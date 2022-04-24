Ukraine news - live: Russia renews attack on Mariupol ahead of Blinken’s Kyiv visit
About 3,000 people, including civilians and Ukrainian troops, are holed up inside the factory
Russian forces renewed their attack in Mariupol as they tried to storm a steel plant housing Ukrainian soldiers and civilians in an attempt to crush the last pocket of resistance in the port city, Ukrainian officials said.
It comes as Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky announced he would meet Sunday in his nation’s capital with the US secretary of state Antony Blinken, and the US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin.
Speaking in a news conference, Mr Zelensky gave little detail about logistics of the encounter but said he expected concrete results — “not just presents or some kind of cakes, we are expecting specific things and specific weapons.
Earlier Russia pounded several cities in southern and eastern Ukraine, killing a three-month-old baby along with eight others in the Black sea port city of Odesa.
“The war started when this baby was one month old. Can you imagine what is happening?” Mr Zelensky said. “They are just b*******. ... I don’t have any other words for it, just b*******.”
Russian forces tried to storm a steel plant housing soldiers and civilians in the southern city of Mariupol on Saturday, as it attempted to crush the last pocked of resistance in the port city, said Ukraine’s officials.
The fate of the Ukrainians in the besieged seaside steel mill was not immediately clear.
On Saturday, a Ukrainian military unit released a video reportedly taken two days earlier in which women and children holed up underground, some for as long as two months, said they longed to see the sun.
“We want to see peaceful skies, we want to breathe in fresh air,” one woman in the video said. “You have simply no idea what it means for us to simply eat, drink some sweetened tea. For us, it is already happiness.”
Pictured: Ukrainians mark Easter holiday as two months of war looms
Blinken to visit Kyiv in highest level US official visit since war began, Zelensky says
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will travel to Kyiv on Sunday, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky announced.
Mr Blinken and Mr Austin will discuss the kinds of weapons that Ukraine needs to battle Russia’s renewed aggression in the east and south of the country, Mr Zelensky said at a news conference Saturday.
The visit will mark the highest level United States officials to visit since the Russian invasion began on 24 February.
President Zelensky thanks UK for training Ukrainian military on home soil
Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the Prime Minister for currently training members of the Ukrainian military on UK soil.
Boris Johnson spoke to the Ukrainian president on Saturday afternoon for an update on Kyiv’s conflict with Russia, according to Downing Street.
Offering a readout of the phone call, a No 10 spokesman said: “President Zelensky thanked the Prime Minister for the training of Ukrainian military personnel currently taking place in the UK.”
More than 20 soldiers arrived last week for training on 120 vehicles being supplied to Kyiv’s resistance.
Pictured: Odesa missile strike aftermath
Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn
Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.
The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US.
The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.
Mother killed with her baby in Odesa attack had posted about ‘new level of happiness’ after birth
A mother and her three-month old baby were among six people killed by a missile strike on Ukraine on Saturday,
The mother, named in local reports as Valerie Glodan, had posted on social media just a few weeks ago saying she had experienced a “new level of happiness” since the birth.
“These were the best 40 weeks ever. Our girl is 1 month old now. Daddy got her her first flowers. It’s a whole new level of happiness,” she wrote on Instagram.
UK warning over Russian plans ‘to conscript Ukraine civilians'
Ukraine has accused Putin’s forces of planning to conscript civilians from the Russian-occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, the UK’s Ministry of Defence has said.
An MoD intelligence update on Twitter tonight said: “This would follow similar prior conscription practices in the Russian-occupied Donbas and Crimea.
“Article 51 of the Fourth Geneva Convention states “the Occupying Power may not compel protected persons to serve in its armed or auxiliary forces”, and “no pressure or propaganda which aims at securing voluntary enlistment is permitted”.
“Protected persons in this context includes civilians within occupied territories.
“Any enlistment of Ukrainian civilians into the Russian armed forces, even if presented by Russia as being voluntary or military service in accordance with Russian law, would constitute a violation of Article 51 of the Fourth Geneva Convention.”
