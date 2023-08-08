Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin’s troops ‘targeted rescue workers’ in deadly ‘double-tap’ attack in Pokrovsk
Ukraine has accused Russia of “targeting rescue workers” by aiming a second missile at the rubble in Pokrovsk 40 minutes after the first strike - in a deadly tactic known as a “double tap”.
Seven people have died and a reported 88 have been injured in the event on Monday night that saw two blasts in a residential area.
Kyiv has claimed Russia’s intention was for responders to arrive at the scene of the residential flats and then be hit by a second missile.
"All of (the police) were there because they were needed, putting their efforts into rescuing people after the first strike," Ivan Vyhivskyi, chief of Ukraine's National Police, said Tuesday.
"They knew that under the rubble were the injured — they needed to react, to dig, to retrieve, to save. And the enemy deliberately struck the second time."
Elsewhere, the US has announced the first of its promised Abram tanks will be in Ukraine in September to help bolster the country’s defence while Vladimir Putin has ordered more attack drones for Russia.
Ukraine says it prevented Russian hacking of armed forces combat system
Ukraine has said it has stopped Russian hackers from penetrating the Ukrainian armed forces computer systems.
The Ukrainian SBU security service said on Tuesday that Kremlin hackers are increasingly trying to sabotage and gain information through the sphere, although Russia has denied this.
“As a result of complex measures, SBU exposed and blocked the illegal actions of Russian hackers who tried to penetrate Ukrainian military networks and organise intelligence gathering,” SBU said on the Telegram messaging app.
The service said hackers tried to gain access to “sensitive information on the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the location and movement of the Defence Forces, their technical support”.
Cleverly: ‘Nowhere to hide’ for those helping Russia
The British foreign secretary has said there is “nowhere to hide” for those helping Russia - after handing out a fresh round of sanctions.
James Cleverly said on Tuesday that the UK has imposed 25 new sanctions on individuals and businesses in Russia and Belarus.
Those sanctioned include companies based outside Russia but said to be supplying drones and microelectronics to Mr Putin’s defence industry, the Foreign Office said.
Mr Cleverly said: “Today’s landmark sanctions will further diminish Russia’s arsenal and close the net on supply chains propping up Putin’s now-struggling defence industry.
“There is nowhere for those sustaining Russia’s military machine to hide.
“Alongside our G7 partners, the UK has repeatedly called on third parties to immediately cease providing material support to Russia’s aggression or face severe costs.”
Russia says it hit Ukrainian command post in Pokrovsk region - reports
Russia’s defence ministry on Tuesday said that the Kremlin’s forces had hit a Ukrainian command post in Pokrovsk, the Interfax news agency reported.
The eastern region was hit by missiles twice on Monday night, killing at least seven people and injuring 88. In the attack, flat blocks and apartments were destroyed.
It is understood that rescue efforts are continuing into Tuesday afternoon.
Britain provides more detail on the sanctions it is giving out
Britain has said its 25 sanctions to Russian and Belarusian individuals will aim to stop Vladimir Putin accessing foreign military supplies.
Earlier on Tuesday, the foreign office said it was giving 19 Russian sanctions and six to Belarus in addition to those already in place.
The Foreign Office said those sanctioned include businesses based outside Russia but said to be supplying drones, microelectronics and attempting to supply arms to Russia.
Three Russian companies operating in the electronics sector have also been sanctioned, the department added.
British foreign secretary James Cleverly said: “Today’s landmark sanctions will further diminish Russia’s arsenal and close the net on supply chains propping up Putin’s now-struggling defence industry.
“There is nowhere for those sustaining Russia’s military machine to hide.”
Death and injury toll update
Ukrainian authorities have said that the two explosions in Pokrovsk have now led to seven deaths and 88 injuries.
It had previously been reported by Ukrainian authorities that eight had died - but this figure had been widely downscaled by all reports to seven by Tuesday lunchtime.
Rescue efforts are continuing to be made.
‘Putin has equipped Russian guard with heavy weaponry’ - says UK
Russia has reportedly signed a law to allow the Russian National Guard to be equipped with heavy weaponry.
British intelligence has stated on Tuesday that the decision was made following the aborted Wagner mutiny - although it is disputed as to what role the Russian guard played in that incident.
“President Putin signed into law a measure which will allow Rosgvardia, the Russian National Guard, to be equipped with heavy weaponry,” the UK Ministry of Defence said on Twitter.
“A sprawling organisation of up to 200,000 frontline personnel, Rosgvardia was created in its modern form in 2016 and is led by Putin’s former bodyguard Viktor Zolotov. The decision to strengthen the force follows the abortive Wagner mutiny of June 2023.
“Despite Zolotov’s claim that his force performed ‘excellently’ during the mutiny, there is no evidence that Rosgvardia carried out any effective action against Wagner: exactly the sort of internal security threat it was designed to repress.
“ With Zolotov previously suggesting that heavy equipment should include artillery and attack helicopters, the move suggests that the Kremlin is doubling down on resourcing Rosgvardia as one of the key organisations to ensure regime security.”
‘This is the most difficult time of the war’ - Western allies say of Ukraine situation
Western officials are reportedly braced for what they consider to be the “most difficult time of the war” for Ukraine.
US representative Mike Quigley said “our briefings are sobering,” and that they “remind us of the challenges we face”.
“This is the most difficult time of the war,” he told reporters.
“They’re still going to see, for the next couple of weeks, if there is a chance of making some progress,” an unnmaed diplomat told CNN.
“But for them to really make progress that would change the balance of this conflict, I think, it’s extremely, highly unlikely.”
Britain adds 19 Russian designations to sanctions list and six to Belarusian list
Britain has reportedly added almost 20 designations to its Russia sanctions list and six to its Belarus sanctions regime.
The government said on Tuesday that it would be adding the 19 Russian firms to the list and it has also released a new map showing that Ukraine is trying to push back.
The graphic, released via Twitter, has shown that Kyiv forces are pushing back in Orikhiv and Vuhledar.
US announces first of its Abram tanks will arrive in Ukraine by September
The US has announced its first set of its Abram tanks will arrive in Ukraine by September.
Army acquisition chief Doug Bush said on Monday that the first shipment has been signed off - with the US having pledged in January it would send 31 Abrams to Ukraine.
Mr Bush said in a briefing: “They have to get to Europe, and then to Ukraine, along with all of the things that go with them.
“Ammunition, spare parts, fuel equipment, repair facilities. So you know, it’s not just the tanks, it’s the full package that goes with it. That’s still on track.”
