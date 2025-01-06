Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kyiv launches ‘last resort counteroffensive’ in Kursk amid heavy North Korea losses
Ukrainian and Western sources estimate about 11,000 North Korean troops are stationed in Kursk
Russian and North Korean forces suffered heavy losses in Russia’s southern Kursk region, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said, as a Kyiv’s forces begin a counter attack.
“In battles yesterday and today near just one village, Makhnovka, the Russian army lost up to a battalion of North Korean infantry soldiers and Russian paratroops,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address yesterday, calling the losses “significant.”
Ukrainian and Western sources estimate about 11,000 North Korean troops are stationed in Kursk, where Ukrainian forces gained territory after a cross-border incursion in August.
Russian troops repelled two Ukrainian counter-attacks in Kursk on Sunday, the Russian defence ministry said according to state media.
A Russian military blogger has described Ukraine’s movements in Russia’s Kursk region as part of a “last resort counteroffensive”, according to the Telegraph.
The direction of the main counteroffensive is not yet clear and movements in Kursk may be a “diversionary” attack, the Rybar Telegram channel, another Russian military blog, said.
Ukrainian forces are possibly planning wider a counteroffensive on other areas of the frontline, such as in the Donetsk region, where Russia has steadily advanced for months.
Zelensky says Trump can be the first world leader to land in Kyiv airport
US president-elect Donald Trump can be the first world leader to fly to Ukraine and land in the currently shut Kyiv airport, Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Ukrainian airspace has been closed since the February 2022 Russian invasion, and commercial air travel across Ukraine remains suspended.
Stating that he is looking forward to the reopening of Kyiv Airport, Mr Zelensky said: “Maybe we will open it, but only, and you must understand, if the war is over. There must be sustainable peace – and air defence systems, to be honest.”
“But there will be a moment… I think that the war will end and President Trump may be the first leader to travel here by airplane. I think it would be symbolic,” he told American podcaster Lex Fridman.
Mr Trump, the Ukrainian president added, had indicated when they spoke late last year that there would be an official Ukrainian visit to the United States soon after he takes office.
Ukraine will seek a boost in air defences at Germany meeting, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will again call on allies to boost Ukraine’s air defences at this week’s meeting in Germany, as US president-elect Donald Trump takes over later this month with a vow to end the almost three-year war quickly.
Mr Zelensky said that dozens of partner countries will participate in the meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Thursday, “including those who can help boost our capabilities not only to defend against missiles but also against guided bombs and Russian aviation”.
“We will discuss this with them and continue to persuade them,” he said in his nightly address on Saturday. “The task remains unchanged: strengthening our air defence.”
Russian forces take control of eastern village
Russian forces have taken control of the village of Nadiya in eastern Ukraine, Russian news agencies cite Moscow’s defence ministry as saying on Saturday.
The battlefield report has not been independently verified.
Ukraine launches fresh offensive in Russia’s Kursk region, Moscow says
Ukraine’s forces have launched a fresh offensive in Russia’s Kursk region yesterday, the Russian defence ministry said.
It claimed its forces pushed back Ukrainian troops, but some reports from Russian military bloggers indicated that Moscow’s forces faced significant pressure.
A ministry statement said Ukrainian forces attacked about 9am local time (6am GMT) near the village of Berdin with two tanks, a mine-clearing vehicle and 12 armoured combat vehicles with paratroopers. Two Ukrainian attacks were repelled, it said.
The attack was confirmed by Volodymyr Zelensky in his nightly video address, who said Russia and North Korea suffered heavy losses.
“In battles yesterday and today near just one village, Makhnovka, in the Kursk region, the Russian army lost up to a battalion of North Korean infantry soldiers and Russian paratroopers,” he said. “This is significant.”
Mr Zelensky said last month that 3,000 North Korean troops had been killed or wounded in Kursk, where Ukrainian forces launched an incursion in August, dealing a blow to Russia’s prestige and forcing it to deploy some of its troops from eastern Ukraine.
The incursion didn’t significantly change the dynamic of the war, and military analysts say Ukraine has lost around 40 per cent of the land it initially captured.
IAEA reports loud blasts near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
The International Atomic Energy Agency reported hearing loud blasts near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant yesterday, coinciding with reports of a drone attack on the plant’s training center, the director general of the agency said.
The agency has not yet been able to confirm any impact, said Rafael Mariano Grossi.
“The IAEA is aware of reports of an alleged attack by a drone at the ZNPP training centre today, just outside of the site perimeter,” Mr Grossi said in a statement.
“Reports state that there were no casualties and no impact on any NPP equipment.”
Russia denounces drone strike that killed reporter as ‘deliberate murder’
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, denounced the drone strike that killed a Russian reporter in eastern Ukraine as “deliberate murder”.
Ms Zakharova described it as “another brutal crime in a series of bloody atrocities” of president Volodymyr Zelensky’s government “which openly resorts to terrorist methods to eliminate its ideological opponents”.
Data previously provided by the Committee to Protect Journalists counted at least 15 journalists killed since Russia’s February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Ten wounded in Russian attack in Ukraine’s Sumy region
A Russian guided bomb attack yesterday wounded 10 people, including two children, in a village in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region, near the Russian border, local authorities said.
The region borders Russia’s Kursk region and has been regularly shelled by Russian forces for months.
Video posted by president Volodymyr Zelensky showed parts of a building in the village of Svesa reduced to rubble. Rescue teams ferried residents out of the building on stretchers.
“An entire block of the building, from the ground to the fifth floors was destroyed,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address. “Neighbouring houses were also damaged.”
Mr Zelensky said guided bomb strikes hit two other villages in Sumy region and also neighbouring Kharkiv region.
Reporter killed in drone strike in eastern Ukraine, says Russian media
A Ukrainian drone strike killed a reporter near the city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, Russian media outlet Izvestia said on Saturday.
“The Ukrainian army launched a drone strike on a civilian car carrying Izvestia’s freelance correspondent Alexander Martemyanov,” the daily reported on its Telegram channel.
“The car was located far from the line of contact.”
Izvestia said the car was travelling on a highway linking Donetsk, the Russian-held main town of Donetsk region, and the city of Horlivka to the north.
Blinken heads to Asia, Europe on last expected trip as top US diplomat
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will embark on what is expected to be his final overseas trip in office this weekend, traveling to South Korea, Japan and France.
The State Department announced Friday that Blinken would visit Seoul, Tokyo and Paris beginning Sunday. He will return to Washington early Thursday in time to attend funeral services for former President Jimmy Carter, officials said.
In South Korea, which is in the midst of political turmoil following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, and Japan, Blinken intends to highlight the expansion of U.S. cooperation with both nations as part of the Biden administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy.
Read the full report:
ICYMI: Russia shoots down eight US-made ATACMS missiles, defence ministry says
Russian forces shot down eight US-made longer-range ATACMS missiles, the defence ministry said on Saturday.
Air defences also shot down 10 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory on Saturday morning, including three over the northern Leningrad region, the ministry added.
The reports have not been independently verified.
