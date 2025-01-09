Ukraine-Russia latest: Moscow launches dozens of glide bombs in last 24 hours as 113 injured in Zaporizhzhia
North Korean troops ‘significantly benefiting from receiving Russian military aid’, says US
Russia launched dozens of glide bombs across Ukraine over the last 24 hours, Ukraine’s military has reported in its latest update, as the casualty toll from an attack on civilian-populated Zaporizhzhia reached 126.
The Ukrainian general staff said Russia had launched 62 glide bomb attacks on Wednesday. The munitions, nicknamed “building-destroyers”, can carry warheads weighing up to 3 tonnes and blow holes deeper than bomb shelters.
It comes as authorities in southeastern Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region raised the casualty toll from Wednesday’s glide bomb attack to 126, more than double estimates from last night.
The Russian bomb struck the city in the middle of the afternoon while civilians were out in the street. Prospectors said the debris from the bomb hit a tram and a bus with passengers inside.
At least 13 people have been killed. Prosecutors increased the injury toll from 63 to 113 people on Thursday morning.
“There is nothing more cruel than launching aerial bombs on a city, knowing that ordinary civilians will suffer,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said, urging Ukraine’s Western allies to step up pressure on Russia.
Russian drones cross into Belarusian airspace
Four Russian drones fired at Ukraine have misfired into Belarusian airspace, a monitor has reported.
Russian firefighters were on Thursday still battling a fire reported to have broken out at an oil depot near an air base for strategic bombers in the Volga region, more than 24 hours after a Ukrainian drone attack.
“It takes a certain amount of time to complete the burnout process. The situation is under control,” regional governor Roman Busargin said in a Telegram post.
A state of emergency was in effect in Engels, a city of 200,000 people some 730 km (450 miles) southeast of Moscow, after the blaze spread and two firefighters died trying to put it out.
Busargin said the fire had broken out at an industrial site, which he did not name, after a mass drone attack. The Ukrainian military said on Wednesday that it had set fire to an oil depot that serves an air base for Russian nuclear-capable bombers.
Engels is hundreds of kilometres from Ukraine. In December 2022, three Russian air force personnel were killed when a drone was shot down there.
A Russian guided bomb attack on Wednesday killed at least 13 people and injured 113 in Ukraine‘s southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, authorities said.
The blast left bodies strewn across a road alongside injured residents. Public transport was also damaged in the strike.
Prosecutors increased the injury toll from 63 to 113 people on Thursday morning. Rescue work had been completed at the site of the attack the evening before.
High-rise apartment blocks were damaged along with an industrial facility and other infrastructure, Ukraine‘s prosecutor general office said on Telegram. The debris hit a tram and a bus with passengers inside, it added.
Russian troops had used two guided bombs to hit a residential area, the regional governor Ivan Fedorov told reporters.
Ten of the 60 people in the hospital after the attack remain in serious condition, Fedorov said, adding that Thursday would be an official day of mourning.
Ukraine's military says it shot down 46 drones launched by Russia overnight
The Ukrainian military said on Thursday that Russia launched a total of 70 drones at the country overnight.
Of those drones, Ukraine‘s air force shot down 46, while 24 “imitator drones” did not reach their targets, the air force added.
The attack damaged private residences in three Ukrainian regions.
Ukraine still fighting for eastern town despite Russian claims of a takeover
Ukraine has denied Russian claims that they have captured a key town in the eastern Donetsk region, but admitted that the situation looks desperate.
Russia claimed control of the eastern town of Kurakhove on Monday, after months of heavy fighting. The town has been decimated by continuous Russian shelling.
A Ukrainian military spokesperson, however, said on Monday that fighting is ongoing in the western outskirts of the town.
“Currently, the situation in Kurakhove is indeed quite difficult, because a significant part of the city has been destroyed,” spokesperson Viktor Tregubov said.
Tom Watling reports:
North Korea benefiting from troops fighting alongside Russia against Ukraine, US says
North Korea is “significantly benefiting” from its troops gaining battlefield experience fighting alongside Russian forces as it makes them more capable of waging war against rivals South Korea and Japan, a US official warned the UN.
Nearly 12,000 North Korean soldiers have been training in Russia and fighting to repel the Ukrainian incursion in the Kursk region, deputy US ambassador Dorothy Camille Shea told the UN Security Council, which was meeting to discuss Pyongyang’s launch of a new intermediate range hypersonic ballistic missile on Monday.
