Russian forces renewed their attack in Mariupol as they tried to storm a steel plant housing Ukrainian soldiers and civilians in an attempt to crush the last pocket of resistance in the port city, Ukrainian officials said.

It comes as Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky announced he would meet Sunday in his nation’s capital with the US secretary of state Antony Blinken, and the US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin.

Speaking in a news conference, Mr Zelensky gave little detail about logistics of the encounter but said he expected concrete results — “not just presents or some kind of cakes, we are expecting specific things and specific weapons.

Earlier Russia pounded several cities in southern and eastern Ukraine, killing a three-month-old baby along with eight others in the Black sea port city of Odesa.

“The war started when this baby was one month old. Can you imagine what is happening?” Mr Zelensky said. “They are just b*******. ... I don’t have any other words for it, just b*******.”