attack by Russia leaving ‘five wounded’

Kyiv’s security services sabotaged a major railway connection between Russia and China, according to Ukrainian officials.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) set off several explosions inside the Severomuysky tunnel of the Baikal-Amur highway in Buryatia, Russia, which is used to supply Moscow’s military.

Four explosive devices went off while a cargo train was moving inside the tunnel. Later, another train was blown up whcih destroyed four carriages.

“This is the only serious railway connection between the Russian Federation and China. And currently, this route, which Russia uses, including for military supplies, is paralyzed,” the official told Politico.

It comes as Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu claimed Russia was advancing in all directions on the frontline in Ukraine.

While the claim cannot be verified and is likely to be exaggerated, it speaks to a fear among western military experts that Russia could begin to make gains in 2024 owing to a deeper arsenal of weapons and personnel compared with Ukraine.

Ukrainian president Volodmyr Zelensky vowed that his country’s forces will “not back down” despite a difficult counteroffensive and a recent spate of Russian attacks.