Ukraine: Soviet-era dam destroyed near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
A “massive” attack launched by Russia overnight on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih has killed at least three and wounded 25 others, officials said today.
“There are dead and wounded,” Serhiy Lisak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region where Kryvyi Rih is located, said on Telegram.
“A massive missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.”
Ukrainian officials said multiple civilian buildings were targeted in the attack, with preliminary visuals showing a five-story apartment building with all its windows blown out and smoke coming out of some of them.
People are still likely trapped under the rubble, a local mayor said.
Air raid sirens blared across Ukraine this morning, warning citizens to seek shelter from incoming Russian aerial assaults.
At least 10 out of 14 cruise missiles and one out of four Iranian-made drones fired by Russia were downed by Ukraine’s air forces, the country’s top military command said.
This comes as Ukraine blamed Russia for blowing up a second dam on the Mokri Yaly river to obstruct Kyiv’s ongoing counteroffensive in the south of the country.
Ukraine shells villages in Russia's Kursk region - governor
Ukraine’s early morning shelling damaged several houses and disrupted gas and electricity supply to two villages in Russia’s Kursk region near the border with Ukraine, the region’s governor said on Tuesday.
Nine houses were damaged and gas and power supplies disrupted in the village of Tyorkino, governor Roman Starovoyt said on the Telegram messaging app. Two houses caught fire.
In the village of Glushkovo several houses were damaged, he added.
There was no immediate information on any casualties.
The report could not be independently verified.
Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.
Russia receiving larger consignments of drones from Iran via Caspian Sea, says UK MoD
The British Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said that Russia has likely moved from receiving small deliveries of Iranian OWA-UAVs by air transport, to larger consignments by ship from Iran via the Caspian Sea as it bolsters its stockpiling and manufacturing of the cheaper aerial attack vehicles.
“In recent months, Russia has highly likely worked to ensure its long-term, high-volume supply of one-way-attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA-UAVs). By supplying these weapons, Iran continues to breach UN Security Council Resolution 2231,” the ministry said in its latest intelligence update.
It added that this ‘International North-South Transit Corridor’ has assumed much more importance since the invasion. “It allows Russia to access Asian markets - including arms transfers - in ways it hopes are less vulnerable to international sanctions,” the MoD said.
“Russia is also working to start domestic production of OWA-UAVs, almost certainly with Iranian assistance. Russia is highly likely investing in OWA-UAVs because it provides Russia with a relatively cheap long-range strike capability at a time when it has expended a large proportion of its cruise missile stocks in Ukraine,” the ministry claimed.
At least 3 killed, dozens wounded in Russian missile attack – official
At least three people were killed and 25 wounded after Russian missiles struck civilian buildings in an overnight attack in the central city of Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine, regional officials said.
Officials said at least one Russian missile struck a five-storey building, engulfing the building and the surrounding area in fire and smoke.
A video shared by president Volodymyr Zelensky this morning showed a civilian residential compound in flames from the top floor to the ground, as well as cars on fire that had been parked in the vicinity.
Dozens of houses in the building, which was covered in black soot, were seen ablaze as firefighters tried to bring the fire under control in the early hours.
Serhiy Lysak, head of the regional administration, said in a Telegram post that rescue operations were ongoing.
Russia continues war against ordinary cities and people, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the Russian missile attack on central Ukraine this morning and confirmed that the strike has left dead and injured.
“More terrorist missiles, Russian killers continue their war against residential buildings, ordinary cities and people. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. The rescue operation in Kryvyi Rih continues,” he said on Twitter this morning.
“My condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones! Russian terrorists will never be forgiven, and they will be held accountable for every missile they launch,” he added.
Russian major general killed in Ukrainian missile attack, military bloggers claim
A Russian major general was killed in an airstrike by Ukrainian forces yesterday during heavy fighting along the frontline, according to Russian military bloggers on Telegram.
“As a result of an enemy missile attack, Major General Sergei Goryachev, Chief of Staff of the 35th Combined Arms Army, was killed,” said one military blogger Voenkor Kitten Z.
The Independent has not verified the claims.
Russia has lost several army generals in the continuing full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including some of its most decorated generals who have previously led military operations in other parts of the world.
North Korea planning to deliver more weapons to Russia, warns US
The United States is concerned that North Korea is planning to deliver more weapons to Russia, a US State Department spokesperson said after Kim Jong-un pledged to “hold hands” with Vladimir Putin on strategic cooperation.
“We are concerned that the DPRK (the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) is planning to deliver more military equipment to Russia,” the spokesperson added, using the initials of the Korean nation’s official name.
Despite Pyongyang’s denials that it has sold weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine, the US confirmed North Korea had completed an arms delivery, including infantry rockets and missiles, to the Kremlin-backed Wagner mercenary group in November 2022, the state department spokesperson said.
Congratulating Mr Putin on Russia’s National Day, the North Korean leader called for “closer strategic cooperation” with Moscow, “holding hands firmly with the Russian president, in conformity with the common desire of the peoples of the two countries to fulfil the grand goal of building a powerful country,” KCNA said.
In March, the US said Russia was actively seeking to acquire additional weapons from North Korea in exchange for food aid.
Russia striking civilian buildings in central Ukraine, says mayor
Russian air strikes overnight hit several civilian buildings in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, including a five-storey building, the mayor of the city said this morning.
“There are people wounded in extremely serious condition,” mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said on Telegram app.
“Likely, there are people under the rubble.”
New Zealand public broadcaster ‘gutted’ after Ukraine stories edited to include ‘pro-Kremlin garbage’
Radio New Zealand, the country’s public service radio station, issued an apology after it was found that one of its journalists edited reports on the Russia-Ukraine war to add “pro-Kremlin garbage”.
The taxpayer-funded RNZ said it has so far found 16 stories that were found altered to include Russian propaganda and were published during more than a period of one year.
Paul Thompson, the chief executive of RNZ, said he was “gutted” and shocked with the discovery of edited stories, pledging to get to the bottom of it.
Russia is using ‘scorched earth tactics’ to destroy Ukraine
The destruction of the Kakhovka dam has unleashed an ‘environmental and humanitarian crisis of enormous proportions’, the Kherson governor tells Bel Trew
