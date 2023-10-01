Ukraine-Russia war – live: Moscow could annex more Ukrainian regions, says Medvedev
Medvedev says Russia will continue to annex regions of Ukraine
Zelensky says ‘Russian society has raised a second Hitler’ in attack on Putin
Russia’s former leader has warned Moscow could annex more of Ukraine a year on from when they first claimed four regions.
Dmitry Medvedev made the announcement to mark the anniversary of the Kremlin annexing Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaprizhzhia and Kherson oblasts - to declare them as part of Russia.
Dmitry Medvedev, who serves as the deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council said, as reported in RTE:“”The special military operation will continue until the complete destruction of the Nazi regime in Kyiv,” said Mr Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council.
“Victory will be ours. And there will be more new regions within Russia.”
The four regions remain occupied by Moscow but they do not have complete control of any of the regions and Russian troops face a tough Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Kyiv began its counteroffensive in early June to try to recapture territories seized by Russia, which still controls about 18% of the Ukrainian territory.
Ukraine reported advances in several directions and liberated over a dozen villages, but so far has not managed to retake any major cities.
Grant Shapps to send UK troops to Ukraine
British troops will be sent to Ukraine for the first time as the defence secretary reveals plans for the UK to offer on-the-ground training and naval support in the Black Sea.
Grant Shapps told the Telegraph: “I was talking today about eventually getting the training brought closer and actually into Ukraine as well.
“Particularly in the west of the country, I think the opportunity now is to bring more things ‘in country’ – not just training, but also we’re seeing BAE [the UK defence firm], for example, move into manufacturing in country, for example.
“I’m keen to see other British companies do their bit as well by doing the same thing. So I think there will be a move to get more training and production in the country.”
He also shared the possibility of the British navy offering support in the Black Sea.
“We’ve seen in the last month or so, developments – really the first since 2014 in the Black Sea, in Crimea – and Britain is a naval nation so we can help and we can advise, particularly since the water is international water.
“It’s important that we don’t allow a situation to establish by default that somehow international shipping isn’t allowed in that water. So I think there’s a lot of places where Britain can help advise. [I] did discuss it with President Zelensky and many others this week,” Mr Shapps told the Telegraph.
Russia preparing for ‘multiple further years’ of fighting in Ukraine
Russia is preparing for “multiple further years” of fighting in Ukraine, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said.
The MoD said leaked documents show Russia’s defence spending is set to increase to 30 per cent of overall expenditure in 2024.
“These figures suggest that Russia is preparing for multiple further years of fighting in Ukraine”, it said.
One killed in Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia
A 61-year-old man was killed by Russian shelling last night in Malaya Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia, according to officials.
Yuriy Malashko, head of the region’s military administration, said a 66-year-old woman was also injured in the shelling.
There were also 16 reports of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities being destroyed, the administration said.
Russian casualties near 250 in a day
Close to 250 of Vladimir Putin’s soldiers have been killed or injured in southern Ukraine in the past 24 hours, a Ukrainian military commander said.
Ukraine’s authorities said the casualties occurred on Saturday in Tavria, a village in southern Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia, just 23km from the major town of Tokmak, where Ukrainian forces are looking to advance for a strategic territorial advantage.
“Over the last day, the enemy lost 248 people (84 dead, 163 wounded and one captured),” Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, who is in-charge of the strategic and operational group of forces in Tavriia, said in his Telegram channel on Sunday.
Arpan Rai reports:
Ukraine says it shoots down 16 out of 30 Russian drones
Ukraine's air defence systems shot down 16 out of around 30 drones that Russia launched on Ukraine's territory overnight, Ukrainian Air Forces said on Sunday.
It said on Telegram messaging app that drones were launched from the southern, southeastern and northern directions.
Authorities said the central Ukrainian Cherkasy region was under the attack.
"At night, the enemy massively attacked our Cherkasy region with attack drones. Unfortunately, there were hits on industrial infrastructure in (the city of) Uman," Cherkasy Governor Ihor Taburets said on Telegram.
"As a result, fires broke out in warehouses. In particular, where grain was stored," he said, adding that one person was injured.
The Ukrainian presidential office said in a statement that civilian infrastructure and warehouses were also damaged in the southern Mykolaiv region and eastern Dnipropetrovsk region.
The reports could not be independently verified.
Slovakia election pits a pro-Russia former prime minister against a liberal pro-West newcomer
Voters in Slovakia cast ballots Saturday in an early parliamentary election that pits a populist former prime minister who campaigned on a pro-Russia and anti-American message against a liberal, pro-West newcomer.
Depending on which of them prevails, the election could reverse the small eastern European country’s support for neighboring Ukraine in the war with Russia, threatening to break a fragile unity in the European Union and NATO.
Former Prime MInister Robert Fico, 59, and his leftist Smer, or Direction, party have vowed to withdraw Slovakia’s military support for Ukraine in Russia’s war, if his attempt to return to power is successful.
Read the full story here
Poland will continue Ukraine military support despite strained ties, Nato chief says
Poland will find ways to address disagreements with Ukraine without the recent differences impacting its military support, said Nato’s secretary general Jens Stoltenberg.
The two neighbouring nations have encountered friction in their ties after Poland – that has been one of Ukraine’s fiercest allies through the course of Russian invasion – decided to extend a ban on Ukrainian grain imports.
Last week, Poland said it would only carry out previously agreed arms deliveries to Ukraine and choose to focus on rebuilding its own weapons arsenal.
“I’m expecting and I’m confident that Ukraine and Poland will find a way to address those issues without that impacting in a negative way the military support to Ukraine,” Mr Stoltenberg said in an interview in Copenhagen on Friday.
The announcement coincided with tensions peaking between the two neighbours after Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said some countries were “feigning solidarity by indirectly supporting Russia” with a ban on grain imports.
Read the full story here
Watch - Zelensky says Ukraine will welcome new era of defence
ICYMI - Putin recruits former Wagner commander ‘Grey Hair’ Troshev to oversee Ukraine mercenaries
President Vladimir Putin recruited a former aide of late Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin to oversee mercenary fighter units in Ukraine.
The Russian president met Andrei Troshev, who is known by his nom de guerre “Sedoi” or “grey hair“, along with deputy defence minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov on Thursday night, the Kremlin said in a statement.
“At the last meeting, we talked about you overseeing the formation of volunteer units that can carry out various tasks, first and foremost, of course, in the zone of the special military operation,” Mr Putin was quoted as saying to Mr Troshev. Special military operation is what Russia calls its invasion of Ukraine.
“You yourself have been fighting in such a unit for more than a year,” the president said.
“You know what it is, how it is done, you know about the issues that need to be resolved in advance so that the combat work goes in the best and most successful way.”
Ukraine urges other nations to boycott playing Russia after Uefa decision
The football association of Ukraine has written to Uefa’s member nations urging them to boycott matches against junior Russian teams.
Uefa announced earlier this week that it would be reinstating Russia at under-17 level.
The decision comes after a ban on all Russian sides by European football’s governing body after the invasion of Ukraine by Moscow in February 2022.
England’s Football Association (the FA) had been among the national bodies that had said that they would not allow their sides to play Russia despite Uefa’s decision.
And the Ukrainian footballing body has now urged all members to do the same.
Read the full story here
