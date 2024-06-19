✕ Close Zelensky says China trying to undermine Ukraine peace summit

Russian forces have likely beheaded a Ukrainian soldier in Donetsk, the occupied part of eastern Ukraine, and Kyiv is investigating the suspected war crime, officials said.

“The fact of decapitation of a Ukrainian defender was recorded in the Donetsk region,” Ukrainian general prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said.

In a statement, the general prosecutor’s office said the severed head of a Ukrainian soldier had been identified on a damaged armoured vehicle during aerial reconnaissance of the area.

This comes as Vladimir Putin landed in North Korea as he praised the pariah state’s dictator Kim Jong-un as his “comrade”.

In a warm red carpeted welcome with hugs from Kim Jong-un, Putin arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday for a key summit set to deepen trade and security ties intended to offset sanctions placed on the two regimes by the United States.

The visit by Russian president looks to overshadow the mammoth peace talks held by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Switzerland over the weekend. Nearly 80 nations agreed that peace talks will begin only after Russia restores Ukraine’s territorial integrity.