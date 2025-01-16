Ukraine-Russia war latest: Keir Starmer calls out Putin’s ‘monumental failure’ as he meets Zelensky in Kyiv
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has accused Russia of planning acts of sabotage worldwide that included “acts of air terror” against airlines.
Speaking at a news conference in Warsaw alongside Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, Mr Tusk said: “I will not go into details, I can only confirm the validity of fears that Russia was planning acts of air terror, not only against Poland, but against airlines around the world.”
The Kremlin has dismissed previous Western claims that Russia sponsored acts of sabotage and attacks in Europe.
Western security officials suspect Russian intelligence was behind a plot to put explosives in packages on cargo planes headed to the US, including one that caught fire at a courier hub in Germany and another that ignited in a warehouse in England last year.
Azerbaijan accused Russia of unintentionally shooting down an Azerbaijani airliner that crashed in Kazakhstan on Christmas day, killing 38 people. Mr Putin apologised but stopped short of accepting responsibility.
It comes as Russia launched a new barrage of missiles and drones at Ukraine on Wednesday, targeting gas infrastructure and other energy facilities in western regions in the latest strike on the country’s hobbled power system as it approaches mid-winter.
Starmer arrives in Ukraine for security talks with Zelensky
Prime minister Keir Starmer arrived in Ukraine today with a pledge to help guarantee the country’s security for a century, days before Donald Trump is sworn in as US president.
The government says Mr Starmer and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will sign a “100-Year Partnership” treaty in Kyiv, covering areas including defence, science, energy and trade.
“Putin’s ambition to wrench Ukraine away from its closest partners has been a monumental strategic failure. Instead, we are closer than ever, and this partnership will take that friendship to the next level,” Mr Starmer said ahead of the visit.
“This is not just about the here and now, it is also about an investment in our two countries for the next century, bringing together technology development, scientific advances and cultural exchanges, and harnessing the phenomenal innovation shown by Ukraine in recent years for generations to come,” he said.
Mr Starmer’s unannounced visit is his first trip to Ukraine since he took office in July. He visited the country in 2023 when he was opposition leader, and has twice held talks with Mr Zelensky in 10 Downing Street since becoming prime minister.
US issues fresh round of sanctions against nearly 100 Russian entities
The US imposed hundreds of sanctions targeting Russia, seeking to increase pressure on Moscow in the Biden administration’s final days and protect some sanctions previously imposed.
The Treasury in a statement said Washington was imposing fresh sanctions on almost 100 critical Russian entities – including Russian banks and companies operating in Russia’s energy sector – that were previously sanctioned by the US. It said the move increases secondary sanctions risk for them.
The new sanctions will be difficult to reverse by the incoming Trump administration as they are issued under an executive order that a senior Treasury official said requires Congress to be notified before any of the actions can be reversed.
The US State and Treasury departments imposed sanctions on over 250 targets, including some based in China, taking aim at Russia’s evasion of US sanctions and its military industrial base.
As part of the action, the Treasury imposed new curbs on almost 100 entities that were already under sanctions, potentially complicating any future efforts to remove the measures.
Polish PM accuses Russia of planning terror acts against airlines
Russia has conducted acts of sabotage worldwide, including “acts of air terror” against airlines, the Polish prime minister has claimed.
Security officials have said that parcels that exploded at logistics depots in Europe were part of a test run for a Russian plot to trigger explosions on cargo flights to the United States. The explosions occurred in depots in Britain, Germany and Poland in July.
Speaking at a press conference in Warsaw alongside Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Tusk said: “The latest information can confirm the validity of fears that Russia was planning acts of terrorism in the air not only against Poland.”
Moscow plotted terror attacks on airlines, Polish PM claims
It comes as Russia launched a major ballistic and cruise missile attack across Ukraine, targeting energy infrastructure
US issues fresh round of sanctions against Russia
The United States has taken fresh action against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, aiming efforts to circumvent US sanctions as Washington continues to increase pressure on Moscow in the final days of the Biden administration.
The US Treasury Department in a statement said Washington was imposing fresh sanctions on almost 100 targets - including Russian banks and companies operating in Russia's energy sector - that were previously sanctioned by the United States in a move it said increases secondary sanctions risk for critical Russian entities.
The fresh sanctions are issued under an executive order a senior Treasury official said puts in place a Congressional review notification requirement before any of the measures issued under it are lifted.
The action comes in the final days of President Joe Biden's administration. President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House.
Washington also took action against a sanctions evasion scheme established between actors in Russia and China as well as Keremet Bank, a Kyrgyzstan-based financial institution that coordinated with Russian officials and a bank designated by the United States to circumvent sanctions, according to the statement.
"Our goal in taking these actions today is to make clear to financial institutions, but companies as well, that doing business with Russia that supports its military industrialized complex exposes you to sanctions risk yourself," the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters.
The State Department is also issuing sanctions against more than 150 entities and individuals, the Treasury said.
Trump’s secretary of state Marco Rubio calls for concessions on both sides to end war
Senator Marco Rubio, president-elect Donald Trump’s choice for secretary of state, said an end to the war in Ukraine was essential with both sides having to make concessions.
Mr Rubio said it should be US policy that the war must end, and said reaching an agreement to stop the fighting would involve concessions from both Moscow and Kyiv, suggesting Ukraine would have to give up its goal of regaining all the territory Moscow has taken in the last decade.
“I think it’s important that the Ukrainians have leverage, but they also will have to make concessions to reach this agreement,” he said.
Falling Ukrainian drone debris sets Russian depot on fire
Debris from falling Ukrainian drones triggered a fire at an oil storage facility in Russia’s southern Voronezh region late yesterday night, regional governor Alexander Gusev said.
Emergency services had been dispatched to the area, Mr Gusev wrote on Telegram. No casualties were reported.
Russia’s defence ministry said air defence units had destroyed, over a 10-minute period, four drones over Voronezh region and one over Belgorod region.
Trump advisers concede Ukraine peace deal is months away
Advisers to President-elect Donald Trump now concede that the Ukraine war will take months or even longer to resolve, a sharp reality check on his biggest foreign policy promise - to strike a peace deal on his first day in the White House.
Two Trump associates, who have discussed the war in Ukraine with the president-elect, told Reuters they were looking at a timeline of months to resolve the conflict, describing the Day One promises as a combination of campaign bluster and a lack of appreciation of the intractability of the conflict and the time it takes to staff up a new administration.
Those assessments dovetail with remarks by Trump’s incoming Russia-Ukraine envoy, retired Lieutenant-General Keith Kellogg, who said in an interview with Fox News last week that he would like to have a “solution” to the war within 100 days, far beyond the president-elect’s original timeline.
Yet even Kellogg’s extended deadline was “way, way too optimistic,” said John Herbst, a former US ambassador to Ukraine who is now at the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington.
“For this to work, Trump has to persuade (Russian President Vladimir) Putin that there’s a downside for being intransigent,” Herbst said.
Russia says infrastructure attacks in response to Ukraine using Western weapons
Russian military strikes against energy infrastructure in western Ukraine were carried out in response to Ukrainian strikes using Western weaponry, the Russian defence ministry said early today.
Russia’s military had acted in response to Ukraine’s use of US ATACMS missiles and British-made Storm Shadow missiles, it said in a statement claiming a successful strike on a large gas storage facility in the western Ukrainian town of Stryi.
It also referred to an attempted Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Krasnodar region intended to halt gas supplies through the Turkstream pipeline network.
Full report: Russia open for talks with Trump after Putin’s diplomat praises his attack on Nato
Russia open for talks with Trump after Putin’s diplomat praises his attack on Nato
Trump has echoed Moscow’s rhetoric, which has described its ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine as a response to planned Nato membership for Kyiv
