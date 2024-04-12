Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin’s forces destroy Trypilska power plant as Zelensky says allies ‘turning a blind eye’
Up to 200,000 people were left without power as Russia launched an overnight attack across five regions in Ukraine
Russian overnight strikes completely destroyed Trypilska thermal power plant outside Kyiv, as part of a major attack across five regions in Ukraine.
Up to 200,000 people have been left without power, Ukrainian officials said, after more than 40 Russian missile strikes and an equal number of drone attacks hit the regions of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, and Kyiv.
The strikes also attacked two underground storage facilities where Ukraine stores natural gas, including some owned by foreign companies, energy company Naftogaz said.
Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky said: “Some missiles and ‘Shahed’ drones were successfully shot down. Unfortunately, only a part of them. Russian terrorists have once again targeted critical infrastructure.”
He added: “We need air defence systems and other defence assistance, not just turning a blind eye and having lengthy discussions.”
It comes as a Russian strike on a grocery store and a pharmacy in the north-eastern Kharkiv region killed three people, including a 14-year-old girl, on Wednesday.
In Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, Russian missiles killed four people, including a girl aged 10, and injured seven more, officials said.
Russia’s glide bombs are devastating Ukraine’s border towns – but residents are digging in
Driving from the northwestern Ukrainian city of Sumy to Kharkiv, around 177km south (110 miles), along a road that roughly parallels the border with Russia, the damage from Moscow’s relentless bombardment is stark.
The road is scarred by potholes and craters from shells, rockets and bombs – with mud everywhere, churned up by heavy military vehicles.
This is agricultural country. In some fields Ukrainian soldiers are building bunkers and defences of razor wire and concrete “dragon’s teeth” – to ensnare tanks. In others, tractors drive on freshly-ploughed soil for planting with wheat, sunflowers, rape seed and other crops.
Near the community of Krasnopillya, about 40km (25 miles) from Sumy, a soldier said a glide bomb dropped by a Russian plane had killed a civilian a few days earlier. He advised: “Don’t listen to music in your car. Pay attention to any sounds because there’s everything flying around in the air here – Russian drones, planes, artillery. Yesterday a [glide] bomb landed close by and left a crater two metres deep.”
Kyiv’s troops dig in as hundreds of Putin’s bombs hit northeastern border with Russia
Askold Krushelnycky travels between the cities of Sumy and Kharkiv, dodging craters left by Moscow’s onslaught. He speaks to residents who say the Kremlin will never drive them out, despite trying to the area an uninhabitable 'grey zone'
‘A battle for democracy’: Ukraine bishop urges UK and US to keep supporting fight against Russia
The bishop for Ukraine in London has urged the UK and the US to “honour their pledges” and not forget that Ukraine is fighting Russia to save the “rule of law and democracy”.
In a major intervention, Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski said Ukraine was not asking for soldiers on the ground but for funding to continue fighting Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Two years ago, Russia launched a devastating full-scale invasion of Ukraine, capturing nearly a quarter of the country and displacing more than 10 million people. There are now at least six million Ukrainian refugees in Europe, including around 250,000 in the UK.
“This is not just a battle for Ukraine,” the Catholic bishop told The Independent. “It is the battle for rule of law, democracy and freedoms that we have all taken advantage of. That we stand to lose.
Bel Trew reports:
Ukraine bishop urges UK and US to keep supporting fight against Russia
Ukraine is ‘fighting for rule of law’, warns senior cleric in an interview with Bel Trew as David Cameron urges US to push through stalled aid package
Ukraine passes controversial mobilisation bill to boost troop numbers
Ukraine’s parliament has passed a controversial mobilisation bill as it seeks more troops to fight against Vladimir Putin’s invading forces – after a general said that Russian soldiers outnumbered Kyiv’s by up to ten times on the battlefield in the east.
The legislation, which must be signed by president Volodymyr Zelensky before it becomes law, is seen as crucial for Ukraine to address what military analysts say are major manpower problems.
Tom Watling reports:
Ukraine passes controversial mobilisation bill to boost troop numbers
It comes after Russia launched another massive drone and rocket assault across Ukraine – destroying a major power plant outside Kyiv
IAEA chief says Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant attacks risk dangerous shift in war
Drone attacks on the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine must stop as they could pose “a new and gravely dangerous” stage in the war, the chief of the UN nuclear watchdog said.
Drones attacked Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant, on Sunday, in the worst such incident since November 2022. Nuclear safety was not compromised, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.
“The most recent attacks... have shifted us into an acutely consequential juncture in this war,” IAEA director general Rafael Grossi told his agency’s 35-nation board of governors.
He called on the board to “unanimously to support the role of the IAEA in monitoring” principles aimed at preventing an accident at the plant, including that it not be attacked.
Since no draft resolutions have been submitted to the Board meeting, it is likely to boil down to an exchange of statements by the countries convening behind closed doors in Vienna.
“We are meeting today, and I will meet with the UN Security Council next week, because it is of paramount importance to ensure these reckless attacks do not mark the beginning of a new and gravely dangerous front of the war,” Mr Grossi said, adding: “Strikes must cease.”
Moscow and Kyiv have repeatedly accused one another of targeting the plant since Russia seized it weeks after it invaded Ukraine. Both countries requested an emergency meeting of the IAEA’s Board soon after Sunday’s attack.
Putin mocks planned Ukraine conference
Vladimir Putin mocked a scheduled round of Ukraine peace talks in Switzerland, warning that Moscow will not accept any enforced plans that ignore its interests. Switzerland’s government is hosting a high-level international conference in June to help chart a path toward peace in Ukraine after more than two years of fighting, and expressed hope that Russia might join in the peace process someday. Mr Putin charged that Russia hadn’t been invited to join June’s talks, while pointing at Swiss recognition that a peace process can’t happen without Russia. “They aren’t inviting us there,” Mr Putin said. “Moreover, they think there is nothing for us to do there, but at the same time they say that’s it’s impossible to decide anything without us. It would have been funny if it weren’t so sad.” Russia has dismissed Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace formula requiring Moscow to pull back its troops, pay compensation to Ukraine and face an international tribunal for its action. Speaking during Thursday’s meeting with Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Mr Putin said that Russia is open for negotiations, but will never accept “any schemes that have nothing to do with reality.”
Kremlin says any talks on Ukraine without Russia are meaningless
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that any negotiations on Ukraine without Russia were meaningless.
“We have repeatedly said that negotiations without Russia were meaningless... President Putin has repeatedly emphasized that we remain open to the negotiation process,” Peskov said.
The Swiss government will host a two-day high-level conference in June aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine, it said on Wednesday, although Russia has made clear it will not take part in the initiative.
Ukraine's parliament passes a controversial law to boost much-needed conscripts as war drags on
Ukraine’s parliament on Thursday passed a controversial law on how the country will call up new soldiers at a time when it needs to replenish depleted forces that are increasingly struggling to fend off Russia’s advance. The law was passed against a backdrop of an escalating Russian campaign that has devastated Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in recent weeks. Authorities said overnight missile and drone attacks completely destroyed the Trypilska thermal power plant, the largest power-generating facility in the region of the country’s capital. Two years after Russia’s full-scale invasion captured nearly a quarter of Ukraine, the stakes could not be higher for Kyiv. After a string of victories in the first year of the war, fortunes have turned for the Ukrainian military, which is dug in, outgunned and outnumbered. The country desperately needs more troops — and more ammunition — at a time when doubts about the supply of Western aid are increasing. The mobilization law was first envisioned after Ukraine’s summer counteroffensive failed to gain significant ground last year — and authorities realized the country was in for a longer fight. In December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s military wanted to mobilize up to 500,000 more troops. Army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi has since revised that figure down because soldiers can be rotated from the rear. But officials have not said how many are needed. The law — which was watered down from its original draft — will make it easier to identify every draft-eligible man in the country, where many have dodged conscription by avoiding contact with authorities.
Four injured in strike on Kharviv village
The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office has said four civilians were injured as a result of an airstrike on the village of Velyki Prokhody.
“According to the investigation, on April 11, at about 4pm the Russian Armed Forces conducted an airstrike on the village of Velyki Prokhody, Kharkiv district. A 75-year-old man received shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized.
“Two women suffered acute stress reactions. Another resident sustained minor injuries, medics treated her on the spot,” the statement said on Telegram.
Earlier three people were killed in the shelling of Lyptsi in the Kharkiv district.
Zelensky thanks President of Poland for consistent support
President Zelensky is said to have asked for more Patriot air defences in a meeting with EU leaders.
Kyiv relies heavily on Western Patriot systems as it does not have sophisticated air defences of its own. It needs 26 units of the system in total to cover the country - and at least seven urgently. Ukraine has already warned of dwindling air defence missiles.
He said on Facebook: “During our meeting, I briefed President of Poland Andrzej Duda on Russia’s latest missile attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities and the dire situation in Kharkiv.
“Ukraine urgently requires increased support from partners. First and foremost, in air defence.
“We also discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, cooperation on Ukraine’s EU and NATO accession, and the drafting of a bilateral security agreement.
“I thank Poland for its consistent support for Ukraine and continued defence assistance.”
President Andrzej Duda said that Poland had no Patriots to offer Ukraine but that they had discussed supplying Soviet-era missiles.“We talked with Zelenskiy about a certain stock of Soviet-era missiles which we have in our warehouses and we have talked about handing them over,” Duda said.
Ukraine’s Zelensky urges allies to act on military aid promises
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky urged his country’s allies to make good on their promises of military aid on Thursday, particularly in the form of desperately needed air defence systems as Russia scales up its air strikes.
Moscow has recently renewed its campaign of targeting Ukraine’s now crippled energy infrastructure, resulting in major damage to its power grid.
“Every day Russian terrorists cut off power to Kharkiv and other cities, and every day we hear that new aid is coming soon. The reality must finally match the words, and Russian terror’s real losses must be ensured,” Zelensky told a news conference in Vilnius after a summit of Central European leaders.
