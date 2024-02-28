✕ Close Russian forces clear out abandoned military equipment after Ukrainian troops' retreat from Avdiivka

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Alexei Navalny’s spokesperson has confirmed the opposition leader’s funeral will be held on Friday as Ukraine faces “months” of ammunition shortages.

President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest political foe died while serving a prison sentence earlier this month.

His funeral will take place at a church in the southeastern Maryino district of Moscow at 2pm local time on Friday.

It comes as Ukraine is facing ammunition shortages that could last for “several months”, according to the head of the UK Armed Forces.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin reportedly told a conference in London on Tuesday that NATO allies were discussing how to strengthen support for the country as the war enters its third year.

With US aid held up in Congress, Mr Radakin said Ukraine’s army “was struggling in terms of its ammunition and its stockpiles”.

“I think that’s the predicament that’s likely to last for at least the next few months,” Radakin said, according to The Guardian.