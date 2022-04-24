✕ Close Missiles hit apartment block in Ukraine port city of Odesa

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned the Russian forces’ missile attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, calling them “bastards” for the death of a baby.

Eight people died as a result of yesterday’s attack, including a mother and her three-month-old baby, and 18 people were left wounded. The victims died after two missiles struck a military facility and two residential buildings.

“Among those killed was a three-month-old baby girl. How did she threaten Russia? It seems that killing children is just a new national idea of the Russian Federation,” Mr Zelensky told reporters in Kyiv during a news conference on Saturday. “They are just bastards...I don’t have any other words for it, just bastards.”

Earlier, the Ukrainian president threatened to abandon peace talks over Moscow’s attempts to crush the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol.

The Russian attack on the Azovstal steel plants comes just days after Vladimir Putin said his troops would not storm the site, where hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are holed up.