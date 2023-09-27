Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin planning new ‘assault units’ despite Moscow’s ‘mobilisation issues’
ISW says each brigade will receive tanks, light armored vehicles, artillery and various drones
Zelensky says ‘Russian society has raised a second Hitler’ in attack on Putin
Putin is trying to create new Russian assault units, according to a US-based war monitoring think-tank.
Russian military officials are reportedly “already actively recruiting” in an effort to build out their armed forces and break through layered defences, says the think-tank the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
The ISW noted that Russian outlet Izvestia, citing sources in the Russian military, claimed on September 25 that the new units will be comprised of assault troops intended to break through layered defences and reconnaissance troops that will conduct reconnaissance at “tactical depth.”
Military reconnaissance is the exploration of an area by military forces to obtain information about enemy forces, the terrain, and civil activities in the area of operations.
It was noted by the ISW that each brigade will receive tanks, light armored vehicles, artillery, and various drones.
However the ISW say it is “unclear” how Moscow will be able to recruit, train and staff the new recruits, given the “multitude of endemic mobilisation issues the Russian army faces at this time”.
Why did Russia invade Ukraine?
Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine has been raging for one year now as the conflict continues to record devastating casualties and force the mass displacement of millions of blameless Ukrainians.
Vladimir Putin began the war by claiming Russia’s neighbour needed to be “demilitarised and de-Nazified”, a baseless pretext on which to launch a landgrab against an independent state that happens to have a Jewish president in Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine has fought back courageously against Mr Putin’s warped bid to restore territory lost to Moscow with the collapse of the Soviet Union and has continued to defy the odds by defending itself against Russian onslaughts with the help of Western military aid.
Read more:
Here’s why Putin really invaded Ukraine
Vladimir Putin’s brutal military assault on sovereign neighbour continues in face of heavy losses and near-unanimous international condemnation
ICYMI: Five Bulgarians appear in court charged with spying for Russia
Five Bulgarians have appeared in court charged with spying and carrying out surveillance to assist the Russian state.
The three men and two women are accused of conspiring to gather information that would be useful to an enemy between August 2020 and February this year.
Orlin Roussev, 45, of Princes Road, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk; Bizer Dzhambazov, 41, of High Road, Harrow, north-west London; Katrin Ivanova, 31, of the same Harrow address; Ivan Stoyanov, 31, from Bannister Close, Greenford, west London; and Vanya Gaberova, 29, from Churchfield Road, Acton, west London, are charged with conspiring to collect information intended to be directly or indirectly useful to an enemy for a purpose prejudicial to the safety and interest of the state between 30 August 2020 and 8 February 2023.
Read more:
Five Bulgarians appear in court charged with spying for Russia
The five were part of a ‘network’ conducting surveillance on behalf of the Russian state, Westminster magistrates were told
How Ukraine’s forces have surged back against Russia
Ukraine’s forces have made a number of breakthroughs against Russian positions in recent weeks as intense fighting rages on in southern and northeastern parts of the country.
The counteroffensive launched by Ukraine in June had been making gradual, if slow progress, in pushing back Vladimir Putin’s troops from land seized since the invasion began.
But at the start of the month, there were signs that Kyiv’s troops were starting to make inroads, as they broke Russia’s first defensive line near Zaporizhzhia, in the southeast of the country.
Joe Middleton reports:
How Ukraine’s forces have surged back against Russia
Ukraine’s counteroffensive makes progress amid continued intense fighting
