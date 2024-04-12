✕ Close Russian attack through Avdiivka detailed on timeline map

Russian overnight strikes completely destroyed Trypilska thermal power plant outside Kyiv, as part of a major attack across five regions in Ukraine.

Up to 200,000 people have been left without power, Ukrainian officials said, after more than 40 Russian missile strikes and an equal number of drone attacks hit the regions of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, and Kyiv.

The strikes also attacked two underground storage facilities where Ukraine stores natural gas, including some owned by foreign companies, energy company Naftogaz said.

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky said: “Some missiles and ‘Shahed’ drones were successfully shot down. Unfortunately, only a part of them. Russian terrorists have once again targeted critical infrastructure.”

He added: “We need air defence systems and other defence assistance, not just turning a blind eye and having lengthy discussions.”

It comes as a Russian strike on a grocery store and a pharmacy in the north-eastern Kharkiv region killed three people, including a 14-year-old girl, on Wednesday.

In Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, Russian missiles killed four people, including a girl aged 10, and injured seven more, officials said.