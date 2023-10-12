Ukraine-Russia war – live: Kyiv ‘thwarts saboteurs’ as Putin on first trip abroad since arrest warrant issued
ICC issued arrest warrant for Putin in March over deportation of children from Ukraine
Zelensky says Russia trying to incite war in the Middle East
Vladimir Putin has arrived in Kyrgyzstan on a rare trip abroad after Ukraine thwarted an attempt overnight by a Russian saboteur group to cross its border.
The Russian leader is meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov on Thursday, having not travelled abroad since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him in March over the deportation of children from Ukraine. The Kremlin has denied these accusations.
Meanwhile, Ukraine overnight prevented a Russian saboteur group from crossing its northeastern border in the Sumy region, the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Thursday.
"The saboteurs tried to cross the state border of Ukraine and intended to move further towards one of the civilian critical infrastructure facilities," Lieutenant General Serhiy Naev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
It comes as the Russian occupation authorities are “suffering staff shortages” at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), said the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
In its assessment on Wednesday of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it reported Mayor Dmytro Orlov said only about 2,000 of the 11,000 staff who worked at the ZNPP prior to Russia’s occupation of Enerhodar continue to work there.
Ukraine says it prevented Russian saboteurs crossing border
Ukraine thwarted an attempt overnight by a Russian saboteur group to cross its northeastern border in the Sumy region, the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Thursday.
"The saboteurs tried to cross the state border of Ukraine and intended to move further towards one of the civilian critical infrastructure facilities," Lieutenant General Serhiy Naev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
The eight-member group was repelled by Ukrainian fire, and there were no losses among Ukrainian troops, he said.
The group was detected by members of a territorial defence brigade, Naev said.
"Having suffered combat losses, the saboteur group retreated towards the state border," he said.
In a video posted with his message, Naev said there had been more than 10 attempts to cross the Ukrainian border in the last two months. All had been prevented and the enemy retreated after suffering losses, he said.
Russia did not immediately comment on Naev's Telegram post.
Putin arrives in Kyrgyzstan on rare trip abroad
President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kyrgyzstan on Thursday on a rare trip abroad for the Russian leader who was indicted earlier this year by the International Criminal Court for war crimes in Ukraine.
Putin was to meet with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov on Thursday. He will take part on Friday in the Commonwealth of Independent States summit, which Kyrgyzstan is hosting. The leaders of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will also attend the summit. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will skip it, as Yerevan's relationship with Moscow has frayed amid mutual accusations.
It is the first time this year that the Russian president has traveled outside Russia and Russian-held territories of Ukraine. Earlier this year, Putin visited the partially occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson, as well as the annexed Crimean Peninsula.
In March, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin over the deportation of children from Ukraine. Countries that have signed and ratified the Rome Statute, which created the ICC, are now bound to arrest the Russian leader if he sets foot on their soil.
The Kremlin has said that Russia doesn't recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC and considers the warrant null and void.
Death toll from Hroza missile strike rises to 59, Ukraine says
The death toll from a missile strike on the village of Hroza in northeastern Ukraine has risen to 59 after police finished identifying the victims, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Thursday.
Ukraine said a Russian missile hit a cafe in the village in the Kharkiv region last week as people gathered to mourn a fallen Ukrainian soldier. Moscow denies targeting civilians in its full-scale invasion, a position it repeated in response to a question at a Kremlin briefing about the strike on Hroza.
"The Russians killed 59 people with a direct hit with an Iskander (missile) on the village of Hroza," Klymenko said on the Telegram messaging app.
"All victims are local residents. They were pensioners, medics, farmers, teachers, entrepreneurs. All were civilians. Entire families of several generations died."
The toll is one of the biggest among civilians in any single Russian strike in nearly 20 months of the war.
Czech ministry ‘summons Russian envoy over Hroza attacks'
The Czech Foreign Ministry will summon Russia's ambassador over Russian attacks on the Ukrainian hamlet of Hroza this month, CTK news agency reported on Thursday.
An air strike on Hroza in northeastern Ukraine earlier this month killed dozens. The Kremlin said after the attacks that the Russian military does not strike civilian targets in Ukraine.
Czech Republic and Denmark to supply military equipment to Ukraine
The Czech Republic and Denmark will jointly supply heavy military equipment to Ukraine in the coming months, the Czech Defence Ministry said on Thursday.
It said the Czech-made supplies, financed from the Danish budget, would include tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, hand guns and ammunition.
Ukrainian troops 'holding ground' in eastern town of Avdiivka
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday Ukrainian troops were holding their ground in the eastern town of Avdiivka, where fighting with Russian forces has intensified this week.
Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have redirected large numbers of troops and equipment to Avdiivka after months of besieging it, and are making their largest attack on the town since launching the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Russian accounts also indicate the fighting has intensified around Avdiivka as Moscow pushes back on the eastern front, more than four months after Kyiv began a counteroffensive in the east and south.
"Avdiivka. We are holding our ground. It is Ukrainian courage and unity that will determine how this war will end," Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app alongside photos from the area.
Vitaliy Barabash, head of the town's administration, has described the Russian push as "the largest-scale offensive action in our sector since the full-fledged war began."
Avdiivka is home to a large coking plant to the southwest of the Donetsk region. Much of the town has been reduced to rubble.
Russian parliament to vote on de-ratifying nuclear test ban treaty
Russia's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, will vote next week on withdrawing Moscow's ratification of the global treaty that bans nuclear tests, lawmakers said on Thursday.
The Duma said it would hold a first reading on the bill on Oct. 17. Leonid Slutsky, head of the parliament's international affairs committee, said he expected it to complete its passage two days later.
All 450 members of the Duma would sponsor the motion, Slutsky said.
President Vladimir Putin said last week that the Duma should look at withdrawing Russia's ratification of the treaty in order to "mirror" the position of the United States, which has signed but never ratified the pact.
Putin said he was not ready to say whether Russia should actually resume tests involving nuclear explosions for the first time since 1990.
Russia hits grain storage facility in Ukraine’s Odesa, says military
A Russian drone strike hit a grain storage facility in the southern Ukrainian region of Odesa overnight, and some grain was damaged, a military spokesperson said on Thursday.
"Unfortunately, there was a hit on port infrastructure. A grain storage facility was damaged, there is damage directly to the grain itself," Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for the southern military command, told an online briefing.
She did not say how much grain had been damaged.
Putin scales up attack on key town in eastern Ukraine
Vladimir Putin’s forces have launched the “largest-scale offensive action” in eastern Ukraine’s Avdiivka town since the start of Russia’s invasion.
The major push on the battlefield comes after Avdiivka witnessed two days of intense fighting as Russian tanks and equipment were seen moving towards Ukrainian lines. Major attacks, including hundreds of rocket and artillery strikes on the town, have been underway since Tuesday.
“This is the largest-scale offensive action in our sector since the full-fledged war began,” said Vitaliy Barabash, the head of Avdiivka administration.
Arpan Rai reports:
Putin attacks key town in eastern Ukraine as three dead in drone strikes on Russia
Attacks on Avdiivka ‘largest-scale offensive action in our sector since the full-fledged war began’, official says
North Korea releases letters from Jong-un and Putin
Kim Jong-un wrote to Vladimir Putin promising to boost ties as North Korea and Russia marked the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations.
The North Korean leader congratulated the Russian president on his victory over what he called “hegemony and pressure from imperialists”. He also wished his Russian ally luck in resisting pressure from their common nemesis West over Ukraine.
"I hope that the Russian people, who have set out to build a strong nation, will always achieve only victory and glory in their struggle to protect the country’s sovereignty, dignity, security and peace by crushing the imperialists’ persistent hegemonic policy and anti-Russia scheme to isolate and stifle it," the North Korean leader said, as reported by Pyongyang’s state media KCNA.
Arpan Rai reports:
North Korea releases letters from Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin exchange
Kim Jong-un says he is extremely satisfied with the ‘candid, comprehensive’ talks during his recent visit to Russia’s far east
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies