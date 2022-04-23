Ukraine news - live: Russia eyeing other countries, says Zelensky as sailor dies in Moskva sinking
Report also claimed 27 were missing
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned that Russia’s invasion of his country was just the beginning and that Moscow has ambitions to invade other countries.
Zelensky’s comments came as Russian state media claimed that the sinking of the Black Sea warship Moskva left one sailor dead and 27 missing.
The RIA news agency cited the Russian defence ministry, which also said that 396 members of the crew have been rescued.
Moscow claims the Black Sea flagship sank last week after a fire lead to an ammunition explosion but Ukraine said it took down the ship using missiles. The US has rejected Russia’s account, citing military intelligence.
Earlier, Vladimir Putin had a 90-minute phone call with European Council president Charles Michel in which he reportedly said he was prepared to hold direct peace talks with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky if they can produce concrete results. Mr Zelensky yesterday ruled out travelling to Moscow for peace talks.
Meanwhile, a Russian military official was quoted by Russian state media as saying Moscow intends to take full control of Donbas and southern Ukraine in order to form a land corridor with routes to Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula which Russia annexed in 2014, and a breakaway region of Moldova.
Moldova expresses ‘deep concern’ over Russian general’s comments
Moldova’s foreign ministry expressed “deep concern” over the comments of Russian commander, as it summoned the Russian ambassador.
It added that Moldova is a neutral state and that this principle “must be respected by all international actors, including the Russian Federation.
”Moldova had chartered on a pro-Western course last month and applied to join European Union, following the Russian invasion.
‘Russia aims to invade other countries’, warns Zelensky
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is only the beginning of the Vladimir Putin’s ambition and the country intends to capture other countries.
His comments came after Russian general, Rustam Minnekayev said Moscow wants full control over southern Ukraine, adding that the command over the region would give it access to Transnistria, a breakaway Russian-occupied part of Moldova in the west.
The statement detailed the Russian ambition, suggesting that it does not intend to wind down the offensive.
Slamming the statement, Ukraine’s defence ministry said that Russia had now “acknowledged that the goal of the ‘second phase’ of the war is not victory over the mythical Nazis, but simply the occupation of eastern and southern Ukraine. Imperialism as it is.”
Ukrainian soldiers are still holding out at their last foothold in Mariupol, despite Vladimir Putin claiming victory and saying that Russia had “liberated” the city (Rory Sullivan writes).
After two months of intense fighting in the besieged city, Ukrainian troops remain holed up in the Azovstal steel plant in the southeast of the port. Roughly 1,000 civilians are also thought to be there, seeking sanctuary in its underground network of tunnels.
In a televised meeting on Thursday, the Russian president told his defence minister Sergei Shoigu to blockade the plant rather than storm it.
“Block off this industrial area so that a fly cannot not pass through,” Mr Putin said, while praising Mr Shoigu for what he referred to as a successful operation to “liberate” the city.
“There is no need to climb into these catacombs and crawl underground through these industrial facilities,” he said.
Russia reluctant to storm Ukrainian stronghold over fears of ‘significant casualties’, say western analysts
Blinken discussed further help for Ukraine with PM
US secretary of state Antony Blinken discussed with Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal on Friday additional ways that the United States can help Ukraine, state department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.
Mr Price said: “The secretary expressed the United States’ steadfast support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and reinforced our determination to help Ukraine successfully defend itself against Russia’s brutal and unjustified war of aggression.
“He reviewed the extensive US security, humanitarian, and economic assistance provided to Ukraine and the increasing sanctions to impose costs on Russia and reduce its ability to wage war.
“Prime minister Shmyhal and the secretary discussed Ukraine’s most pressing needs, the humanitarian crisis caused by the Kremlin’s war, and additional ways the United States can assist Ukraine.”
The US this week announced a $500m (£375m) financial support package for the running of Ukraine’s government in addition to a further $800m (£600m) of military support.
Russia claims one sailor dead and 27 missing following sinking of Black Sea warship ‘Moskva'
Russian state media has claimed that one sailor has died and that 27 are missing after the sinking of the Black Sea warship Moskva (Gustaf Kilander writes).
The RIA agency cited the Russian defence ministry, which also said that 396 members of the crew have been rescued.
While Moscow claims the Black Sea flagship sank last week after a fire led to an ammunition explosion, Ukraine has said that it took down the ship using missiles.
Christo Grozev, a Bulgarian investigative journalist and lead Russia investigator at Bellingcat, shared his scepticism of the Russian defence ministry’s claim.
“Russia’s MoD claims only one person died on board the sunk Moskva cruiser, with 27 ‘missing’ (is there another word for missing in the sea??) and 396 ‘evacuated to Sevastopol’. So they’re saying essentially 28 killed and 396 saved. Highly improbable given the damage,” he tweeted.
Investigative journalist calls defence ministry’s claims ‘highly improbable given the damage’
Zelensky says allies finally delivering requested weapons
Volodymyr Zelenskiy said allies were finally delivering the weapons that Kyiv had asked for, adding the arms would help save the lives of thousands of people.
In a late night video address, Zelenskiy also said comments earlier in the day by a Russian commander about the need to link up with Moldova showed Moscow wanted to invade other countries.
Western countries have begun lining up heavy artillery and armoured vehicles to send in aid for Ukraine as the embattled country faces an assault from Russia in the more open terrain of the Donbas where longer range weapons will prove essential for defence.
Russia could still claim victory in Ukraine despite failing in its original objectives for its invasion, western officials said.
The west is preparing to support Ukraine for many months to come, even for the rest of the year, as Vladimir Putin continues to “redefine” what would be a “win” for him, they said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
When the Russian president’s troops invaded Ukraine on 24 February, their aim was to seize Kyiv. But they failed to achieve that goal and recently refocused efforts on the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, after having suffered set-backs in the form of huge logistical challenges and strong Ukrainian resistance.
Russia is set to mark Victory Day on 9 May, when it commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany, and the date is seen as significant with analysts suggesting Mr Putin may make an announcement about the Ukraine war then.
Putin has ‘failed’ to meet his original objectives ‘but is still in position to win,’ official says
Key points from Friday
- A Russian general said Moscow now aims to take control of all of southern and eastern Ukraine
- Russia claimed the sinking of its Black Sea flagship Moskva last week left one sailor dead and 27 missing
- A safe route for civilians out of Mariupol may finally open on Saturday, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister said
- Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of being ‘inconsistent’ in negotiations
- Western officials said Russia could still claim victory in Ukraine despite failing in its original objectives
- UN secretary general Antonio Guterres is set to meet Vladimir Putin on Tuesday
Safe route out of Mariupol ‘may be opened on Saturday'
Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Friday said “there is a possibility” a humanitarian corridor out of the besieged port city of Mariupol could be opened up on Saturday.
“Watch the official announcements tomorrow morning. If all goes well, I will confirm,” she said in an online address to people waiting to be evacuated.
More than 100,000 people – down from a pre-war population of about 430,000 – are believed trapped in the city with little food, water or heat, and more than 20,000 civilians have been killed in the nearly two-month siege, according to Ukrainian authorities.
Repeated attempts to evacuate civilians from the city have failed because of what the Ukrainians said was continued Russian shelling
Around 1,000 civilians are thought to be hiding in the Azovstal steel plant, the last foothold of Ukrainian resistance in the ruined city.
An estimated 2,000 Ukrainian troops are also holed up in the vast industrial complex that Vladimir Putin yesterday ordered his forced to blockade.
Russia has faced new accusations of war crimes after satellite imagery revealed what appeared to be hundreds of mass graves near Mariupol which the city’s mayor said were being used to bury civilians.
Russia moved units from Mariupol, says Ukraine
Russia shifted a dozen crack military units from the shattered port of Mariupol to eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities said.
Some 12 to 14 of Russia’s elite military units have left Mariupol and begun moving to the east to take part in the fighting in the area Russia has declared the new, main theatre of war, said Oleksy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine‘s National Security and Defence Council.
“It will now be difficult for our forces, because our guys in Mariupol were taking (those units) on themselves. It is their courage and feat,” he said.
The Kremlin has thrown over 100,000 troops and mercenaries from Syria and Libya into the fight in Ukraine and is deploying more forces in the country every day, Mr Danilov said.
“We have a difficult situation, but our army is defending our state,” he said.
Numerous cities and villages came under bombardment in the Donbas as well as in the Kharkiv region just to the northwest, and in the south, authorities said.
