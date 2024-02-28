Ukraine-Russia war latest: Navalny’s funeral to be held Friday as Kyiv facing ‘months of ammunition shortages’
President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest political foe died while serving a prison sentence earlier this month
His funeral will take place at a church in the southeastern Maryino district of Moscow at 2pm local time on Friday.
It comes as Ukraine is facing ammunition shortages that could last for “several months”, according to the head of the UK Armed Forces.
Admiral Sir Tony Radakin reportedly told a conference in London on Tuesday that NATO allies were discussing how to strengthen support for the country as the war enters its third year.
With US aid held up in Congress, Mr Radakin said Ukraine’s army “was struggling in terms of its ammunition and its stockpiles”.
“I think that’s the predicament that’s likely to last for at least the next few months,” Radakin said, according to The Guardian.
Navalny’s widow claims his 'body was abused’
While addressing the European Parliament on Wednesday, Alexei Navalny’s widow claimed he was tortured in prison and that his body was “abused”.
“Putin killed my husband,” Yulia Navalnaya said. “On his orders, Alexei was tortured for three years, he was staved in a tiny stone cell. Cut off from the outside world and denied visits, phone calls and then even letters.”
She added: “And then they killed him. Even after that, they abused his body.”
Navalny’s widow adressing the European Parliament
Alexei Navalny’s widow is currently addressing the European Parliament as the Russian opposition leader’s funeral in confirmed.
Speaking to the parliament on Wednesday, Yulia Navalnaya said she was “not sure” whether her late husband’s funeral will be peaceful as she fears police will make arrests.
Navalny’s widow set to address European Parliament
The widow of Putin’s biggest political foe Alexei Navalny is due to address the European Parliament this morning.
Yulia Navalnaya is expected to speak about her late husband’s death on February 16 in a Russian prison and urge the parliament to support political prisoners in Russia.
The address is expected to begin at around 10am.
Navalny’s funeral to be held on Friday
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s funeral and farewell ceremony will be held on Friday, Navalny‘s spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said on the X social network.
The funeral will be held at the Borisovskoye cemetery after a farewell ceremony at a church in the Maryino district of Moscow, she said.
Pictures: Zelensky arrives in Albania
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the Albanian capital of Tirana, Albanian Foreign Minister Igli Hasani said on Wednesday.
EU should consider 'using frozen Russian asset profits for Ukraine’s military’
The European Commission President said that the EU should consider using profits from frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine’s war effort.
Ursula von der Leyen said that it was “time to start a conversation” about the controversial policy on Wednesday.
“It is time to start a conversation about using the windfall profits of frozen Russian assets to jointly purchase military equipment for Ukraine,” she told the European Parliament in a speech urging the EU to do more on defence policy.
“There could be no stronger symbol and no greater use for that money than to make Ukraine and all of Europe a safer place to live.”
Ukraine ‘struggling’ to hold defensive positions near city of Avdiivka
Military analysts have said that Russian forces are maintaining a “high tempo of operations” around the city of Avdiivka, which was captured after months of heavy fighting.
Putin’s troops are hoping to prevent the Ukrainian army from regrouping and building defensive lines, and have increased the size of their assault groups, the Institute for the Study of War said.
In a blow to Zelensky’s forces, they have also withdrawn from the villages of Stepove and Severne as Moscow focuses its attention to the settlements around the city.
“A pivotal moment for fostering bilateral ties, and standing in solidarity with Ukraine in its heroic fight against Russia’s aggression,” Hasani wrote on the X social network.
North Korea has already sent millions of artillery rounds to Russia, warns South Korea
North Korea has shipped as many as 6,700 containers with potentially millions of rounds of artillery shells to Russia since talks between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un in September last year, Seoul says.
South Korea’s defence minister said the exact contents of the containers could not be known, but that they likely contained either three million 152mm artillery shells or 500,000 122mm rounds.
“It could possibly be a mix of the two, and you can say that at least several million shells have been sent,” Shin Won-sik said.
Ukraine says North Korean missiles have been used in attacks against it by Vladimir Putin
