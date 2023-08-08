✕ Close Drone footage shows moment Russian ship is attacked

Ukraine has accused Russia of “targeting rescue workers” by aiming a second missile at the rubble in Pokrovsk 40 minutes after the first strike - in a deadly tactic known as a “double tap”.

Seven people have died and a reported 88 have been injured in the event on Monday night that saw two blasts in a residential area.

Kyiv has claimed Russia’s intention was for responders to arrive at the scene of the residential flats and then be hit by a second missile.

"All of (the police) were there because they were needed, putting their efforts into rescuing people after the first strike," Ivan Vyhivskyi, chief of Ukraine's National Police, said Tuesday.

"They knew that under the rubble were the injured — they needed to react, to dig, to retrieve, to save. And the enemy deliberately struck the second time."

Elsewhere, the US has announced the first of its promised Abram tanks will be in Ukraine in September to help bolster the country’s defence while Vladimir Putin has ordered more attack drones for Russia.