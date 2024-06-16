✕ Close Zelensky says China trying to undermine Ukraine peace summit

Three civilians have been killed by Russian forces in a strike on the Donetsk region as Vladimir Putin is accused of “seducing the West”.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, said on Telegram that Russian soldiers killed three residents and injured five others in Ulakly.

He added: “Total number of victims of Russia in Donetsk oblast doesn’t include killed and injured in Mariupol and Volnovakha. #StopRussia #RussiaKillsCivilians.”

War analysts have called Vladimir Putin’s purported interest in peace negotiations merely a hollow attempt to “seduce” the West.

His “absurd ultimatums”, including Ukraine surrendering almost 20% of its territory and abandoning NATO ambitions, are part of a campaign to sabotage the Swiss peace conference, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Almost 100 countries are gathered for the summit led by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky where he is seeking to show the backing he has against Russia and drumming up support for a plan to end the war.