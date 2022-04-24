Ukraine news - live: 3-month-old baby among 8 killed in Odesa missile attack
Saturday’s attack was the first big strike on or near Odesa since early April
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned the Russian forces’ missile attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, calling them “bastards” for the death of a baby.
Eight people died as a result of yesterday’s attack, including a mother and her three-month-old baby, and 18 people were left wounded. The victims died after two missiles struck a military facility and two residential buildings.
“Among those killed was a three-month-old baby girl. How did she threaten Russia? It seems that killing children is just a new national idea of the Russian Federation,” Mr Zelensky told reporters in Kyiv during a news conference on Saturday. “They are just bastards...I don’t have any other words for it, just bastards.”
Earlier, the Ukrainian president threatened to abandon peace talks over Moscow’s attempts to crush the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol.
The Russian attack on the Azovstal steel plants comes just days after Vladimir Putin said his troops would not storm the site, where hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are holed up.
Nearly 3 million refugees have left Ukraine to Poland
More than 2.9 million people have fled Ukraine to Poland since the war began, said the Polish Border Guard.
The border force said that 15,100 people were cleared to enter Poland on Saturday, in comparison to 17,700 the previous day.
Yesterday 21,100 people left Poland for Ukraine.
How two months of war has transformed Ukraine
“There were bits of corpses all over the ground,” said Ruslan, 39, who escaped the besieged city of Mariupol with his wife and daughter to Zaporizhia.
My colleague Bel Trew takes a look at how Ukraine has been changed forever by the war.
A tragedy in every town: How two months of war has transformed Ukraine forever
International correspondent Bel Trew has spent weeks covering the war in Ukraine. Here, she recounts some of the most indelible scenes from her time in the country
Seven churches destroyed by Russia in Luhansk
As Orthodox Christians celebrated Easter, the governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk said seven of the region’s churches had been “mutilated by Russian artillery”.
“Usually we would come to our churches with Easter baskets. But now this is impossible,” Serhiy Gaidai said.
The Independent is unable to independently verify his report.
Children in UK fear Putin’s deadly war in Ukraine
“Do you think they are going to come and kill me?” a seven-year-old asked his British-Ukrainian father shortly after the war with Russia broke out.
My colleague Maryam Zakir-Hussain takes a look at how children in the UK have reacted to the conflict:
Seven year-old boy’s heartbreaking question to his father when Russia invaded Ukraine
One British-Ukrainian mother describes her daughters crying because classmates laughed at bombs falling on Ukraine
Ukraine will prevail, says Zelensky on Orthodox Easter
Speaking from the 1,000-year-old Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv on Orthodox Easter, Ukraine’s president Zelenskiy said his country would overcome the Russian invasion.
“Today, we still believe in the new victory of Ukraine and we are all convinced that we will not be destroyed by any horde or wickedness,” he said.
“We are overcoming dark times and on this day I - and most of us - are not in bright clothes, but we are fighting for a luminous idea.”
Russian shelling kills two children in Donetsk, says governor
Two Ukrainian children have been killed by Russian shelling in Donetsk, the region’s governor has said.
Pavlo Kyrylenko said a 5-year-old and a 14-year-old girl had died in Ocheretynsk when their home was destroyed on Sunday.
He urged civilians to flee the fighting.
Russia claims to have struck Ukrainian weapons depots overnight
Russian troops targeted nine Ukrainian military targets overnight, including four weapons depots in the Kharkiv region, the Kremlin has said.
It also claimed to have hit an explosives-making facility in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Total of 21,800 Russian troops dead, claims Ukraine
The Ukrainian army has claimed that 21,800 Russian soldiers have died in the first eight weeks of the conflict.
If accurate, the Russian death toll is far higher than it was during the decade-long Soviet-Afghan war.
Russia must agree to ‘real Easter truce’, says Ukraine
Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak has urged Russia to agree to a “real Easter truce” and an immediate humanitarian corridor from Mariupol.
“Russia is continuously attacking the Mariupol Azovstal. The place where our civilians and military are located, is shelled with heavy air bombs and artillery,” he tweeted.
Mr Podolyak added that the Kremlin needed to think “about the remnants of its reputation”.
Ukrainians celebrate Easter amid war
Across Ukraine, thousands of people are celebrating Orthodox Easter today.
“We’ll celebrate Easter no matter what, no matter much horror,” said 68-year-old Kateryna Lazarenko, who lives in a village near the northern city of Chernihiv.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies