South Korea has summoned the Russian ambassador, asking the Kremlin for the “immediate withdrawal” of North Korean troops which it says are about to be deployed to fight in Ukraine.

A new video purporting to show dozens of North Korean recruits lining up to collect Russian military fatigues has been published by Ukraine. Kyiv has claimed the video confirms Russia’s deployment of troops sent by Pyongyang into the conflict.

Meanwhile, Seoul’s spy agency says about 1,500 North Korean soldiers, including those from the special forces, have already arrived in Russia.

In a meeting with ambassador Georgiy Zinoviev, South Korea’s vice-foreign minister Kim Hong-kyun denounced the move and warned that Seoul will “respond with all measures available”. Zinoviev responded in a Facebook post that the cooperation with North Korea is “not directed against South Korea’s security interests” and that “it is in line with international law.”

Russia has earlier denied using North Korean troops in its war with Ukraine. North Korea’s state media has not commented on the matter.

North Korea’s troop deployment to Russia would be its first participation in a major war since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.