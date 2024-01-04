✕ Close Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded

Ukraine has launched a fresh salvo of missile strikes on the Russian border city of Belgorod as war in the sky between Kyiv and Vladimir Putin’s forces intensifies.

The attacks are the latest in hundreds of drone and missile strikes traded by Russia and Ukraine in recent days, after Moscow fired one of its largest aerial assaults of the near two-year war late in December.

On Tuesday, Russian forces also targeted the capital of Kyiv and the eastern city of Kharkiv. At least 5 people were killed and more than 120 injured, according to the interior ministry.

The Russian defence ministry claimed Ukraine fired 12 missiles in the early hours of Wednesday morning at Belgorod Oblast, a small region bordering northeast Ukraine. They said that all missiles had been destroyed.

It comes as Nato announced it would help buy up to 1,000 Patriot missiles so that allies can better protect their territory as Russia ramps up its air assault on Ukraine.

Nato’s Support and Procurement Agency said it will support a group of nations, including Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Spain, in buying the Patriots, which are used to defend against cruise and ballistic missiles as well as enemy aircraft.