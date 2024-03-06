✕ Close Navalny supporters chant outside funeral service in Moscow

Russia and China are considering putting a nuclear power plant on the moon from 2033-35, which could eventually lead to lunar settlements, Yuri Borisov, the head of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said.

Borisov, a former deputy defence minister, said that Russia and China had been jointly working on a lunar programme and that Moscow was able to contribute with its expertise on “nuclear space energy”.

It comes as the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for top Russian commanders Sergei Kobylash and Viktor Sokolov for suspected war crimes in Ukraine, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ICC, based in The Hague, said there were reasonable grounds to believe that the two were responsible for “missile strikes carried out by the forces under their command against the Ukrainian electric infrastructure from at least 10 October 2022 until at least 9 March 2023”.

“All wars have rules. Those rules bind all without exception”, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan said, adding that he would continue to seek cooperation from Russia, which has so far refused to engage with the ICC.

Russia’s defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.